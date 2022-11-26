Specializes in Advanced Practice Nrsg, Hospice & Palliative Care. Has 28 years experience. The 21st century is an amazing, yet potentially overwhelming, time to be a healthcare consumer. With the vast amount of health-related information that is as close as a few clicks on a keyboard, several swipes on a phone, or surfing through a few television channels, most patients have multiple avenues to find out information about becoming healthy, staying healthy and managing acute and chronic medical conditions. However, with so many routes to access health information, one can easily get confused or lost on the journey to ideal health and disease management. There is good news though: with a good roadmap on how identify and differentiate between high- and low-quality information, as well as an experienced guide (one’s healthcare providers) to help along the way, one can use the numerous sources of media information to augment their health knowledge and assist them in being an informed and engaged health care consumer. Nurses are in an ideal position to help educate the healthcare consumer, our patients, on how to safely navigate the maze of information available to them. There are several steps simple steps to take to make sure that the health care information one is consuming is truthful and high quality and may be beneficial.

