Phone Arena
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Being able to get an ultra-high-end smartphone like the Galaxy S22+ for free is obviously the dream for many Christmas shoppers on super-tight budgets, but while Verizon and T-Mobile have both made such a killer early Black Friday 2022 deal possible in the last couple of weeks, Walmart is today kicking off a festive sale that some bargain hunters may find even more compelling.
This Black Friday 1TB SSD deal is almost too cheap not to buy
For $50, this capable 1TB SanDisk Plus SSD is a great option to replace an old hard drive
Engadget
Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
The Apple Watch Ultra Is Down to The Lowest Price Ever on Amazon
Three new Apple Watches were released in Sept of 2022, and one punched the extra above the others. The Apple Watch Ultra wasn’t just the first new Apple Watch in a while, but it represents the first redesign to Apple’s smartwatch. It features a larger screen, a ruggedized...
This $99 iPhone Black Friday deal is a great gift for your kids
There are more recent iPhones out there, but with the iPhone SE (2020) dropping to $99 at Walmart, you won't find a better option if you're looking for a low-cost phone to give to your kids.
The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one
If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items this Black Friday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. A favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
T3.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
CBS News
Walmart has slashed the price on this Barbie Malibu House playset for Cyber Monday
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is the perfect time to buy toys to gift for the holidays. This two-story, 2-foot-wide Barbie...
CNET
8 Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Amazon Can't Beat
The holiday shopping frenzy brings some fierce competition as retailers try to match, or even undercut, their competitors' prices. That often means you'll find the same deals available at multiple retailers -- but not always. With Black Friday behind us and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the deals are in full swing at Best Buy, including some discounts on cameras, laptops, appliances and smart home devices that beat Amazon's best offers right now. They even beat Amazon's prices on some of its own products.
Two for one! Buy a Galaxy S22 for Black Friday, get a free smartwatch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The smallest of the S22 series has been the old one out for so much of this year when it comes to deals, so it should be no surprise that the discounts on it vary dramatically between retailers. If you grab it at Amazon, the black is $553 while the other colors are around $675, whereas Best Buy has a flat $100 off all colors.Then Samsung only has $75 off, but enhanced trade-in can get it down to $225 and you can also get a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic for free with purchase.
Elon Musk says he would make his own smartphone if app stores ban Twitter
Elon Musk said he would make his own smartphone if Google and Apple were to ban Twitter from their app stores. Musk said in a tweet responding to conservative podcaster Liz Wheeler that he hopes the situation does not come to that but that he will make that decision if necessary. “I certainly hope it…
CNET
Best Walmart Black Friday 2022 Deals: PS5 Restock, Apple iPads, 4K TVs, Much More
Black Friday is in full swing and Walmart's deals are epic. Some of our favorites include the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle, the discounted AirPods and the Fitbit Versa 4, but there are many more fantastic options to browse through -- such as Walmart's huge Black Friday savings on Apple gear. You can also find great deals on small appliances, like air fryers, and even scented candles. Your home is going to smell so good.
The AirPods Pro 2 just hit their lowest price ever today for Cyber Monday
Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are now at their lowest price for Cyber Monday. Ever. A boon for those who chose to wait before pulling the trigger on these second-generation AirPods Pro, you can now grab a pair for $200, which is a nice sized savings from the original $250.
Parachute’s Entire Website Is 20% Off for Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve bought from Parachute before and receive their almost daily newsletters in your inbox, then you already know what I’m going to tell you. The luxe bedding brand is putting on a sitewide sale for Cyber Monday and everything is 20% off. When they say everything, they mean everything. The limited-time deals cut a swath through every bedding-related category, from linen duvet covers to their bestselling waffle robe. Look through some of the best items from Parachute’s Cyber Monday...
Don't buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, buy the Oppo Find X5 Pro instead
It's a question of price: the X5 Pro is now cheaper than Samsung's S22 Ultra for Black Friday sales
Apple Has Threatened to Pull Twitter From App Store, Musk Claims
Elon Musk unleashed a stream of confrontational Twitter posts directed at Apple — including claiming that the tech giant has threatened to remove the Twitter app from the Apple App Store without providing a reason for doing so. “Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why,” tweeted Musk, who has assumed the role of CEO of Twitter since closing the $44 billion deal for the company on Oct. 27. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk on Monday also claimed that “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate...
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro: What we know so far
The iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro differences could be huge. Here's the rumors and leaks so far.
The Verge
The best Black Friday gaming deals
It doesn’t matter which console you play on, there are tons of great discounts being served up over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While finding a discount on a PlayStation 5 is still wishful thinking, you can actually get a Nintendo Switch bundle or Xbox Series S for less than retail price this year, which is pretty cool. Everything from consoles to gaming headsets is receiving some sort of discount, so whether you’re looking for discounts on games or accessories, our roundup of the best Black Friday gaming deals has got you covered.
AOL Corp
Amazon Prime Members: Get 25% off home essentials.
Save 25%: As of Nov. 27, Amazon Prime members can save 25% on select Amazon Basics items as long as they purchase $50 or more. That's a discount that adds up. If you missed out on Black Friday deals, fret not. Cyber Monday is here to help you keep saving on everything from gift cards, to tech, to home essentials. Stock up on everything you need to keep your home neat, tidy, and organized.
AOL Corp
Lowe’s just unveiled its 2022 Black Friday deals, and they’re too good to miss
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The Lowe's Black Friday deals are live now,...
