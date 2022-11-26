ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KITV.com

Kailua beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of micro-plastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Mauna Loa erupts, Big Island officials warn people to prepare | UPDATE

HONOLULU (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash erupted Monday from the world’s largest active volcano and people living on Hawaii’s Big Island were warned to be ready should debris threaten communities. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn't immediately threatening towns, but officials told...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

When to expect vog to hit your area

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption

HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KHON2

High surf closes Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you made reservations to enter Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Saturday, Nov. 26 you will be getting refund in a couple of days for that. According to the City, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve was closed due to high surf that day. However, the upper viewing areas had remained open.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Early morning fire rips through Kalihi home

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call early Monday morning of a building fire at a Kalihi home. The fire broke out around 1:42 a.m. at a single-story residence along Manaiki Place.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Mauna Loa now flowing from lowest fissure only

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mauna Loa continues to erupt and lava has moved from the summit to the Northeast Rift Zone where, according to the USGS website, it is flowing from one fissure, as of 1:30 p.m. Officials said the flow is not threatening any communities. According to Ken Hon, Hawaii Volcano Observatory Scientist in Charge, […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Flood Watch issued ahead of incoming rain

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A trend toward cloudier, muggier and wetter weather will begin tonight, with elevated rainfall chances continuing into mid-week. A trough moving over the islands from the south will bring a noticeable increase in moisture, and the potential for locally heavy rainfall. Shower chances may be on the decline during the second half […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Humid and wet weather on the horizon

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mostly dry weather and light winds are expected tonight and Sunday, but skies will become increasingly cloudy as high clouds thicken. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin late Sunday, then continue for several days. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, bringing […]
HONOLULU, HI

