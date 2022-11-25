Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Nautilus Is Up By 6%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Nautilus‘s pre-market value is already 6.34% up. Nautilus’s last close was $1.42, 81.24% under its 52-week high of $7.57. The last session, NYSE ended with Nautilus (NLS) falling 4.05% to $1.42. NYSE jumped 0.39% to $15,605.67,...
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, Credit Suisse Group Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Credit Suisse Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.46% down. Credit Suisse Group’s last close was $3.59, 66.04% under its 52-week high of $10.57. The last session, NYSE finished with Credit Suisse Group (CS) dropping 6.27% to...
via.news
IShares J.P. Morgan Already 5% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and iShares J.P. Morgan‘s pre-market value is already 5.64% down. The last session, NASDAQ ended with iShares J.P. Morgan (EMB) jumping 0.46% to $85.41. NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session.
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Already 17% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Sorrento Therapeutics‘s pre-market value is already 17.07% up. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close was $1.23, 81.75% below its 52-week high of $6.74. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) falling 8.89% to $1.23. NASDAQ slid...
via.news
FMC Technologies Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and FMC Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% up. FMC Technologies’s last close was $12.10, 2.58% below its 52-week high of $12.42. The last session, NYSE ended with FMC Technologies (FTI) sliding 0.25% to $12.10. NYSE jumped...
via.news
Air Products And Chemicals Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Air Products and Chemicals‘s pre-market value is already 4.36% down. Air Products and Chemicals’s last close was $309.91, 0.2% above its 52-week high of $309.29. The last session, NYSE finished with Air Products and Chemicals (APD)...
via.news
Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, Diamondback Energy Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Diamondback Energy‘s pre-market value is already 4.26% down. Diamondback Energy’s last close was $149.32, 11.62% below its 52-week high of $168.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Diamondback Energy (FANG) sliding 0.45% to $149.32. NASDAQ slid...
via.news
Catalent Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Rise So Far On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) jumped 9.22% to $45.21 at 13:58 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.97% to $15,453.91, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news
Greenhill & Co. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Greenhill & Co. (GHL), MEDIFAST (MED), Guess? (GES) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Silicom Ltd And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Silicom Ltd (SILC), Provident Financial Services (PFS), Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For American Airlines And Southwestern Energy
(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
via.news
Pinduoduo And ANSYS On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Pinduoduo, Shopify, and Nautilus. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST) 1...
via.news
PCM Fund, Koninklijke Philips, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – PCM Fund (PCM), Koninklijke Philips (PHG), Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 PCM Fund (PCM) 8.48 1.8% 11.52% 2022-11-23 07:15:08. 2 Koninklijke Philips (PHG) 14.40 -2.49% 7.02% 2022-11-28 15:47:17.
via.news
Canopy Growth Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $3.42 to $3.42 at 14:56 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.45% to $11,063.55, following the last session’s downward trend. Canopy Growth’s...
via.news
LendingTree Stock Went Down By Over 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) slid by a staggering 21.45% in 10 sessions from $28.53 at 2022-11-11, to $22.41 at 14:11 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.01% to $11,112.94, following the last session’s downward trend. LendingTree’s...
via.news
NYSE Composite Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Monday, 28 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,513.37. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.12% up from its 52-week low and 7.26% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Huazhu Group Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) rose by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $27.9 at 2022-10-28, to $35.63 at 19:25 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.58% to $11,049.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
USD/CNH Down Momentum: 0.822% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.8217% for the last session’s close. At 23:06 EST on Monday, 28 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.19. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.537% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.15 and 0.365% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.21.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Rises By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 18.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,613.60. HSI is a stock market index published by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited. It tracks the performance of the largest Hong Kong companies. It is also a key indicator for investors of the overall market performance of the Hong Kong economy.
via.news
CBOE Over 8% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.24% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.19. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.46% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.46 and 5.12% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.11.
Comments / 0