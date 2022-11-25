Biden ordered Trudeau to end freedom convoy over fears US car plants would close within hours

Read full article on original website
Ramon Santiago
3d ago
So Biden can order other countries what to do? Why can't he order the Saudis to pump more oil or the Russians to stop attacking Ukraine?
delidded core
3d ago
Just look at the CFR footage of Biden bragging how he ordered the Ukraine government to fire their corruption investigator or else he, Biden, would withhold $1 billion in aid. Similar to how he must've ordered Trudope about.
Jesse Stone
3d ago
I find it hard to believe Biden can tell other countries what to do when he can't find his way off the stage after a speech.
