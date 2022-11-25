ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

via.news

SmileDirectClub Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.24% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.62, 85.49% under its 52-week high of $4.29. The last session, NASDAQ ended with SmileDirectClub (SDC) dropping 3.49% to $0.62. NASDAQ dropped 0.52% to $11,226.36,...
TENNESSEE STATE
via.news

Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, Global X AI Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Global X AI‘s pre-market value is already 4.91% up. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Global X AI (AIQ) sliding 0.05% to $20.97. NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session.
via.news

LendingTree Already 5% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and LendingTree‘s pre-market value is already 5.81% down. LendingTree’s last close was $23.59, 83.51% under its 52-week high of $143.09. The last session, NASDAQ finished with LendingTree (TREE) jumping 2.97% to $23.59. NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36,...
via.news

Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, Diamondback Energy Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Diamondback Energy‘s pre-market value is already 4.26% down. Diamondback Energy’s last close was $149.32, 11.62% below its 52-week high of $168.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Diamondback Energy (FANG) sliding 0.45% to $149.32. NASDAQ slid...
via.news

FMC Technologies Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and FMC Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% up. FMC Technologies’s last close was $12.10, 2.58% below its 52-week high of $12.42. The last session, NYSE ended with FMC Technologies (FTI) sliding 0.25% to $12.10. NYSE jumped...
via.news

Canopy Growth Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $3.42 to $3.42 at 14:56 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.45% to $11,063.55, following the last session’s downward trend. Canopy Growth’s...
via.news

Lear Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Lear Corporation (LEA), Sunoco LP (SUN), First Hawaiian (FHB) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
HAWAII STATE
via.news

Gap Stock Over 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) rose by a staggering 27.56% in 21 sessions from $11.25 to $14.35 at 19:52 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 1.51% to $15,370.44, following the last session’s downward trend. Gap’s last close was $14.35,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Pinduoduo Stock Was 12.57% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pinduoduo (PDD) rising 12.57% to $74.01 on Monday while NASDAQ slid 1.58% to $11,049.50. Pinduoduo’s last close was $65.75, 21.78% below its 52-week high of $84.06. About Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's...
via.news

Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity

(VIANEWS) – Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM), Qualys (QLYS), Waste Connections (WCN) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
IOWA STATE
via.news

Catalent Stock Was 12.37% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Catalent (CTLT) rising 12.37% to $46.51 on Monday while NYSE fell 1.54% to $15,365.06. Catalent’s last close was $41.39, 69.6% under its 52-week high of $136.13. Is Catalent Stock a Good Investment?. Despite the current uncertainty in the market, Catalent...
via.news

Catalent Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Rise So Far On Monday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) jumped 9.22% to $45.21 at 13:58 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.97% to $15,453.91, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news

Gevo Stock Went Down By Over 9% On Monday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped 9.4% to $1.98 at 16:13 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.58% to $11,048.74, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Gevo’s last...
COLORADO STATE
via.news

Huazhu Group Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) rose by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $27.9 at 2022-10-28, to $35.63 at 19:25 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.58% to $11,049.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

Hanesbrands, CHS, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Hanesbrands (HBI), CHS (CHSCM), Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Hanesbrands (HBI) 6.59 -1.05% 8.81% 2022-11-21 15:12:06. 2 CHS (CHSCM) 25.02 0.61% 6.74% 2022-11-26 03:10:07. 3 Hawaiian Electric Industries...
LOUISIANA STATE
via.news

CBOE Over 8% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.24% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.19. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.46% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.46 and 5.12% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.11.

