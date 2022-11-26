Napier, the financial crime compliance specialist, has announced that its end-to-end financial crime risk management platform, Napier Continuum, is available to the Japanese market through a newly-minted partnership with Japanese firm GRCS. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005644/en/ Napier breaks into Japanese market through new partnership with governance, risk, and compliance firm, GRCS (Graphic: Business Wire) Established in 2005 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, GRCS provides expertise and solutions in governance, risk management, compliance, and security to regulated Japanese firms. The partnership with Napier will see GRCS reselling, implementing and supporting locally Napier Continuum, its advanced financial crime risk management platform.

