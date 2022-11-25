Read full article on original website
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Nautilus Is Up By 6%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Nautilus‘s pre-market value is already 6.34% up. Nautilus’s last close was $1.42, 81.24% under its 52-week high of $7.57. The last session, NYSE ended with Nautilus (NLS) falling 4.05% to $1.42. NYSE jumped 0.39% to $15,605.67,...
Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, Credit Suisse Group Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Credit Suisse Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.46% down. Credit Suisse Group’s last close was $3.59, 66.04% under its 52-week high of $10.57. The last session, NYSE finished with Credit Suisse Group (CS) dropping 6.27% to...
Ecolab Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Ecolab‘s pre-market value is already 4.22% up. Ecolab’s last close was $148.95, 37.66% under its 52-week high of $238.93. The last session, NYSE finished with Ecolab (ECL) dropping 0.74% to $148.95. NYSE jumped 0.39% to $15,605.67,...
LendingTree Already 5% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and LendingTree‘s pre-market value is already 5.81% down. LendingTree’s last close was $23.59, 83.51% under its 52-week high of $143.09. The last session, NASDAQ finished with LendingTree (TREE) jumping 2.97% to $23.59. NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36,...
Air Products And Chemicals Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Air Products and Chemicals‘s pre-market value is already 4.36% down. Air Products and Chemicals’s last close was $309.91, 0.2% above its 52-week high of $309.29. The last session, NYSE finished with Air Products and Chemicals (APD)...
Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, Diamondback Energy Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Diamondback Energy‘s pre-market value is already 4.26% down. Diamondback Energy’s last close was $149.32, 11.62% below its 52-week high of $168.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Diamondback Energy (FANG) sliding 0.45% to $149.32. NASDAQ slid...
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, Viking Therapeutics Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Viking Therapeutics‘s pre-market value is already 4.99% down. Viking Therapeutics’s last close was $4.01, 39.65% below its 52-week high of $6.65. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) sliding 1.96% to $4.01. NASDAQ dropped...
Lear Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Lear Corporation (LEA), Sunoco LP (SUN), First Hawaiian (FHB) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Gap Stock Over 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) rose by a staggering 27.56% in 21 sessions from $11.25 to $14.35 at 19:52 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 1.51% to $15,370.44, following the last session’s downward trend. Gap’s last close was $14.35,...
Canopy Growth Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $3.42 to $3.42 at 14:56 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.45% to $11,063.55, following the last session’s downward trend. Canopy Growth’s...
Catalent Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Rise So Far On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) jumped 9.22% to $45.21 at 13:58 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.97% to $15,453.91, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM), Qualys (QLYS), Waste Connections (WCN) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
PCM Fund, Koninklijke Philips, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – PCM Fund (PCM), Koninklijke Philips (PHG), Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 PCM Fund (PCM) 8.48 1.8% 11.52% 2022-11-23 07:15:08. 2 Koninklijke Philips (PHG) 14.40 -2.49% 7.02% 2022-11-28 15:47:17.
Sorrento Therapeutics Already 17% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Sorrento Therapeutics‘s pre-market value is already 17.07% up. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close was $1.23, 81.75% below its 52-week high of $6.74. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) falling 8.89% to $1.23. NASDAQ slid...
Catalent Stock Was 12.37% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Catalent (CTLT) rising 12.37% to $46.51 on Monday while NYSE fell 1.54% to $15,365.06. Catalent’s last close was $41.39, 69.6% under its 52-week high of $136.13. Is Catalent Stock a Good Investment?. Despite the current uncertainty in the market, Catalent...
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For American Airlines And Southwestern Energy
(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
Credit Suisse Group Stock Went Down By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) fell by a staggering 27.21% in 21 sessions from $4.63 at 2022-11-11, to $3.37 at 22:13 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 1.51% to $15,370.44, following the last session’s downward trend.
NYSE Composite Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Monday, 28 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,513.37. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.12% up from its 52-week low and 7.26% down from its 52-week high.
Pinduoduo And ANSYS On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Pinduoduo, Shopify, and Nautilus. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST) 1...
NYSE FANG Over 12% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 12.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Monday, 28 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,620.21. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.31% up from its 52-week low and 0.28% down from its 52-week high.
