BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week marks the start of Assistant AD for Athletic Communications Ryan Ilardi coming into the D'Youville Saints family. Ilardi comes from Lawrence Tech University, an NAIA school in metro Detroit, as the athletic communications director, where he oversaw coverage of the Blue Devils' 27 sports. During his first year at the University, his efforts were noticed as he was a finalist for the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Sports Information Director of the Year award. Ilardi served as the media coordinator for the 2022 NAIA Men's and Women's Bowling Championships along with being a statistician for the 2022 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Championships hosted by #1 ranked Lawrence Tech.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO