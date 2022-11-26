Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The holiday rush is on for Christmas trees, but you'll have to pay extra for the traditional tree.The average cost of a real tree was nearly $70 last year. Now, experts said, that same spruce, fir, or pine could set you back about $80 to $100.Oregon is the nation's top supplier of holiday trees.Many growers said they have to raise prices because of droughts, wildfires, and higher costs of seed, fertilizer, and labor.
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
When it comes time to deck the halls, one of the first decorations to go up is a big evergreen wreath on the front door. It's a common holiday practice, but where did this tradition come from? It turns out wreaths have been used by cultures around the world for millennia — and not just for the holidays.
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
‘Tis the season to be jolly! It’s time to put away the turkey leftovers and break out the stockings. The holiday season is upon us, and as the countdown to Christmas moves forward, now is the time to start decorating the house. An integral part of that will include selecting the perfect Christmas tree for your home. Despite the simplicity and ease of artificial trees, there is nothing quite like the thrill of buying a real Christmas tree year to year.
MIAMI - Millions of families are starting the search for a Christmas tree during the holiday weekend, and many will decide whether to get a real tree or an artificial one. Like just about everything we buy, inflation is making real trees more expensive. Tree growers have seen their costs go up and are selling trees for more this year. A survey conducted by the Real Christmas Tree Board found that wholesalers are pushing up prices anywhere from 5% to 15% and retailers could boost that number even more. "The height of the tree and the tree species are...
The good news is there are plenty of real and artificial Christmas trees this year. The not so good news is that inflation will affect the price tag of real trees as wholesalers will most likely pass their price increases on to consumers. Surveys show wholesale tree prices increasing by 5 to 15 percent. Marsha Gray, Real Christmas Tree Board executive director says, "Certain trees may be hard to find in certain areas, but shortages are not expected. But the real trees may be higher priced due to inflation."The National Tree Company provides artificial trees to retailers nationwide. Company CEO Chris Butler says supply is high, a far cry from last year when the shipping industry was slowed by the pandemic causing supplies to arrive late -- after the holidays. So now retailers have a surplus, which translates to artificial tree discounts he said.Regardless of real or artificial, several surveys show that shoppers plan to spend less on the holiday staple this year.
Money tight this Christmas? You don’t have to spend a fortune on ready-made festive decorations – materials from your garden, and a bit of creativity, might be all you need!Christmas tree offcuts can be really useful for wreaths and table decorations, while berries, variegated foliage and colourful stems can add vibrancy to other displays around the home.Which plants to use View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perfect Plantings (@perfectplantingsnursery)“Dogwood (cornus) has brilliantly adaptable and strikingly coloured stems, perfect to add...
These are a few simple Christmas garland options to try out this holiday season because nothing says "crafty" like making your own earth-friendly décor.
I love gathering all my materials to put together winter arrangements for the holiday season. If you have an area where you hang flowers during the warmer months, or even shepherd’s hooks in the yard, why not use that space for a Christmas hanging basket? I hadn’t really thought of making a hanging container arrangement until I started to see them at my local grocery store and garden center. I think they add another festive element to a front porch, or backyard, or wherever you like to decorate.
