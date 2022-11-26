Read full article on original website
KKTV
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
KKTV
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned neighbors reached out to KKTV 11 News on Monday as first responders blocked off a roadway in a neighborhood on the southeast side of the city. It isn’t clear when the activity started along Mazatlan Circle near East Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road, but...
Efforts ongoing to revive ski area in southern Colorado, with 'final hurdle' seen for lift
The effort to revive an abandoned ski area in southern Colorado has shifted to a new organizational plan, with one focus unchanged: to get a chairlift running again. Panadero Ski Corp., the nonprofit committed to the old resort base in Cuchara, recently stated its "final hurdle" as the electrical control system. The group has expressed confidence in passing all other structural mandates by the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.
Nov. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
KKTV
Fatal collision between dump truck and sedan in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person was killed when a dump truck and sedan collided in south Colorado Springs Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at Las Vegas and Janitell just after 8 a.m. Police told 11 News one person was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters. It’s unclear which vehicle that person was in, and it’s also unknown which vehicle the deceased was traveling in.
More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado. On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on The post More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
The question is not, 'What is it about Colorado?' | John Moore
Six years ago, I was asked to write a play addressing the urgent issue of gun violence in America. One that would be staged in the immediate run-up to the 2016 presidential election as a featured selection of the storied New York International Fringe Festival. A last chance to collectively grapple with America's signature paradox – the sanctity of the Second Amendment in a country with 30,000 gun deaths a year. The clock was ticking down on the Obama administration, along with nearly eight years...
Fatal crash closes southeast Colorado Springs roadway
A southeast Colorado Springs intersection is expected to be closed for several hours following a fatal vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Colorado Springs police. At about 8:35 a.m., police reported that East Las Vegas Street has closed from its 2700 block to Janitell Road due to a deadly crash.
KKTV
Colorado Springs homicide investigation closes major road in south part of city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both north and southbound lanes of South Nevada avenue closed Saturday evening near I-25 after a man died. This was in southern Colorado Springs, near Las Vegas street. Police tell 11 News that they blocked lanes to respond to a call for medical help on...
KKTV
Police responding to shots fired in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are responding to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. Not many details are available at this time, but around 7 a.m., police told 11 News that they had the area near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive contained. As of writing, police said there were no injuries.
French fossil dealer finds love, moves shop to Colorado Springs
David Guery has traveled far, as has his business. Early this year, Guery moved his business selling minerals, jewelry and fossils from Charleville-Mézières, France, to 5631 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. From bits of bones to tiny stones, Guery and his wife, Meg arranged to have the...
Temporary shelter emergency declared in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for a period of time from Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Thursday, Dec. 1. As a result, Mayor Nick Gradisar has issued an emergency declaration for temporary housing and shelter in Pueblo on Monday, Nov. 28. In accordance with the provision of Ordinance number […]
Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws”
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, Colorado Governor Jared Polis told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he is considering reforms to his state's "red flag" law in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Polis said Colorado's Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) law, which allows law enforcement or The post Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws” appeared first on KRDO.
Wildfire burns more than 100 acres in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders were lifted Monday afternoon after a wildfire sparked in the town of Rye. Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said about 2:44 p.m. that the fire burning on Old San Isabel Road near Rye, which is south of Pueblo, was about 127 acres and that eight fire agencies were on scene. The Sheriff's Office adjusted its estimate of the size of the fire, which it had previously said was 200 acres.
Old San Isabel fire evacs lifted, now 85% contained
UPDATE: MONDAY 11/28/2022 5:32 p.m. (RYE, Colo.) — The Old San Isabel fire is now 85% contained, and evacuation orders have now been lifted from residents of Table Mountain Road, though they remain on pre-evacuation notice. PCSO said the reception center at Colorado City Rec Center is now closed. The fire has burned 127 acres, […]
Man arrested after injuring Pueblo Police officer
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 27 after police say he attempted to reverse a stolen truck away from law enforcement and injured a responding officer when the officer became pinned between the truck’s door and another car. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers were proactively policing near the […]
Washington Examiner
Stop blaming Christianity for the Colorado Springs shooting
Tragedy struck Colorado Springs, Colorado, last Saturday as a gunman opened fire at Club Q, a gay nightclub. Sadly, five people were killed and 19 others injured. But, almost as soon as the shooting made the news cycle, liberals, Democrats, and others on the Left did what they do best: exploit a tragedy for political purposes.
