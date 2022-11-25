ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridagators.com

Florida vs Florida A&M (Wednesday, 8 pm)

A nuts and bolts look at Wednesday night's home date against the Rattlers. * When: Wednesday, 8 p.m. * Where: Exactech Arena/O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla. * Records: Florida (4-3); Florida A&M (1-4) * TV: SEC Network+ (Kyle Crooks, Mark Wise and Patric Young) * Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Seven 2023 Gator Gymnastics Regular-Season Meets Televised

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida gymnastics makes seven televised regular-season appearances in 2023 – an all-time high for the program. That total also shares the top number of appearances on ESPN platforms among the nation's teams for 2023. Four 2023 Florida meets air on ESPN2 or ESPNU. The first...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators Return Home Wednesday to Face Prairie View A&M

The game will tip at 5:30 p.m. ET and air on SEC Network+. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball will return home on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to faceoff with Prairie View A&M at 5:30 p.m. ET inside Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell. Wednesday's game, which serves as...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

D1Baseball Tabs Four Gators to Top-100 Prospects List

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Four University of Florida players have been ranked by D1Baseball as top-100 college prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft: outfielder Wyatt Langford (No. 5), right-handed pitcher Hurston Waldrep (No. 14), right-hander Brandon Sproat (No. 31) and infielder Josh Rivera (No. 72). Led by a first-overall pick...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

14 Gators Primed for U.S. Open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Following a promising fall campaign, select Florida men's and women's swimming and diving team members will head north to compete in the 2022 Toyota U.S. Open from Nov. 30 – Dec.3 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, NC. Competition begins Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday prelims will begin at 9 a.m. with finals starting at 6 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Mountaineers Dominate Gators in PK85 Finale

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 29-point margin of defeat Sunday night was the largest by a Florida basketball team in nearly 24 years. The West Virginia Mountaineers had their way with the Gators in running away with an 84-55 victory in the consolation bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy at a mostly empty Chiles Center.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Stucky Garners SEC Freshman of the Week Honors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – After helping lead Florida to its 25th SEC Championship over the weekend, Alexis Stucky was tabbed as the SEC Freshman of the Week. This is the 10th award for Stucky during the 2022 campaign (Freshman – 6, Setter – 2, Overall – 2). The 10 weekly awards are the most in program history, with the next closest being Allie Monserez in the 2016 season (8).
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Hours Updated

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University Athletic Association announced adjustments to the scheduled operating hours for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the month of December. A list of each day and closure times is below. Normal operating hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., for the stadium will continue for dates...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy