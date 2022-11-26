Read full article on original website
Post Register
Hawaiian style chain to open latest location in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style food will open its latest Treasure Valley location on Saturday, Dec. 3. The restaurant’s newest location is in Orchard Park Plaza at the intersection of Chinden and Linder. The casual restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has options for...
Luxury Home Near Boise Is A Showpiece Going For $1 Million
The realtor said it best "Spa-like" and this home in Nampa really has that feeling throughout the entire house, not just the primary luxury suite. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It's over 2,600 sq. ft. and sits on a lot of more than 1.5 acres. When I...
Intentional shaping of growth in Idaho may be key to success
BOISE, Idaho — At any public meeting in Idaho, citizens' number one complaint can be growth. Really, it's more than just worry -- it's fear. It could be a fear of the unknown, or fear of losing the state that people grew up with -- or losing the Idaho people moved here for.
cityofnampa.us
Community Invited to Hear Results on Updated Parks and Recreation Master Plan
Over the past several months, the City of Nampa has engaged in a variety of public outreach activities to gather community input on an updated parks and recreation master plan. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the community is invited to a presentation on results from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Harward Recreation Center (131 Constitution Way).
New apartments are popping up everywhere; What this means for renters
New apartments everywhere. Don Day from BoiseDev has kept a close eye on this project he talks about new development with our Don Nelson.
Enrollment in Apprenticeship Programs Across Idaho is up 57 Percent
BOISE - According to the Idaho Department of Labor, more Idaho workers have enrolled in Idaho apprenticeship programs this year than ever before, broadening the potential for state workforce gains in a tight labor market. A total of 1,179 new apprentices were newly enrolled, with 81 new apprenticeship programs registered...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places
The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
Multiple crashes impacting traffic near Mountain Home
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are responding to multiple crashes and slide-offs along I-84 due to slick and icy road conditions. According to a Twitter post, ISP is working to clear crashes from both east and westbound traffic at milepost 107, near Mountain Home. Just down the...
Boise Man Dies after Crash in Meridian
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old man died at the hospital following a car crash Saturday evening in Meridian. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Joseph Kiler, of Boise, died in the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center following the single-vehicle crash a little after 8 p.m. November 26. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?
For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
idaho.gov
Avian cholera outbreak suspected in Southwest Idaho snow goose die-off
Southwest Idaho is currently experiencing a waterfowl die-off that is primarily affecting light geese in Parma and surrounding areas, including the Lake Lowell Unit of Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Staff at Fish and Game’s Wildlife Health Lab believe that a recent outbreak of avian cholera is responsible for this die-off. The persistence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) infections in migratory bird populations is also contributing to some waterfowl mortalities in the area, although it is unclear if HPAI also contributed to this specific event.
Fire at Boise apartment complex on Sunday
In a recent Facebook post, the department said that crews were able to extinguish the fire and kept it from moving onto the second and third floors. Everyone made it out safely and no injuries of firefighters or tenants were reported. The department said it appears to have started accidentally but the cause is still under investigation.
Airline Offers Cheap $70 Flight Deals From Boise For Cyber Monday
What comes to mind when you think of Cyber Monday? Is it shopping sprees? Insane deals? The urge to turn off all of your credit cards before you make an impulse decision?. We get it...some deals are too good to resist, especially with Christmas coming up. We're willing to bet, however, that travel isn't something you would expect to see as part of Cyber Monday.
Post Register
Nampa woman dies in crash
Elmore County, Idaho (CBS2) - A 62-year-old woman from Nampa died following a crash on I-84 in Elmore County. Idaho State Police say it happened Saturday at 11:47 AM at milepost 80. Police say a 37-year-old-woman from Nampa was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2014 Mazda 2. The vehicle...
kisu.org
Idaho State Museum to host Winter Wonder Village events in Boise
The Idaho State Museum, a division of the Idaho State Historical Society located in Boise, is hosting the public over three nights to explore Winter Wonder Village and participate in special programming, including festive crafts, music and activities. Attendees can also view illuminated historic houses located in Pioneer Village. The events also include a special guest during the Family Second Saturday on Dec. 10.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho farm says ostrich is a red meat alternative to turkey
KUNA (KIVI) – You’re probably enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers, but did you know there’s a feathered alternative to turkey?. It’s ostrich, and get this, it’s actually a type of red meat. Idaho livestock typically has to travel miles and miles to other states for processing, but...
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence
BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
Why It’s Time For The National Media To Get Out of Idaho
You can pick your favorite or not-so-favorite national media outlet that will tell you they're giving you the latest. They tell us they want to help authorities find out who is responsible for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. However, the national media, like local media, is not in the public service; they're in what's in it for the business. The American public is fixated on these horrific murders; otherwise, the media 'Freak Show' would've moved on to the next town.
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local Library
An open book with a dog, a road and a girl walking with an umbrellaPhoto by0fjd125gk87 on Pixabay.com. Dillon Helbig, age 8, knows that to be a famous author, you have to not only write, but sometimes, do your own marketing and advertising. Oh, and look for unique ways to get your book into the hands of your readers.
