FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico

Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
Yardbarker

Watch: Absolute scenes as Argentina fans in Bangladesh celebrate Messi goal

There were crazy celebrations last night after Lionel Messi opened the scoring against Mexico. The most chaotic of these celebrations didn’t happen in Buenos Aires, Rosario or anywhere in Argentina. A video emerged of fans in Bangladesh, India losing their minds after the ball arrowed past the Mexican goalkeeper.
FOX Sports

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Poland and Saudi Arabia squared off in the group stage of the World Cup. Poland’s goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saved a shot on goal early in the first half from Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Kanno. Poland’s Piotr Zielinski found the back of the net for a goal to give Poland an early lead. In 46’ Szczęsny struck again and saved a penalty kick from Salem Al Dawsari. Szczęsny continued to keep showing off saving more shots on goal to keep Saudi Arabia off the board. Robert Lewandowski hit the post on his first shot on goal, but came back in the 81' minute for his first FIFA World Cup goal. Poland won 2-0 giving Poland its largest win in a World Cup match since 2002.
Edy Zoo

88,966 World Cup fans fill Lusail Stadium to watch Messi and Argentina beat Mexico 2-0

Argentina's La Albiceleste advances past Mexico's El Tri in the World Cup games.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay. The pressure was on from the start of the game as the Argentinian national team, La Albiceleste, had to win today or be eliminated from the World Cup. So as the players stepped onto the pitch of Lusail Stadium in Qatar, their faces didn't hide their edgy look.
Yardbarker

Hansi Flick prepares Germany for World Cup ‘final’ against Spain

Germany head coach Hansi Flick has challenged his players to react ahead of their 2022 World Cup clash with Spain. The four times winners endured a disastrous start to their Group E campaign in Qatar as Japan battled back to seal a 2-1 win in Doha. In contrast, Spain set...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Portugal looking to advance with Uruguay win

Portugal look to book their round of 16 berth on Monday with a Group H win over Uruguay, while Brazil will need to cope without Neymar as they take on Switzerland in Group G.Elsewhere in that group, opponents Cameroon and Serbia could see their campaigns ended  while South Korea face Ghana in the early afternoon Group H match-up.On Sunday, Germany avoided an early exit after salvaging a late 1-1 draw with Spain and Morocco stunned Belgium to end the evening second in the Group F table. Elsewhere, Canada became the second team after hosts Qatar to exit after Croatia handed...

