AEW Has Several Remixes Of Theme Songs Prepared, Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW)
According to a report from Fightful, AEW has several remixes of themes prepared. As of this writing, there is no word on if the themes will be used. You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) below. This episode features Chris Jericho:. You can keep...
Roman Reigns Was Heated Backstage Over Unplanned Spot in WarGames Match
In the Men’s WarGames match on Saturday at WWE Survivor Series, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) beat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, & Kevin Owens. Even after winning the fight, Reigns wasn’t thrilled when he went backstage. Reigns was reportedly furious following...
Teddy Long Reveals Which Referees He Wants To See In The WWE Hall Of Fame
While Teddy Long is already a WWE Hall of Famer, he wants to see some of his fellow referees be inducted as well. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, the former referee and SmackDown General Manager was asked about Earl Hebner’s recent comments about other officials possibly being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future. Long said,
Zelina Vega Comments On Fan Criticism Of Ronda Rousey, More
On the latest episode of the “That’s Dope” podcast, Zelina Vega spoke about the criticism of current SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Vega gave her support to Rousey and claimed she’s “bringing money” to the promotion. You can check out some highlights from...
Sami Zayn Isn’t A Fan Of Ranking Systems In Pro Wrestling
Sami Zayn isn’t a big fan of “rankings” in the professional wrestling business. During the post-WWE Survivor Series media scrum, Zayn was asked about who the most important member of the Bloodline is besides Reigns and he flat out said he doesn’t look at it in terms of a ranking system.
Eric Bischoff Believes WWE Signing CM Punk Wouldn’t Be A Smart Business Decision
CM Punk’s status in AEW remains a huge question mark in the world of wrestling. While there are rumors of Punk leaving AEW altogether and potentially returning to WWE at some point, one person who believes Punk returning to WWE would be a bad business decision is Eric Bischoff.
Teddy Long Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His First Promo As A Manager
Following his tenure as a referee, Teddy Long transitioned to a manager role in WWE in 2002. During a recent appearance on the Sportskeeda podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on Vince McMahon’s reaction to his first promo as a manager, and how he responded to the now-former WWE Chairman.
What Is William Regal’s Current AEW Contract Status? New Details
Many fans who watched the show-opening segment of last week’s AEW Dynamite featuring William Regal, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson thought the segment was a way to write Regal off of AEW television. A new report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio sheds a little more light on things and suggests this might not be the case.
Stokely Hathaway Says The Firm Was Supposed To Work With CM Punk Following AEW All Out
CM Punk and Ace Steel got into an altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) after AEW All Out following his comments at the post-show press conference. Speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Stokely Hathaway confirmed that plans were in place for The Firm...
William Regal Discusses Getting Alex Wright A Job With WCW, Talks Eric Bischoff
During a recent edition of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on his role in getting a “Das Wünderkind” Alex Wright a job with WCW. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Alex’s dad, European wrestler Steve Wright:...
WWE Backstage Morale Greatly Improved Under Triple H
Fightful Select has a story on how backstage morale has improved in WWE since Triple H has taken over. According to the report, backstage morale has improved significantly within the company. Sources within the WWE locker room have said that aspects of the culture have improved and changed, and people are willing to speak out about it.
AEW Rampage Ratings For 11/25/22
AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 411,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.11 rating total in the 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 445000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the news. Ratings were expected to be down to it airing in the afternoon.
Report: WWE Has “Discussed” Rehiring William Regal
Could William Regal be on his way back to WWE after being released from the promotion earlier this year?. In January, Regal was cut after over 20 years with WWE, as part of multiple releases of Performance Center staff. The British veteran would debut for AEW at their Revolution pay-per-view...
Watch: Logan Paul Shares Footage Of The Moment He Was Asked To Face Roman Reigns
Logan Paul learned of plans for him to face Roman Reigns months in advance, according to a video from the YouTuber-turned-WWE Superstar. At WWE Crown Jewel, Paul challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but in a losing effort. In the latest video on his YouTube channel, Paul shared the...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. The Bunny vs. Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura &...
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Role In The Bloodline, What He Represents
During the post-WWE Survivor Series 2022 media scrum, The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman commented on what makes Sami Zayn stand out with The Bloodline, what he represents to the group, and more. You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:. On what makes Sami Zayn stand out...
Road Dogg Recalls The Time Lio Rush Got Pranked Backstage
Brian “Road Dogg” James recently took to his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast to discuss his time working with Lio Rush in WWE, in addition to a rib several of the boys in the back played on the former hype man for Bobby Lashley.
PHOTO: The Undertaker & Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was backstage at Saturday night’s Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. As we previously reported here on eWn, ‘Taker and his wife Michelle McCool were both expected to be in attendance at the show. The WWE legend took to Twitter today to post...
Sasha Banks Uses AEW & WWE Hashtags In New Wrestling-Related TikTok Video
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) posted an interesting video on her TikTok account. It teased a potential in-ring return. If the video doesn’t play below, click here to see it. She wrote the following in the caption:. “Shes coming #luchalibre #joshipuroresu #europeantour #b #bankonit #aew#...
Finn Balor Gives High Praise To Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio
Prior to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Finn Balor spoke to BT Sport to discuss his time in The Judgment Day faction. During the interview, Balor had some high praise for Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Balor believes both of his stablemates have star power and will be big time Superstars going forward.
