AG Briefs
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture recently created a new position within the Markets Division to head a new Agriculture and Food Systems Development section with oversight of key programs including the Colorado Agriculture Future Loan Program, Community Foods Access Program, NextGen Ag Leadership Program, Ag Workforce Development Program, and the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Applications are being accepted through December 5. For more information, contact Markets Division Director Tom Lipetzky.
Colorado water projects finally tap needed funding
Since 1962, people in Colorado’s Lower Arkansas Valley have heard talks of a pipeline that would bring them clean drinking water from Pueblo Reservoir upstream. The 103-mile Arkansas Valley Conduit promises to be a long-term source of clean water for the region, where many people rely on poor-tasting and contaminated well water.
Colorado Simmental breeders meet
Colorado Simmental members toured Colorado State University’s interactive educational buildings under construction at the National Western Stock Show complex as part of their Fall Focus planning meeting. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1...
SPADE & SPOON LAUNCHES LOCAL MEAL KITS FOR THE FRONT RANGE
Colorado’s Front Range will soon be home to a local-first meal kit delivery service committed to building a better food system by supporting local producers. Launching on Small Business Saturday, November 26, Spade & Spoon works with local farmers, ranchers, bakers, and makers to craft chef-designed meal kits featuring the best of Colorado.
