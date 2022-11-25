PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State women's basketball team put on a defensive clinic against South Dakota State Monday, Nov. 28, as the Cougars locked up the Jackrabbits to pick up a 61-41 win inside Beasley Coliseum. The Cougars didn't allow SDSU to make a single field goal in...

