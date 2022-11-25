When’s the last time you remember the Oregon State Beavers being ranked ahead of the perennial Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon Ducks in a college football poll?. It happened Tuesday night following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over Oregon. The new College Football Playoff poll put OSU at No. 15 and Oregon at No. 16. That’s a jump of six spots for the Beavers and a drop of seven places for the Ducks.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO