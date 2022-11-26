ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Click2Houston.com

Local singers take home titles at National Mariachi Competition

HOUSTON – We know Houston is filled with talent - from athletes to artists to actors to musicians - we have it all. And we’re also home to some very talented mariachi singers!. Eduardo Antonio Trevino and Alan Aguilar just competed in the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio civil rights icon Emma Tenayuca to be honored with street designation

SAN ANTONIO – Local civil rights icon Emma Tenayuca is set to be honored decades after her work and activism in San Antonio. On Monday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, along with the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute, announced they had recently co-wrote a council consideration request seeking the designation of a Memorial Way to commemorate the Tenayuca’s legacy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin’s sneak peek into how others deck the halls for the holidays: Anita and Blain Perez, 803 E. College

(Seguin) — The 29th Holiday Home Tour presented by the Seguin Conservation Society will satisfy a lot of curious people with this wonderful example of a Craftsman style “Airplane” Bungalow built in 1919. Sitting at the corner of E. College and Bruns Street in the College Heights area of Seguin, Mr. E.C. Willman, built this house. Mr. Willman was the owner of the horse drawn trolley system in Seguin and he was also the builder of the Zuehl mini mansion located at 434 N. Camp Street built in 1906. He was obviously a busy man as he later dealt in real estate. While living on E. College Street the Willman daughter, Glendora, was married to H. Dwight Gates in the backyard and they resided in the small cottage at the rear of the property.
SEGUIN, TX
News Channel 25

San Antonio educator to take helm of Uvalde Foundation for Kids

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a nonprofit formed in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre, has appointed Dr. Michael "Travis" Stephens as the organization's new president. In a news release, founder Daniel "Bodhi" Chapin said Stevens will be leading the foundation into its "next stage of national program reach and development."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Families celebrate Christmas season at Ford Holiday River Parade

San Antonio – Thousands of people gathered for the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade at the San Antonio River Walk on Friday. This year’s theme highlighted traditions from around the world. One of the multicultural groups present at the event included the Salsa On2 School holiday dancers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Dinner is served: Seguin gathers around the table for a holiday meal

(Seguin) — There was plenty of room at The Table this past Sunday as Seguin gathered for a community Thanksgiving meal. The free meal was served to local families thanks to a community effort of approximately 20 local churches, civic organizations and businesses. They along with the city of...
SEGUIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

