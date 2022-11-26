Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Local singers take home titles at National Mariachi Competition
HOUSTON – We know Houston is filled with talent - from athletes to artists to actors to musicians - we have it all. And we’re also home to some very talented mariachi singers!. Eduardo Antonio Trevino and Alan Aguilar just competed in the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in...
'It will bring the community' | Owner of 'Abernathy House' hopes to transform space to welcome San Antonio youth
SAN ANTONIO — With the Tower of Americas overhead and the Alamodome down just a few blocks, Alma Chavarria’s home has a view to San Antonio’s most beloved landmarks. But her own home on the corner of Cactus and Martin Luther King Drive is also one of them.
KSAT 12
San Antonio civil rights icon Emma Tenayuca to be honored with street designation
SAN ANTONIO – Local civil rights icon Emma Tenayuca is set to be honored decades after her work and activism in San Antonio. On Monday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, along with the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute, announced they had recently co-wrote a council consideration request seeking the designation of a Memorial Way to commemorate the Tenayuca’s legacy.
seguintoday.com
Seguin’s sneak peek into how others deck the halls for the holidays: Anita and Blain Perez, 803 E. College
(Seguin) — The 29th Holiday Home Tour presented by the Seguin Conservation Society will satisfy a lot of curious people with this wonderful example of a Craftsman style “Airplane” Bungalow built in 1919. Sitting at the corner of E. College and Bruns Street in the College Heights area of Seguin, Mr. E.C. Willman, built this house. Mr. Willman was the owner of the horse drawn trolley system in Seguin and he was also the builder of the Zuehl mini mansion located at 434 N. Camp Street built in 1906. He was obviously a busy man as he later dealt in real estate. While living on E. College Street the Willman daughter, Glendora, was married to H. Dwight Gates in the backyard and they resided in the small cottage at the rear of the property.
News Channel 25
San Antonio educator to take helm of Uvalde Foundation for Kids
The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a nonprofit formed in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre, has appointed Dr. Michael "Travis" Stephens as the organization's new president. In a news release, founder Daniel "Bodhi" Chapin said Stevens will be leading the foundation into its "next stage of national program reach and development."
Former San Antonio mayor to convert Southside golf course into arboretum
A former San Antonio mayor is leading the change.
tpr.org
UT Health San Antonio receives $3 million grant to train 275 community health workers in South Texas
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. UT Health San Antonio was recently awarded $3 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to build up the community health worker workforce in South Texas.
KSAT 12
Families celebrate Christmas season at Ford Holiday River Parade
San Antonio – Thousands of people gathered for the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade at the San Antonio River Walk on Friday. This year’s theme highlighted traditions from around the world. One of the multicultural groups present at the event included the Salsa On2 School holiday dancers.
seguintoday.com
Dinner is served: Seguin gathers around the table for a holiday meal
(Seguin) — There was plenty of room at The Table this past Sunday as Seguin gathered for a community Thanksgiving meal. The free meal was served to local families thanks to a community effort of approximately 20 local churches, civic organizations and businesses. They along with the city of...
Study finds more than 25% of Texans' daily fluid intake is made up of caffeine and booze
Yep, that sounds about right.
KSAT 12
Injured bald eagle that escaped crate on North Side found safe, San Antonio bird rescue says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio bird rehabilitation organization has recovered an injured bald eagle that escaped its crate on the North Side. Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy, told KSAT that the bird was recovered safely Tuesday morning and is receiving treatment. The bald eagle was...
foxsanantonio.com
Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
Metallica skipping over San Antonio on its newly unveiled M72 tour
The closest the tour will get to the Alamo City is Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
Rosario’s Mexican Café in Southtown closes
SAN ANTONIO — A popular Southtown establishment has closed its doors. Consistently named the ‘Best Mexican Restaurant in San Antonio’ by food critics, Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina has been a fixture at the corner of Alamo and St. Mary’s for more than two decades.
KSAT 12
Archaeological dig taking place at Alamo Plaza for several weeks
SAN ANTONIO – An archaeological dig will take place at the Alamo over the next several weeks amid a major makeover of the plaza. The Alamo Trust, Inc. Archaeology, the City of San Antonio and the Texas Historical Commission started the dig southwest of the Alamo Church on Monday.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom quadruplex in Midtown
Like attic rooms? This apartment might be for you.
Man stabbed several times by two women following argument at bus stop
SAN ANTONIO — A man is now in the hospital after two random women came up and one of them reportedly stabbed him. It happened on Zarzamora near South Park Mall on the southside just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police say it happened at a bus stop when a...
fox7austin.com
New Braunfels woman featured in new TxDOT drunk driving awareness campaign
AUSTIN, Texas - The holiday season is officially underway, and it’s one of the deadliest times of the year on Texas roads. To remind Texans to drive safe and drive sober, TxDOT is launching a new campaign, which features a New Braunfels woman who grew up without her parents—all thanks to a drunk driver back in 1985.
These laws could majorly impact your dating life in San Antonio
How are you supposed to flirt otherwise if not using some spicy emojis?
KSAT 12
WATCH: San Antonio’s tree-lighting celebration at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO – At 6:20 p.m. on Friday, it officially began to look a lot like Christmas in Travis Park. The City of San Antonio kicked off the holiday season by lighting the nearly 50-foot Nordmann Fir Christmas tree — a gift to the city from H-E-B. You...
