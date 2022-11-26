ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Maria Kanellis Reveals Why The Kingdom Decided To Sign With AEW

During a recent interview with Just Alyx, AEW wrestler Maria Kanellis commented on The Kingdom deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling, how it’s been working with Tony Khan so far, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why they signed with AEW:...
ewrestlingnews.com

Dark Order Member Turns Heels And Joins LaFaccion Ingobernable On AEW Rampage

In a shocking turn of events, the Dark Order’s Preston “10” Vance turned on his teammates and joined forces with LaFaccion Ingobernable(LFI) on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. RUSH, The Butcher, and The Blade were to set to square off against Josh Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10 in tonight’s main event, but 10 was nowhere to be seen.
ewrestlingnews.com

William Regal Discusses Getting Alex Wright A Job With WCW, Talks Eric Bischoff

During a recent edition of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on his role in getting a “Das Wünderkind” Alex Wright a job with WCW. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Alex’s dad, European wrestler Steve Wright:...
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: WWE Has “Discussed” Rehiring William Regal

Could William Regal be on his way back to WWE after being released from the promotion earlier this year?. In January, Regal was cut after over 20 years with WWE, as part of multiple releases of Performance Center staff. The British veteran would debut for AEW at their Revolution pay-per-view...
ewrestlingnews.com

Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face

In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com

Raquel Rodriguez Suffers ‘Broken Arm’ On WWE SmackDown

If you believe WWE, Raquel Rodriguez is suffering from a “broken arm” injury. During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez prior to her scheduled tag team match with Shotzi against the two women. In a backstage segment, the two slammed Rodriguez’s arm into a crate. While it was initially announced that Raquel was taken to a local hospital, that wasn’t the case.
allthatsinteresting.com

Mark Twitchell, The ‘Dexter Killer’ Whose Obsession With The TV Show Led Him To Murder

In October 2008, Canadian filmmaker Mark Twitchell lured 38-year-old Johnny Altinger to his garage and murdered him — after being allegedly inspired by the TV show "Dexter." From the outside, Mark Twitchell seemed perfectly normal. The 29-year-old Canadian had a wife and a young daughter, and aspirations of becoming a filmmaker. But Twitchell also had an urge to kill.
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, Survivor Series, Sheamus, More

WWEShop.com is selling a new “Box Office Bex” t-shirt for Becky Lynch. You can check that out below:. You can check out the livestream for WWE’s “The Best of Survivor Series” below:. The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to discuss his strategy as...
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On Plans For The Next WWE Draft

With Saturday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event, WWE presented its final main roster premium live event of the year. Triple H brought back WarGames this year to serve as the ending to two separate feuds. However, some fans are now speculating when WWE will hold its next Draft. There were...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Has Several Remixes Of Theme Songs Prepared, Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW)

According to a report from Fightful, AEW has several remixes of themes prepared. As of this writing, there is no word on if the themes will be used. You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) below. This episode features Chris Jericho:. You can keep...
ewrestlingnews.com

Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Role In The Bloodline, What He Represents

During the post-WWE Survivor Series 2022 media scrum, The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman commented on what makes Sami Zayn stand out with The Bloodline, what he represents to the group, and more. You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:. On what makes Sami Zayn stand out...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Tweets “Wake Up” Following Segment On SmackDown

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt came out to cut a promo, but he was quickly interrupted by Uncle Howdy. As Wyatt was cutting a promo about how everyone wants to see The Fiend return, he said that they could all come and see the “human tornado” destroy himself and anything and everything around him. While the fans may want that, he doesn’t want that for himself.
ewrestlingnews.com

Watch: Logan Paul Shares Footage Of The Moment He Was Asked To Face Roman Reigns

Logan Paul learned of plans for him to face Roman Reigns months in advance, according to a video from the YouTuber-turned-WWE Superstar. At WWE Crown Jewel, Paul challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but in a losing effort. In the latest video on his YouTube channel, Paul shared the...
ewrestlingnews.com

Sarah Logan Reacts To Her Name Change In WWE

Sarah Logan will officially be known as Valhalla going forward. With the name change, she took to Twitter to share her reaction. She wrote,. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com

Austin Theory Makes First Comments After Survivor Series: WarGames Win

New United States Champion Austin Theory isn’t playing games any more after winning the title at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. At Saturday night’s pay-per-view event, Theory captured his second U.S. title, defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match. When Cathy Kelley caught up to...
ewrestlingnews.com

Triple H Reveals Whether Traditional Survivor Series Matches Are A Thing Of The Past

While Saturday night’s 2022 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event didn’t feature any of the traditional elimination matches, Triple H says the concept isn’t dead. During the post-WWE Survivor Series media scrum, The Game commented on the future of Survivor Series-style matches and how he wanted to switch things up a little bit this year.
ewrestlingnews.com

Earl Hebner Reveals Which Referees He’d Like To See In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Legendary referee Earl Hebner was a recent guest on the Refin’ It Up with Brian Hebner podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including his candidates for referees that should be in the WWE Hall of Fame. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On what...
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: The Undertaker & Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was backstage at Saturday night’s Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. As we previously reported here on eWn, ‘Taker and his wife Michelle McCool were both expected to be in attendance at the show. The WWE legend took to Twitter today to post...

Comments / 0

Community Policy