usethebitcoin.com
3 Outstanding Crypto To Tickle Your Portfolio: Enjin (ENJ), BudBlockz, And Aave (AAVE)
Investing in digital coins and assets has proven to be one of the best forms of making money in the past decade. Sure, while there are a lot of ups and downs in the crypto industry, it is also a fact that a saturated crypto market will also yield a poor return on investment. It is one of the main reasons 2022 will be remembered as a pretty bad year for major crypto companies and tokens.
usethebitcoin.com
Whales Making Waves: Move Over $420 Million In XRP, Binance Coin, Polygon, and Curve
Large transactions usually indicate that whales are active in the market. Crypto whales are making swift movements in Ripple (XRP), Binance Coin (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Curve (CRV) as monitored by Whale Alert, a blockchain tracker and analytics system reporting large and interesting transactions in the cryptocurrency space. Whale Activities...
usethebitcoin.com
Diversify Your Portfolio and Reduce Your Risk with These 3 Cryptos: Polygon (MATIC), Near Protocol (NEAR), and BudBlockz (BLUNT)
Don’t keep all your eggs in one basket to protect your investment portfolio, or you might lose everything. As we know, the cryptocurrency market is highly unpredictable. Thus, the portfolio plan you choose can have an impact on your investments. One of the core concepts of investing is diversification. By diversifying your cryptocurrency portfolio with Polygon, NEAR Protocol, and BudBlockz, you can protect your assets and earn more profits in the long run.
usethebitcoin.com
ECB’s Chief Christine Lagarde Wants More Regulations in Crypto
Christine Lagarde, the European Central Bank chief, wants more and broader regulations for cryptocurrencies. This comes at a moment in which FTX, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world declared bankruptcy and ended up creating a crisis in the crypto industry. Meanwhile, Christine Lagarde wants to focus on broader regulations, even beyond MiCA.
usethebitcoin.com
BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy Following FTX Collapse
Following the collapse of FTX, BlockFi has officially filed for bankruptcy after several days of assumption on the company’s financial health and liquidity issues. On November 28, BlockFi and eight of its affiliates announced that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. According to a BlockFi press release, the company has $256.9 million in cash on hand and is expected to provide sufficient liquidity to support certain operations during the restructuring process.
