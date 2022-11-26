Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Strong Black Friday showing at Pike Place Market, crowds not at "pre-pandemic levels" yet, but getting there
SEATTLE - This year, Seattle retailers say crowds have returned to many locations this holiday including Pike Place Market. The market was packed Friday afternoon with Black Friday shoppers. Workers say foot traffic may not be back to pre-pandemic levels yet, but it's getting there. "We are just about to...
Refinery29
A Week In Seattle, WA, On A $90,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a customer relations manager who makes $90,000 per year and spends some of...
roadtirement.com
Tulalip Casino entrance drive has tons of Christmas lights
The entrance to the Tulalip Casino north of Seattle has a life sized Orca breaching the waters creating a wonderful fountain. In addition to the one breaching there are also three large dorsal fins portraying additional individuals in the pod. These colorful lights are part of the advertised three million...
downtownbellevue.com
Downtown Bellevue Holiday Guide for 2022
The holiday season is upon us and Downtown Bellevue has found ways to spread fun and joy for both kids and adults. Below is a quick list of activities to participate in from Thanksgiving through the month of December. From November 26th until December 31st, Garden d’Lights will be happening...
A dose of winter for Seattle-Tacoma-Everett region this week
Keep your radio tuned to KIRO Newsradio this week. Winter-style weather will be playing havoc on driving conditions and outdoor activities. It’s not unusual for the passes to get big dumps of snow this time of year. But it is strange to start hearing about possible snow near sea...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Incompetent SeaTac Airport design nightmare for Thanksgiving travel
Leave it to SeaTac Airport to “upgrade” a terminal to make it less efficient and more miserable. The new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) and Passport Control area is an absolute, perplexing, and intentional disaster. The gates are a seemingly endless journey from baggage claim and Passport Control. The...
Starbucks to close another unionized store in Seattle, citing safety issues
(The Center Square) – Two days following the announcement that a Starbucks location in Seattle would be closed, business is continuing as usual. During The Center Square’s trip to the Starbucks on the corner of Broadway and Denny Way, three Starbucks employees took orders, made coffee drinks and served them.
Thompson Seattle Hotel Is Your Best Nest in the Emerald City
The first and last thing you’ll notice about the Thompson Seattle Hotel is the view—perched atop a steep hill on 1st Avenue above the warm red glow of Pike Place Market’s iconic neon red sign and main entrance. The twinkling lights of zigzagging ferries across Puget Sound (better referred to nowadays by its historic native […]
waterlandblog.com
Ask Recology: How can I dispose of Styrofoam?
Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County. I’ve started to do some shopping for the holidays, and I am beginning to have quite the pile of Styrofoam packaging to get rid of. I know it is not recyclable, but it takes up a lot of space in my trash and it would be great if there was somewhere else I could take it. Is there any other way I can dispose of this stuff?
cohaitungchi.com
30 Of The Best Things To Do In Seattle This September
Some incredible activities are happening this September in Seattle!. As we prepare to say goodbye to summer in Seattle, our thoughts start to turn towards cooler weather, hot drinks, delicious meals, spooky fun, and cozy indoor activities. Seattle has all of that and more happening this September. Get ready to have some fun this month, and don’t miss these incredible events around town!
wallyhood.org
Need More Covid Test Kits?
As we head into the heart of the cold and dark Seattle winter, news reports are all a-twitter (yes, pun intended) about the so-called “tridemic” of RSV, flu, and Covid. RSV has been especially hard on kids, and the flu season has already been called the most severe in 13 years. If there’s a ray of good news in any of this, it would seem to be that our region continues to show a relatively low rate of new Covid cases being reported (according to the King County Department of Health website, however, a recent data breach may have resulted in under-reporting in October).
seattlemag.com
Luly Yang designs Space Needle employees’ new uniforms
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Next time you visit the Space Needle, you’ll notice something quite different: Internationally recognized fashion designer Luly Yang has brought her distinct style to Seattle’s globally recognized icon. The Luly Yang Design Group – an arm...
The American Genius
8 cities where you need a $200k salary to buy a ‘typical’ home
Being from Texas, I have a lot of smack to talk about the West Coast. To be fair to me, it’s the law. But the biggest things that irk me about the stupid majestic mountainy, mild weathery, worker protectiony, bodily autonomy-y parts of our nation all have to do with the expense of living there.
thewatchdogonline.com
Advice for Students Amid Recent Technology Company Layoffs
Seattle is a hub of technology corporations, including multi million-dollar companies like Amazon and Microsoft. Nationally, large tech companies have had mass layoffs, with about 10,000 by Amazon, 11,000 by Meta, and more position losses from other tech companies such as Microsoft and Twitter. Overall, 5,900 jobs in the tech sector were let go in Washington during October, making it one of the largest declines in the state’s history, and many companies may continue.
61% believe flexible plastics are recyclable in curbside bins. They're not.
SEATTLE — There are trends in a lack of knowledge regarding proper recycling. That's according to a survey from the recycling company Republic Services, which analyzed the recycling knowledge of more than 2,000 Americans. It shows 64% of respondents say they know what types of plastics can be recycled, but 61% incorrectly believe flexible plastics, including grocery bags and bubble wrap, are recyclable in their curbside bins.
cohaitungchi.com
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
KING-5
Tacoma's Rust Mansion going on the market after a million dollar makeover - Unreal Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — After a nine month, million-dollar makeover, Tacoma's most iconic private home, The Rust Mansion, is going on the market, listed at $4.8 million. Real estate developer Ashley Burks purchased the home in a private sale for $2.5 million in December 2021 and went to work restoring the "White House of the West."
KING-5
Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
KING-5
Tips to keep that poinsettia alive
SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
Comments / 1