What is the best duty station for a new grad nurse who wants to transition into ICU as soon as possible?
Hello everyone! I am about to graduate nursing school and will be commissioning into the Army Nurse Corps through ROTC. My ultimate goal is to do CRNA school, so my sights are set on getting into the ICU as soon as possible. I have heard that as a new grad nurse I will be required to begin in a medical-surgical unit and will have to wait a bit of time before being able to take the ICU course.
Advancing with Integration of Digital and Social Media: Nursing Glimpses
Specializes in Family, Maternal-Child Health. Has 44 years experience. "You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby" (Virginia Slims, 1968); Truly an applicable slogan some practitioners might use to describe how healthcare has advanced over the span of their careers. Likely they would list developments in technology, digital media and social media as examples of how healthcare has “…Come a Long Way.”
Navigating the Media Maze of Health-Related Information
Specializes in Advanced Practice Nrsg, Hospice & Palliative Care. Has 28 years experience. The 21st century is an amazing, yet potentially overwhelming, time to be a healthcare consumer. With the vast amount of health-related information that is as close as a few clicks on a keyboard, several swipes on a phone, or surfing through a few television channels, most patients have multiple avenues to find out information about becoming healthy, staying healthy and managing acute and chronic medical conditions. However, with so many routes to access health information, one can easily get confused or lost on the journey to ideal health and disease management. There is good news though: with a good roadmap on how identify and differentiate between high- and low-quality information, as well as an experienced guide (one’s healthcare providers) to help along the way, one can use the numerous sources of media information to augment their health knowledge and assist them in being an informed and engaged health care consumer. Nurses are in an ideal position to help educate the healthcare consumer, our patients, on how to safely navigate the maze of information available to them. There are several steps simple steps to take to make sure that the health care information one is consuming is truthful and high quality and may be beneficial.
