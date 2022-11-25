On 11/30/22, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/15/22. As a percentage of PMT.PRB's recent share price of $21.96, this dividend works out to approximately 2.28%, so look for shares of PMT.PRB to trade 2.28% lower — all else being equal — when PMT.PRB shares open for trading on 11/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.13%, which compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRB shares, versus PMT:

19 HOURS AGO