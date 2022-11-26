Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals Why The Kingdom Decided To Sign With AEW
During a recent interview with Just Alyx, AEW wrestler Maria Kanellis commented on The Kingdom deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling, how it’s been working with Tony Khan so far, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why they signed with AEW:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dark Order Member Turns Heels And Joins LaFaccion Ingobernable On AEW Rampage
In a shocking turn of events, the Dark Order’s Preston “10” Vance turned on his teammates and joined forces with LaFaccion Ingobernable(LFI) on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. RUSH, The Butcher, and The Blade were to set to square off against Josh Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10 in tonight’s main event, but 10 was nowhere to be seen.
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Discusses Getting Alex Wright A Job With WCW, Talks Eric Bischoff
During a recent edition of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on his role in getting a “Das Wünderkind” Alex Wright a job with WCW. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Alex’s dad, European wrestler Steve Wright:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Has “Discussed” Rehiring William Regal
Could William Regal be on his way back to WWE after being released from the promotion earlier this year?. In January, Regal was cut after over 20 years with WWE, as part of multiple releases of Performance Center staff. The British veteran would debut for AEW at their Revolution pay-per-view...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Suffers ‘Broken Arm’ On WWE SmackDown
If you believe WWE, Raquel Rodriguez is suffering from a “broken arm” injury. During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez prior to her scheduled tag team match with Shotzi against the two women. In a backstage segment, the two slammed Rodriguez’s arm into a crate. While it was initially announced that Raquel was taken to a local hospital, that wasn’t the case.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dustin Rhodes Admits There Was Estrangement From His Father Over His Goldust Gimmick
Dustin Rhodes was a recent guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including a family conflict that stemmed from his Goldust character in WWE. According to the former Bizarre One, Vince McMahon came up with the gimmick and it caused a rift...
allthatsinteresting.com
Mark Twitchell, The ‘Dexter Killer’ Whose Obsession With The TV Show Led Him To Murder
In October 2008, Canadian filmmaker Mark Twitchell lured 38-year-old Johnny Altinger to his garage and murdered him — after being allegedly inspired by the TV show "Dexter." From the outside, Mark Twitchell seemed perfectly normal. The 29-year-old Canadian had a wife and a young daughter, and aspirations of becoming a filmmaker. But Twitchell also had an urge to kill.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, Survivor Series, Sheamus, More
WWEShop.com is selling a new “Box Office Bex” t-shirt for Becky Lynch. You can check that out below:. You can check out the livestream for WWE’s “The Best of Survivor Series” below:. The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to discuss his strategy as...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Plans For The Next WWE Draft
With Saturday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event, WWE presented its final main roster premium live event of the year. Triple H brought back WarGames this year to serve as the ending to two separate feuds. However, some fans are now speculating when WWE will hold its next Draft. There were...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Has Several Remixes Of Theme Songs Prepared, Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW)
According to a report from Fightful, AEW has several remixes of themes prepared. As of this writing, there is no word on if the themes will be used. You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) below. This episode features Chris Jericho:. You can keep...
ewrestlingnews.com
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Role In The Bloodline, What He Represents
During the post-WWE Survivor Series 2022 media scrum, The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman commented on what makes Sami Zayn stand out with The Bloodline, what he represents to the group, and more. You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:. On what makes Sami Zayn stand out...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Tweets “Wake Up” Following Segment On SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt came out to cut a promo, but he was quickly interrupted by Uncle Howdy. As Wyatt was cutting a promo about how everyone wants to see The Fiend return, he said that they could all come and see the “human tornado” destroy himself and anything and everything around him. While the fans may want that, he doesn’t want that for himself.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Logan Paul Shares Footage Of The Moment He Was Asked To Face Roman Reigns
Logan Paul learned of plans for him to face Roman Reigns months in advance, according to a video from the YouTuber-turned-WWE Superstar. At WWE Crown Jewel, Paul challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but in a losing effort. In the latest video on his YouTube channel, Paul shared the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sarah Logan Reacts To Her Name Change In WWE
Sarah Logan will officially be known as Valhalla going forward. With the name change, she took to Twitter to share her reaction. She wrote,. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com
Austin Theory Makes First Comments After Survivor Series: WarGames Win
New United States Champion Austin Theory isn’t playing games any more after winning the title at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. At Saturday night’s pay-per-view event, Theory captured his second U.S. title, defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match. When Cathy Kelley caught up to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ethan Page’s AEW World Title Eliminator Finals Gear Was Inspired By Famous Comic-Book Character
Ethan Page had the opportunity to compete for the AEW World Championship when he faced Ricky Starks in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Page revealed that he took inspiration from a famous comic-book character for his ring gear. You can keep...
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Reveals Whether Traditional Survivor Series Matches Are A Thing Of The Past
While Saturday night’s 2022 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event didn’t feature any of the traditional elimination matches, Triple H says the concept isn’t dead. During the post-WWE Survivor Series media scrum, The Game commented on the future of Survivor Series-style matches and how he wanted to switch things up a little bit this year.
ewrestlingnews.com
Earl Hebner Reveals Which Referees He’d Like To See In The WWE Hall Of Fame
Legendary referee Earl Hebner was a recent guest on the Refin’ It Up with Brian Hebner podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including his candidates for referees that should be in the WWE Hall of Fame. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On what...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: The Undertaker & Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was backstage at Saturday night’s Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. As we previously reported here on eWn, ‘Taker and his wife Michelle McCool were both expected to be in attendance at the show. The WWE legend took to Twitter today to post...
Comments / 0