via.news
NeuroMetrix Already 6% Down, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and NeuroMetrix‘s pre-market value is already 6.25% down. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.61, 80.07% under its 52-week high of $8.08. The last session, NASDAQ ended with NeuroMetrix (NURO) falling 2.42% to $1.61. NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36,...
via.news
SmileDirectClub Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.24% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.62, 85.49% under its 52-week high of $4.29. The last session, NASDAQ ended with SmileDirectClub (SDC) dropping 3.49% to $0.62. NASDAQ dropped 0.52% to $11,226.36,...
via.news
Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, Global X AI Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Global X AI‘s pre-market value is already 4.91% up. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Global X AI (AIQ) sliding 0.05% to $20.97. NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session.
via.news
LendingTree Already 5% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and LendingTree‘s pre-market value is already 5.81% down. LendingTree’s last close was $23.59, 83.51% under its 52-week high of $143.09. The last session, NASDAQ finished with LendingTree (TREE) jumping 2.97% to $23.59. NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36,...
via.news
Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, Diamondback Energy Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Diamondback Energy‘s pre-market value is already 4.26% down. Diamondback Energy’s last close was $149.32, 11.62% below its 52-week high of $168.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Diamondback Energy (FANG) sliding 0.45% to $149.32. NASDAQ slid...
via.news
FMC Technologies Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and FMC Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% up. FMC Technologies’s last close was $12.10, 2.58% below its 52-week high of $12.42. The last session, NYSE ended with FMC Technologies (FTI) sliding 0.25% to $12.10. NYSE jumped...
via.news
Canopy Growth Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $3.42 to $3.42 at 14:56 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.45% to $11,063.55, following the last session’s downward trend. Canopy Growth’s...
via.news
Lear Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Lear Corporation (LEA), Sunoco LP (SUN), First Hawaiian (FHB) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Gap Stock Over 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) rose by a staggering 27.56% in 21 sessions from $11.25 to $14.35 at 19:52 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 1.51% to $15,370.44, following the last session’s downward trend. Gap’s last close was $14.35,...
via.news
Pinduoduo Stock Was 12.57% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pinduoduo (PDD) rising 12.57% to $74.01 on Monday while NASDAQ slid 1.58% to $11,049.50. Pinduoduo’s last close was $65.75, 21.78% below its 52-week high of $84.06. About Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's...
via.news
Air Products And Chemicals Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Air Products and Chemicals‘s pre-market value is already 4.36% down. Air Products and Chemicals’s last close was $309.91, 0.2% above its 52-week high of $309.29. The last session, NYSE finished with Air Products and Chemicals (APD)...
via.news
Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM), Qualys (QLYS), Waste Connections (WCN) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For American Airlines And Southwestern Energy
(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
via.news
Catalent Stock Was 12.37% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Catalent (CTLT) rising 12.37% to $46.51 on Monday while NYSE fell 1.54% to $15,365.06. Catalent’s last close was $41.39, 69.6% under its 52-week high of $136.13. Is Catalent Stock a Good Investment?. Despite the current uncertainty in the market, Catalent...
via.news
Pinduoduo And ANSYS On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Pinduoduo, Shopify, and Nautilus. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST) 1...
via.news
Catalent Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Rise So Far On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) jumped 9.22% to $45.21 at 13:58 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.97% to $15,453.91, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news
Gevo Stock Went Down By Over 9% On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped 9.4% to $1.98 at 16:13 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.58% to $11,048.74, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Gevo’s last...
via.news
Huazhu Group Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) rose by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $27.9 at 2022-10-28, to $35.63 at 19:25 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.58% to $11,049.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Hanesbrands, CHS, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Hanesbrands (HBI), CHS (CHSCM), Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Hanesbrands (HBI) 6.59 -1.05% 8.81% 2022-11-21 15:12:06. 2 CHS (CHSCM) 25.02 0.61% 6.74% 2022-11-26 03:10:07. 3 Hawaiian Electric Industries...
via.news
CBOE Over 8% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.24% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.19. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.46% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.46 and 5.12% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.11.
