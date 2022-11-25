(VIANEWS) – Greenhill & Co. (GHL), MEDIFAST (MED), Guess? (GES) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO