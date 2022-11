STRATFORD – The Stratford boys basketball team opened its 2022-23 season in grand fashion, blasting Greenwood 79-45 in a nonconference matchup Tuesday at Stratford High School. The Tigers raced out to a 40-23 lead by halftime as they cruised to the home victory. Ashton Wrensch scored 22 points and...

