TVLine

Willow Review: Disney+ Sequel Series Is Worth the Wait — Fun, Accessible Fantasy at Its Most Charming

Offbeat fantasy doesn’t get much better than Ron Howard’s Willow. The 1988 film may have played out like a by-the-numbers epic about plucky heroes overcoming despotic evils, but its reputation as an all-ages adventure outweighs its triteness. Now, with a sequel series on Disney+ (premiering today), Willow Ufgood (again played by Warwick Davis) and the denizens of this quirky universe make their long-awaited return. Luckily, judging by the first three episodes, Disney may have a new family favorite on its hands. SIGN UP FOR DISNEY+ to watch Willow, Andor, Tales of the Jedi, Zootopia+, Disenchanted and more! Willow‘s boiled-down lore and steadfast commitment...
The Independent

South Korea scrambles fighter jets as Chinese and Russian warplanes enter its air defence zone

South Korea said it used its fighter jets as a tactical measure after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defence area on Wednesday.South Korea’s joint chief of staff (JCS) said the Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) off South Korea’s southern and northeast coasts starting around 5.50am, reported Reuters.At 6.44am, the jets re-entered the zone from an area northeast of South Korea’s southern port city of Pohang and exited the zone at 7.07am, reported Yonhap.At 12.18pm, six Russian aircraft, including four TU-95 bombers and two SU-35 fighters along...
