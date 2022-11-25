GAINESVILLE, Fla. – After helping lead Florida to its 25th SEC Championship over the weekend, Alexis Stucky was tabbed as the SEC Freshman of the Week. This is the 10th award for Stucky during the 2022 campaign (Freshman – 6, Setter – 2, Overall – 2). The 10 weekly awards are the most in program history, with the next closest being Allie Monserez in the 2016 season (8).

