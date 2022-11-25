Read full article on original website
crazy mate
1d ago
Trump only cares about himself, its sad his followers can't see his childish selfishness. Like watching a plane spiralling down to crash, waiting for the BOOM.
Reply(24)
112
Robert Smith
1d ago
the lizard people who supply the Jewish space lazers are mad because trump never paid them and musk has to go to mars to straighten it out just like twitter
Reply
31
Bob Smith
21h ago
Leave it to Trump to waste any opportunity to express gratitude and peace by turning it into a self-absorbed attack against his perceived enemies. He should just be thankful that our justice system is so flawed he hasn't wound up sitting in a jail cell....yet.
Reply(4)
39
Related
The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off
Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
HuffPost
Fox News' Latest Attack On Joe Biden Backfires For The Most Awkward Reason
Fox News’ Raymond Arroyo accused the White House of jumping the gun on Christmas because it received its Christmas tree on the same day that President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys for Thanksgiving. The trouble was, the conservative network earlier in the day lit its own “All-American Christmas Tree”...
Barack Obama says the GOP is the only party that 'actively tries to discourage citizens from voting'
Barack Obama said the Republican party "actively tries" to keep citizens from voting at a campaign rally. Obama made the comments in Pennsylvania at a rally for candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro. In 2021, 19 states passed 34 laws that restricted voting, according to The New York Times. Former...
Ivanka made “a terrible mistake” by cropping Don Jr.’s girlfriend Kim Guilfoyle out of wedding photo
Ivanka Trump posted numerous photos from her half-sister's Florida wedding, but one particular photo caused some speculation because Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend was cropped out. Ivanka posted a photo showing the bride Tiffany Trump, who married billionaire Michael Boulous, along with Lara Trump, who is married to Eric, the mother...
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
Former Attorney General William Barr on Monday called for a new leader of the Republican Party, warning in a blistering rebuke that former President Donald Trump “will burn the whole house down.”
Pence says that Melania told Trump 'to be more like Mike' following the president's chaotic performance in the first 2020 presidential debate
Mike Pence says Melania Trump told Donald Trump that the president should be more like his VP. Pence says the comment came after his 2020 vice presidential debate performance. "'Melania says I gotta be more like Mike,'" Pence says Trump told him, following the president's disastrous first debate. Former Vice...
Trump Was 'Screaming at Me' Says Kanye—Full Transcript of Mar-a-Lago Video
Kanye West has shared a debrief video on Twitter of his recent meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms
Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
How Donald Trump Is Reportedly Handling Ivanka's Decision About His Campaign
Former President Donald Trump announced his bid in the 2024 election after much speculative anticipation. Since the 45th President publicly declared yet another (third, to be exact) run for Commander in Chief, Republicans have voiced their thoughts, and it's far from an overwhelming majority of support. Politico reported a roundup...
Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner
Former Vice President Mike Pence may have committed a felony after he "concealed" evidence of Donald Trump's alleged crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, according to a former federal prosecutor. Glenn Kirschner, an attorney and legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing details from Pence's new book...
Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’
Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Joe Biden gives blunt response when quizzed on Trump meeting Nick Fuentes
Joe Biden made his stance clear when he was questioned on his thoughts about Nick Fuentes, following news of an intimate dinner between the white supremacist and Donald Trump.He was walking to his car out on a shopping trip in Nantucket, when reporters ambushed him to make a comment about Trump apparently 'not knowing' anything about the far-right activist."You don’t want to hear what I think", the president responded, with a smirk on his face.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Donald Trump Jr rants about ‘brainless’ election winners after two days of humiliated midterm silence
Morning Joe celebrates the end of Trump: ‘This is Ron DeSantis’s party’. Donald Trump Jr has finally returned to social media and ranted about “brainless” election winners after two days of humiliating midterm silence. The former president’s eldest son had predicted a “bloodbath” for Democrats on...
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
Melania Trump Slammed for Appearing to Wear White at Wedding—'Too Close'
"AN ABSOLUTE NO NO," one person wrote on Twitter of the faux pas at Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos' nuptials.
How did we end up in a world where Trump wanders about doing whatever he wants and nobody is shocked?
Remember how horrified we all were when Trump became president and now it’s like noooo go away. Sign up here to get an email whenever First Dog cartoons are published. Get all your needs met at the First Dog shop if what you need is First Dog merchandise and prints.
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
Trump admits taking sensitive documents from White House to Mar-a-Lago in new filings
Former President Donald Trump admitted that he took reams of records from the White House to Mar-a-Lago but argued that the records were designated as personal records by him rather than remaining presidential records. Trump’s attorneys contended that under the Presidential Records Act, “a President determines whether a document constitutes...
Ivanka Trump Cuts Donald Trump Jr.’s Fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle Out of Tiffany Trump Wedding Photo
A shady message or just the victim of the crop? Ivanka Trump was caught cutting out brother Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, from a picture of Tiffany Trump’s wedding over the weekend. On Sunday, November 13, the 41-year-old former senior advisor to dad Donald Trump posted...
Comments / 290