Meridian, ID

Post Register

Hawaiian style chain to open latest location in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style food will open its latest Treasure Valley location on Saturday, Dec. 3. The restaurant’s newest location is in Orchard Park Plaza at the intersection of Chinden and Linder. The casual restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has options for...
MERIDIAN, ID
cityofnampa.us

Community Invited to Hear Results on Updated Parks and Recreation Master Plan

Over the past several months, the City of Nampa has engaged in a variety of public outreach activities to gather community input on an updated parks and recreation master plan. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the community is invited to a presentation on results from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Harward Recreation Center (131 Constitution Way).
NAMPA, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places

The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Boise Man Dies after Crash in Meridian

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old man died at the hospital following a car crash Saturday evening in Meridian. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Joseph Kiler, of Boise, died in the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center following the single-vehicle crash a little after 8 p.m. November 26. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?

For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
BOISE, ID
idaho.gov

Avian cholera outbreak suspected in Southwest Idaho snow goose die-off

Southwest Idaho is currently experiencing a waterfowl die-off that is primarily affecting light geese in Parma and surrounding areas, including the Lake Lowell Unit of Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Staff at Fish and Game’s Wildlife Health Lab believe that a recent outbreak of avian cholera is responsible for this die-off. The persistence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) infections in migratory bird populations is also contributing to some waterfowl mortalities in the area, although it is unclear if HPAI also contributed to this specific event.
PARMA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Fire at Boise apartment complex on Sunday

In a recent Facebook post, the department said that crews were able to extinguish the fire and kept it from moving onto the second and third floors. Everyone made it out safely and no injuries of firefighters or tenants were reported. The department said it appears to have started accidentally but the cause is still under investigation.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Airline Offers Cheap $70 Flight Deals From Boise For Cyber Monday

What comes to mind when you think of Cyber Monday? Is it shopping sprees? Insane deals? The urge to turn off all of your credit cards before you make an impulse decision?. We get it...some deals are too good to resist, especially with Christmas coming up. We're willing to bet, however, that travel isn't something you would expect to see as part of Cyber Monday.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa woman dies in crash

Elmore County, Idaho (CBS2) - A 62-year-old woman from Nampa died following a crash on I-84 in Elmore County. Idaho State Police say it happened Saturday at 11:47 AM at milepost 80. Police say a 37-year-old-woman from Nampa was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2014 Mazda 2. The vehicle...
NAMPA, ID
kisu.org

Idaho State Museum to host Winter Wonder Village events in Boise

The Idaho State Museum, a division of the Idaho State Historical Society located in Boise, is hosting the public over three nights to explore Winter Wonder Village and participate in special programming, including festive crafts, music and activities. Attendees can also view illuminated historic houses located in Pioneer Village. The events also include a special guest during the Family Second Saturday on Dec. 10.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho farm says ostrich is a red meat alternative to turkey

KUNA (KIVI) – You’re probably enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers, but did you know there’s a feathered alternative to turkey?. It’s ostrich, and get this, it’s actually a type of red meat. Idaho livestock typically has to travel miles and miles to other states for processing, but...
KUNA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Why It’s Time For The National Media To Get Out of Idaho

You can pick your favorite or not-so-favorite national media outlet that will tell you they're giving you the latest. They tell us they want to help authorities find out who is responsible for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. However, the national media, like local media, is not in the public service; they're in what's in it for the business. The American public is fixated on these horrific murders; otherwise, the media 'Freak Show' would've moved on to the next town.
IDAHO STATE
JudyD

Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local Library

An open book with a dog, a road and a girl walking with an umbrellaPhoto by0fjd125gk87 on Pixabay.com. Dillon Helbig, age 8, knows that to be a famous author, you have to not only write, but sometimes, do your own marketing and advertising. Oh, and look for unique ways to get your book into the hands of your readers.
BOISE, ID

