Villa Park Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2801 held its annual Veterans Day service on Friday, Nov. 11. Several residents and city employees from neighboring Oakbrook Terrace joined their Villa Park counterparts in attending the service, which honored veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Willowbrook High School’s choir performed three songs at the ceremony. The students sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the beginning of the ceremony. They also sang “America, The Beautiful” Members of the choir are pictured while singing “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” near the end of the service.

VILLA PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO