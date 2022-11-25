ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Nautilus Is Up By 6%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Nautilus‘s pre-market value is already 6.34% up. Nautilus’s last close was $1.42, 81.24% under its 52-week high of $7.57. The last session, NYSE ended with Nautilus (NLS) falling 4.05% to $1.42. NYSE jumped 0.39% to $15,605.67,...
WASHINGTON STATE
via.news

Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, Credit Suisse Group Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Credit Suisse Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.46% down. Credit Suisse Group’s last close was $3.59, 66.04% under its 52-week high of $10.57. The last session, NYSE finished with Credit Suisse Group (CS) dropping 6.27% to...
via.news

IShares J.P. Morgan Already 5% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and iShares J.P. Morgan‘s pre-market value is already 5.64% down. The last session, NASDAQ ended with iShares J.P. Morgan (EMB) jumping 0.46% to $85.41. NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session.
via.news

FMC Technologies Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and FMC Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% up. FMC Technologies’s last close was $12.10, 2.58% below its 52-week high of $12.42. The last session, NYSE ended with FMC Technologies (FTI) sliding 0.25% to $12.10. NYSE jumped...
via.news

Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, Diamondback Energy Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Diamondback Energy‘s pre-market value is already 4.26% down. Diamondback Energy’s last close was $149.32, 11.62% below its 52-week high of $168.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Diamondback Energy (FANG) sliding 0.45% to $149.32. NASDAQ slid...
via.news

Catalent Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Rise So Far On Monday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) jumped 9.22% to $45.21 at 13:58 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.97% to $15,453.91, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news

Greenhill & Co. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Greenhill & Co. (GHL), MEDIFAST (MED), Guess? (GES) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
MARYLAND STATE
via.news

Canopy Growth Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $3.42 to $3.42 at 14:56 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.45% to $11,063.55, following the last session’s downward trend. Canopy Growth’s...
via.news

LendingTree Stock Went Down By Over 21% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) slid by a staggering 21.45% in 10 sessions from $28.53 at 2022-11-11, to $22.41 at 14:11 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.01% to $11,112.94, following the last session’s downward trend. LendingTree’s...
via.news

NYSE Composite Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Monday, 28 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,513.37. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.12% up from its 52-week low and 7.26% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Huazhu Group Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) rose by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $27.9 at 2022-10-28, to $35.63 at 19:25 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.58% to $11,049.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

USD/CNH Down Momentum: 0.822% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.8217% for the last session’s close. At 23:06 EST on Monday, 28 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.19. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.537% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.15 and 0.365% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.21.
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Rises By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 18.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,613.60. HSI is a stock market index published by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited. It tracks the performance of the largest Hong Kong companies. It is also a key indicator for investors of the overall market performance of the Hong Kong economy.
via.news

CBOE Over 8% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.24% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.19. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.46% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.46 and 5.12% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.11.

