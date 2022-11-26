Read full article on original website
KENS 5
I-35 is one of the most congested highways in Texas, new data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — New data from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) shows that Austin has one of the most congested highways across the Lone Star State. According to the study, Interstate 35 is ranked third in highways with gridlock conditions. Rounding out the top five were the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, and Houston's Eastex, West Loop and Southwest Freeways. TTI also looked at truck freight congestion and noted that I-35 in Austin was ranked No. 1 in that category.
KENS 5
Police hope new Texas temporary tags will help crack down on crime in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Temporary tags in Texas are getting a new look. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles revealed its redesigned version on last week, with new security features aimed at fighting fake paper license plates on vehicles involved in crimes and drivers trying to avoid tolls and registration fees.
KENS 5
Nine loggerhead sea turtles back in Gulf of Mexico after rare November release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium held a sea turtle release, sending some of the surviving loggerhead turtles home into the Gulf of Mexico. This year the Padre Island National Seashore reported more than 400 turtles stranded in Texas. That is more than four times the yearly average.
KENS 5
Austin mayoral candidates working to secure votes ahead of Dec. 13 runoff election
AUSTIN, Texas — With the runoff election coming up on Dec. 13, mayoral candidates Celia Israel and Kirk Watson are using these final weeks to get voters ready. Both candidates note that with this election being a runoff, they expect to see much lower voter turnout, saying they hope to get as many people back out to the polls as they can.
KENS 5
Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty in connection with Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's murder
WACO, Texas — Cecily Aguilar, 24, now faces a maximum prison sentence of 30 years in prison after she pleaded guilty in connection to the disappearance and murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen on Tuesday. Aguilar appeared in federal court in Downtown Waco to enter her plea. Also...
KENS 5
Texas State fires coach Jake Spavital after 4 years, 13 wins
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State head football coach Jake Spavital was fired Sunday after four seasons in which the Bobcats won just 13 games. Texas State finished its second consecutive 4-8 season on Saturday with a 41-13 loss at home to Louisiana-Lafayette. The Sun Belt program has had...
KENS 5
Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings
HONOLULU — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of...
