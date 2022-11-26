Read full article on original website
takeitcool.com
Global Human Resource Management Market to be Driven by the Increasing Deployment of Cloud-based HRM Software in Enterprises in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Human Resource Management Market Size, Share, Value, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global human resource management market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, deployment models, and industry verticals, and major regions.
takeitcool.com
Global Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market to be Driven by the Increasing Application of the System in Automotive Industry in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global automotive rear occupant alert system market, assessing the market based on its segments like vehicles, sales channels, sensor types, and major regions.
takeitcool.com
Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market to be Driven by the Increasing Preference towards Eco-Friendly Packaging Products in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market Demand, Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global metal cosmetic packaging market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, capacities, material types, applications, and major regions.
takeitcool.com
Global Medium Voltage Motors Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5% During the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Medium Voltage Motors Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global medium voltage motors market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, end uses, and major regions. The report...
takeitcool.com
Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand for Rubber and Elastomers In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber (HNBR) market, assessing the market based on its segments like end uses, applications, and major regions.
3printr.com
The market for 3D-printed eyewear will see high growth figures until 2031
A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) provides 360-degree analysis of the global 3D Printing in Eyewear market. Hence, readers get access to thorough assessment of important factors including the growth drivers, challenges, R&Ds, and business expansion opportunities in the market during the forecast period, 2022 to 2031. The key...
takeitcool.com
Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market to be Driven by the Increasing Prevalence of Cataract among the Geriatric Population in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Size, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVD) market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, end-use, and major regions. The report...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Cross laminated timber market projected to reach nearly $3 billion in 2028
Cross Laminated Timber Market is expected to reach $2.99 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.17% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research. Stratview Research, a market research firm, launched a report on the Cross Laminated Timber Market that provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.
constructiontechnology.media
New products and services announced at Trimble Dimensions
At Trimble Dimensions in Las Vegas, US, new products and services were announced, such as the Trimble Construction Cloud powered by Microsoft Azure, an industry cloud to streamline projects, a collaboration between Trimble and HP on a robotic total station, and a new partnerhip in autonomous construction surveying technology. Over...
World Leader in Enterprise Workforce Optimization Solutions, Alvaria, Welcomes Senior Operating Business Executive Frank Ciccone, Chief Revenue Officer
WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Alvaria, Inc. is pleased to announce Frank Ciccone has been named Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Frank is responsible for leading go to market activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005533/en/ Alvaria welcomes industry veteran Frank Ciccone as Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
csengineermag.com
Advantest Launches Unique AI-Powered Software Solution to Accelerate Yield Improvement Throughout IC Engineering and Production
Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) is offering a new yield-improvement solution that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to expedite identifying the root causes of yield loss and increasing the efficiency of analyzing test results. The innovative and scalable Advantest Cloud Solutions Engineering AI Studio for Yield Improvement (ACS EASY™) can increase the productivity of both device engineering and production operations for a wide range of users, from chip designers to outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) companies.
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
Napier Breaks Into Japanese Market Through New Partnership With Governance, Risk, and Compliance Firm, GRCS
Napier, the financial crime compliance specialist, has announced that its end-to-end financial crime risk management platform, Napier Continuum, is available to the Japanese market through a newly-minted partnership with Japanese firm GRCS. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005644/en/ Napier breaks into Japanese market through new partnership with governance, risk, and compliance firm, GRCS (Graphic: Business Wire) Established in 2005 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, GRCS provides expertise and solutions in governance, risk management, compliance, and security to regulated Japanese firms. The partnership with Napier will see GRCS reselling, implementing and supporting locally Napier Continuum, its advanced financial crime risk management platform.
Aggregators’ Global Growth Compromised by Rising Inflation and Competition
Food delivery services around the world are pulling out of regions and cutting staff. These moves come as global inflation and increased competition make the already challenging economics of the aggregator model even more difficult despite ongoing demand for convenient meal options. The latest occurrence in this segment includes word...
takeitcool.com
Silicones Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Silicones Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Silicones. Report Features Details. Product Name Silicones. Process Included. Silicones Fluid Production. Silicone Elastomers Production. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process:...
e-cryptonews.com
Blockchain in the Fashion Industry
Blockchain technology is already making its mark in the fashion industry. The potential of blockchain to change the fashion industry is evident, and in the coming years, we will see more and more blockchain-based platforms and applications integrated into our daily lives. For example, the Gucci brand is rapidly developing...
Zacks.com
Mastercard (MA) Ties Up for Virtual Card Uptake in Travel Space
MA - Free Report) recently collaborated with the software and technology company Sabre Corporation and the payment technology firm Conferma Pay. The partnership aims to promote the widespread adoption of virtual cards, easing business-to-business (B2B) travel payments. Mastercard gave a nod to make a minority investment in Conferma Pay as...
Control Engineering
Developing a sustainable SCADA solution for global agribusiness
Creating a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system when sustainability is a factor can be a challenge. CHS Pipelines and Terminals – a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers, and cooperatives across the US – took this challenge head-on. CHS was using a legacy SCADA system...
stnonline.com
Rosco, Inc. Granted 5-Year Exemption for Commercial Vehicle Digital Camera Monitor System (CV Digital CMS) DCAMS™ [Docket No. FMCSA-2021-0186]
JAMAICA, N.Y. – The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announces its decision to grant a limited 5-year exemption to Rosco, Inc. to allow motor carriers to operate commercial vehicles (CVs) with the company’s CV Digital Camera Monitor System (CMS) called DCAMS, as an alternative to rear-vision mirrors required by Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSRs).
TechCrunch
Southeast Asia insurtech Igloo increases its Series B to $46M
The newest round was led by the InsuResilience Investment Fund II, which was launched by the German development bank KfW for the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and is managed by impact investor BlueOrchard. Other lead investors were the Women’s World Banking Asset Management (WAM), FinnFund, La Maison and returning investors Cathay Innovation.
