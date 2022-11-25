First data on bacteria associated with bat ectoparasites collected in Kharkiv oblast, Northeastern Ukraine

Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Arachnophobia Nightmare: Giant Spider Found Inside Banana Box at Grocery Store in Germany
A giant spider inside a banana box was discovered by supermarket employees at a grocery store in Bavaria, Germany. The staff reportedly called local authorities to determine the spider species and remove the potentially dangerous eight-legged freak. The arachnid was lurking amongst the organic bananas in the container, which had...
SpaceNews.com
U.S. Space Command supports use of ‘responsive launch’ to deter China and Russia
WASHINGTON — Gen. James Dickinson, head of U.S. Space Command, endorsed the idea of partnering with commercial launch companies that can demonstrate fast turnaround operations, a concept known as tactically responsive space. “We need commercial mission partners to build the capabilities to replenish our military space assets,” Dickinson said...
kitco.com
Putin calls for the creation of an independent blockchain-based settlement network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “The technology of digital currencies and blockchains can be used to create a new system of international settlements...
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops step up attacks as Zelensky warns of more losses for Russia
Russia has stepped up attacks on the southern and eastern fronts of the Ukraine war, forcing civilians to flee for bomb shelters, as Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation was only getting more difficult for his citizens.Vladimir Putin’s forces rained artillery, mortar and tank fire in Donetsk last night, in a visible escalation of their offensive in the eastern region which has witnessed fierce fighting this month.“The situation at the front is difficult. Despite extremely large losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address, and warned that...
‘Life no longer as we know it’: war in space would have devastating effects, military expert says
Attacks on satellites could take out GPS systems, banking systems, power grids, and affect military operations, panel at space conference says
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
People Are Sharing Normal "American" Things That Are Really Not Normal At All According To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
BioMed Central
Quality of care in the last year of life: adaptation and validation of the German “Views of Informal Carers’ Evaluation of Services – Last Year of Life – Cologne”
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1433 (2022) Cite this article. To inform quality improvement and strengthen services provided in the last year of life, measuring quality of care is essential. For Germany, data on care experiences in the last year of life that go beyond diagnoses and care settings are still rare. The aim of this study was to develop and validate a German version of the ‘Views of Informal Carers’ Evaluation of Services – Short Form (VOICES-SF)’ suitable to assess the quality of care and services received across settings and healthcare providers in the German setting in the last year of life (VOICES-LYOL-Cologne).
BioMed Central
Lifestyles and health-related quality of life in Chinese people: a national family study
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2208 (2022) Cite this article. There were few studies that investigated health-related quality of life (HRQoL) of the general population in China, and many of them reported limitations in sampling. Objective. To investigate the relationship between lifestyles and HRQoL in the Chinese population...
BioMed Central
Improving health system readiness to address violence against women and girls: a conceptual framework
Manuela Colombini ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7487-96341, Susannah H. Mayhew1, Claudia García-Moreno2,. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1429 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. There is an increasing focus on readiness of health systems to respond to survivors of violence against women (VAW), a global human rights...
BioMed Central
Workplace violence at emergency departments, Ain Shams University Hospitals, Cairo, Egypt
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1437 (2022) Cite this article. The present study aimed to determine the prevalence and forms of workplace violence (WPV) at the emergency departments (EDs) of Ain Shams University Hospitals (ASUH), Cairo and identify risk factors for WPV. Methods. A cross-sectional study was...
BioMed Central
Association between service readiness and PMTCT cascade effectiveness: a 2018 cross-sectional analysis from Manica province, Mozambique
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1422 (2022) Cite this article. Despite high coverage of maternal and child health services in Mozambique, prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV (PMTCT) cascade outcomes remain sub-optimal. Delivery effectiveness is modified by health system preparedness. Identifying modifiable factors that impact quality of care and service uptake can inform strategies to improve the effectiveness of PMTCT programs. We estimated associations between facility-level modifiable health system readiness measures and three PMTCT outcomes: Early infant diagnosis (polymerase chain reaction (PCR) before 8 weeks of life), PCR ever (before or after 8 weeks), and positive PCR test result.
The Jewish Press
Time for NATO to Confront Iran
Iran’s belated admission that it has provided Russia with sophisticated drones to boost its war effort in Ukraine should serve as a wake-up call to all those Western policymakers who claim the threat posed by Tehran’s aggressive regime is only limited to the Middle East region. Despite credible...
BioMed Central
Implementing the language comprehension test C-BiLLT: a qualitative description study using the COM-B model of behaviour change
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1421 (2022) Cite this article. It is challenging to reliably assess the language comprehension of children with severe motor and speech impairments using traditional assessment tools. The Computer Based instrument for Low motor Language Testing (C-BiLLT) aims to reduce barriers to evidence-based assessment for this population by allowing children to access the test using non-traditional methods such as eye gaze so they can independently respond to test items. The purpose of this study is to develop a contextualized understanding of the factors that influenced clinicians’ implementation of the C-BILLT in practice in the Netherlands and Norway.
China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi
China's ruling Communist Party has vowed to "resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces."
Brussels proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday said proposed a plan to confiscate Russian assets that have been frozen to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.
BioMed Central
BMC Health Services Research
Legal advice and care-effective use of care and case management: limits, risks and need for change (funded by the innovation Fund of the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) according to §§ 92a and 92b of the fifth book of the German social code (SGB V). Funding code 01NVF17029 (RubiN) regional uninterrupted in the network)
EU seeks to set up Russian war crimes tribunal - Von Der Leyen
AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Union will try to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, European Commision President Ursula Von Der Leyen said on Wednesday.
World's Biggest 'Artificial Sun' Edges Closer to Reality
Scientists around the world are attempting to develop viable nuclear fusion reactors in the hopes of creating a clean and virtually limitless energy source.
brytfmonline.com
The protests that China can’t hide – VG
There is pent-up frustration in China. This was expressed this week in a violent confrontation between several hundred workers and the police at the world’s largest iPhone factory. That’s a comment. The comment expresses the writer’s position. The Chinese are subject to the most stringent Corona measures...
Comments / 1