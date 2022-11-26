Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than a month after a hiker fell to his death at Olomana trail, a new sign with an ominous message was posted at the trail head. The message ― written in red ― says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the first peak.
KITV.com
Kailua beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of micro-plastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Ash advisory canceled for Hawaii Island; flood watch posted for entire state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An ash advisory for the Big Island has been canceled, but officials are urging residents to remain vigilant as the Mauna Loa eruption continues. Officials urge those with respiratory sensitivities to take extra precautions to minimize exposure. Meanwhile, a statewide flood watch is on until 6 p.m....
KITV.com
Mauna Loa erupts, Big Island officials warn people to prepare | UPDATE
HONOLULU (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash erupted Monday from the world’s largest active volcano and people living on Hawaii’s Big Island were warned to be ready should debris threaten communities. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn't immediately threatening towns, but officials told...
When to expect vog to hit your area
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
KITV.com
Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
KITV.com
Dillingham Boulevard businesses concerned about HART utility relocation project
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation's (HART) relocation of utility lines along Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi was scheduled to get underway on Monday. But many area business owners said they have not been looking forward to it because they believe it will disrupt their businesses...
KITV.com
NWS Honolulu meteorologist discusses climate, air quality impacts from Mauna Loa eruption
The Ash Advisory issued earlier Monday has been canceled. But officials are constantly encouraging Hawaii Island residents to standby for possible changes. National Weather Service - Honolulu Meteorologist Genki Kino spoke with KITV4 to talk about how the eruption affects the atmosphere, nearby climate, and the air quality.
Honolulu Zoo closed due to water line break
The Honolulu Zoo is currently closed to the public due to a broken water line at the facility, Monday Nov. 28.
Lane closures coming for Heʻeia Stream Bridge
The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction announced that lane closures are coming to He'eia Stream Bridge for light installations and repairs.
KHON2
High surf closes Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve
HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you made reservations to enter Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Saturday, Nov. 26 you will be getting refund in a couple of days for that. According to the City, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve was closed due to high surf that day. However, the upper viewing areas had remained open.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
KITV.com
Early morning fire rips through Kalihi home
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call early Monday morning of a building fire at a Kalihi home. The fire broke out around 1:42 a.m. at a single-story residence along Manaiki Place.
More than 870 DUI arrests on the Big Island in 2022
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 14 through Nov. 20.
Mauna Loa now flowing from lowest fissure only
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mauna Loa continues to erupt and lava has moved from the summit to the Northeast Rift Zone where, according to the USGS website, it is flowing from one fissure, as of 1:30 p.m. Officials said the flow is not threatening any communities. According to Ken Hon, Hawaii Volcano Observatory Scientist in Charge, […]
Flood Watch issued ahead of incoming rain
HONOLULU (KHON2) – A trend toward cloudier, muggier and wetter weather will begin tonight, with elevated rainfall chances continuing into mid-week. A trough moving over the islands from the south will bring a noticeable increase in moisture, and the potential for locally heavy rainfall. Shower chances may be on the decline during the second half […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch issued as system approaches state, packing potential for heavy rains
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all main Hawaiian islands until 6 p.m. Monday as an area of deep moisture approaches the state from the south. The rainfall may be light at first, but heavier, slow-moving showers are expected to develop, increasing the...
Humid and wet weather on the horizon
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mostly dry weather and light winds are expected tonight and Sunday, but skies will become increasingly cloudy as high clouds thicken. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin late Sunday, then continue for several days. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, bringing […]
Wailupe Gulch, Kuli’ou’ou Ridge trails hikers rescued
Honolulu Fire Department reported two instances where distressed hikers were rescued on Sunday, Nov. 28.
Comments / 0