Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
centraloregondaily.com
Beavers leapfrog Ducks in CFP poll: Which bowls will they go to?
When’s the last time you remember the Oregon State Beavers being ranked ahead of the perennial Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon Ducks in a college football poll?. It happened Tuesday night following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over Oregon. The new College Football Playoff poll put OSU at No. 15 and Oregon at No. 16. That’s a jump of six spots for the Beavers and a drop of seven places for the Ducks.
extrainningsoftball.com
Oregon State Signs Laura Berg to Contract Extension
Oregon State and head coach Laura Berg have agreed to a contract extension, Extra Inning Softball has confirmed. The new deal was signed in early fall and extends Berg’s existing contract through the 2027 season. Previously, Berg’s contract was set to run through the 2024 season. The new deal...
Tri-City Herald
Bo Nix Shares Thoughts on His Future Following OSU Loss
Oregon took a stinger of a loss this weekend to their in-state rivals in Oregon State, making it their second loss this season in conference play and knocking them out of the conference championship game. It was their game to win up until a few special team errors and a...
floridagators.com
Florida vs Florida A&M (Wednesday, 8 pm)
A nuts and bolts look at Wednesday night's home date against the Rattlers. * When: Wednesday, 8 p.m. * Where: Exactech Arena/O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla. * Records: Florida (4-3); Florida A&M (1-4) * TV: SEC Network+ (Kyle Crooks, Mark Wise and Patric Young) * Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD...
Portland State beats Oregon State again, 83-71
Jorell Saterfield scored 15 points as Portland State posted a wire-to-wire 83-71 victory over Oregon State in the seventh-place game
floridagators.com
Gators Return Home Wednesday to Face Prairie View A&M
The game will tip at 5:30 p.m. ET and air on SEC Network+. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball will return home on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to faceoff with Prairie View A&M at 5:30 p.m. ET inside Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell. Wednesday's game, which serves as...
floridagators.com
Seven 2023 Gator Gymnastics Regular-Season Meets Televised
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida gymnastics makes seven televised regular-season appearances in 2023 – an all-time high for the program. That total also shares the top number of appearances on ESPN platforms among the nation's teams for 2023. Four 2023 Florida meets air on ESPN2 or ESPNU. The first...
orangemedianetwork.com
Oregon-Oregon State rivalry finds a new name after being set for 83 years
Dating back to 1894, the intense rivalry between the Corvallis school and the opposing school in Eugene began with a scrimmage, when the then Oregon Agricultural College Coyotes won against the then University of Oregon Lemon-Yellows in a score of 16-0. It wasn’t until 1916 when Oregon State College switched...
Oregon Offensive Coordinator Hot Board
Dan Lanning has to make a hire to replace outgoing offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, and he needs to do it quickly. National Signing Day will start in a matter of.
floridagators.com
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Hours Updated
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University Athletic Association announced adjustments to the scheduled operating hours for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the month of December. A list of each day and closure times is below. Normal operating hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., for the stadium will continue for dates...
Lebanon-Express
This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently
In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
Emerald Media
Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned
---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
kptv.com
Man hit by train, dies
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a train Friday in Oakridge, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO received information and Oregon State Troopers were the first to arrive at the scene. They found 57-year-old Derek Lee Berling on the tracks. Troopers tried CPR and lifesaving efforts but Berling did not survive.
KATU.com
Oregon man running with headphones on hit and killed by train, officials say
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A man was fatally struck by a train while running on railroad tracks in the Oakridge area, and officials say he was wearing headphones at the time. On Nov. 25, officials responded to a report that a man was hit by a train along the Union Pacific rail by Salmon Creek Road.
Fire collapses detached garage, spreads to 2 homes in Salem
A detached garage in Salem collapsed while firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze they say spread to two homes early Tuesday morning.
KVAL
1 person hospitalized in crash north of Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — A serious car accident left a vehicle on fire just north of Eugene Sunday at the intersection of Coburg Road and McKenzie View Drive. According to officials, the crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. One person was loaded into an ambulance wearing a neck brace. There...
Lebanon-Express
Wintry weather could hit mid-valley
The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.
kezi.com
One man dead after high speed chase leads to crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- One man is dead after a high speed chase lead to a crash along Highway 126. According to officials with the Springfield Police Department, one of their officers was stopped at a red light on 42nd Street and Main Street, when they saw a dark-colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main Street. They said the car was going 80-90 miles per hour. They said this happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
orangemedianetwork.com
Businesses in downtown Corvallis express concern over multiple date extensions on BROW program
Some businesses in downtown Corvallis would say that building outdoor seating platforms on the road outside their storefront is what got them through the COVID-19 pandemic. This is definitely the case for Christina Jancila, business owner of Pot and Pizza Marie Janes Cannabis Connection & Zerpoli Pizza. The outdoor dining program — called Business Right of Way by city officials — allowed businesses to create seating in the parking lots and roads outside their businesses, allowing for customers to continue dining at their restaurants while still social distancing.
