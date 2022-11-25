ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

gohofstra.com

Hofstra Stays In-State for Road Game Against Iona

Hempstead, NY – The Hofstra women's basketball team will in the state of New York for its next game, heading to New Rochelle to face Iona on Wednesday, November 30. Tip-off from Hynes Athletic Center will take place at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+,...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Three-For-Three; Marshall Captures CAA Award For Third Consecutive Week

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra redshirt freshman Amar'e Marshall continued to cement himself as the top freshman in the conference as he was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week for the third consecutive week to open the 2022-23 season. The award was announced this morning by the conference office.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hello Old Friend; Hofstra And George Mason Renew Acquaintances

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball team will face a former conference rival this week as the Pride travels to George Mason for a non-conference game on Wednesday. Tip-off from EagleBank Arena is slated for 7 p.m. From 2001 to 2013, Hofstra and George Mason were conference rivals in...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Drops Back-And-Forth Contest Against Wagner

Staten Island, NY - In a tight, back-and-forth contest from the opening whistle, the Hofstra women's basketball team dropped a 76-68 contest to Wagner on a Saturday afternoon from the Spiros Sports Complex. Hofstra falls to 2-3 with today's defeat, and Wagner moves to 3-3 on the season. Three Hofstra...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

