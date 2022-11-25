ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voice of America

Residents Exiting Hong Kong Part With Precious Possessions

In the past three years, Hong Kong has witnessed the biggest wave of residents leaving the former British colony since it returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. One man shared with VOA’s Cindy Sui the difficulties of leaving behind not only his beloved Hong Kong but his possessions.
Voice of America

Hong Kong Tourism Struggling as COVID Measures Remain in Place

BANGKOK, THAILAND — Ongoing pandemic restrictions have failed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Hong Kong, say experts, as the city struggles to regain its footing in the tourist industry. The city has long been regarded as an open destination for travelers from abroad, but with strictly enforced...

