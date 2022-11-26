ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

KENS 5

I-35 is one of the most congested highways in Texas, new data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — New data from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) shows that Austin has one of the most congested highways across the Lone Star State. According to the study, Interstate 35 is ranked third in highways with gridlock conditions. Rounding out the top five were the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, and Houston's Eastex, West Loop and Southwest Freeways. TTI also looked at truck freight congestion and noted that I-35 in Austin was ranked No. 1 in that category.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

Austin mayoral candidates working to secure votes ahead of Dec. 13 runoff election

AUSTIN, Texas — With the runoff election coming up on Dec. 13, mayoral candidates Celia Israel and Kirk Watson are using these final weeks to get voters ready. Both candidates note that with this election being a runoff, they expect to see much lower voter turnout, saying they hope to get as many people back out to the polls as they can.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

Texas State fires coach Jake Spavital after 4 years, 13 wins

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State head football coach Jake Spavital was fired Sunday after four seasons in which the Bobcats won just 13 games. Texas State finished its second consecutive 4-8 season on Saturday with a 41-13 loss at home to Louisiana-Lafayette. The Sun Belt program has had...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KENS 5

Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings

HONOLULU — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of...
HAWAII STATE

