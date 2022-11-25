Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Gonzaga battles Xavier in bounce-back game at PK85
In the midst of a difficult stretch of nonconference opponents, it’s been anything but a cakewalk for the No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-2) in the early goings of the 2022-23 season. Friday night’s loss to Purdue was the latest test of strength for Mark Few’s squad. Gonzaga shot a...
buckeyescoop.com
The Oracle Provides An Update On the UC Vacancy
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The Oracle is back with an update on the new Cincinnati head coaching vacancy. Read more on the main board:. https://buckeyescoop.com/community/threads/what-the-uc-vacancy-means.20070/#post-749816.
Boys Basketball Preview: Coaches expect top-ranked CovCath to continue program’s winning tradition
Covington Catholic being ranked No. 1 in the Northern Kentucky preseason coaches poll comes as no surprise when you consider the program’s winning tradition under coach Scott Ruthsatz. Over the last 11 seasons, the Colonels have reached the 9th Region tournament final nine times, won six region championships and...
UC Football Legend Weighs In On Bearcats Coaching Search
Cincinnati has question marks at quarterback and head coach going into the Big 12.
bannersontheparkway.com
Xavier's Adam Kunkel out for the Gonzaga game
Kunkel took a blow to the head while being called for his fourth foul against Duke. He was not able to return to that game, and he's apparently still feeling the effects of it today. He and his 11.5 PPG will be out for the game against Gonzaga tonight. To...
Girls Basketball Preview: Last year’s 9th Region finalists voted top teams in preseason coaches poll
A team from the 33rd District has played in six of the last seven 9th Region girls basketball championships games. There’s a good chance that will happen again this season because the top three teams in the Northern Kentucky coaches preseason poll are all members of that district. Cooper...
It's About Time For Primetime In Clifton
The Bearcats should go all in on one coaching candidate to replace Luke Fickell.
Covington native Charley Wolf died at 96, made a mark in basketball and as patriarch of a sports family
Yes, there once was a professional basketball team in Cincinnati. And it was coached by Charley Wolf, a native of Covington. Wolf died at the age of 96 Saturday – but not before he made quite a mark – not only in basketball – but as the patriarch to one this area’s top sports families.
gobearcats.com
Men's Basketball Signs Griffith, James in Early Period
CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati head men's basketball coach Wes Miller has announced the signing of two four-star prospects in Rayvon Griffith (Cincinnati) and Jizzle James (Orlando, Fla.) during the fall period. Rayvon Griffith (SF, 6-7, 180, Cincinnati, Ohio, Compass Prep (Arizona)) Griffith was UC's first commit of the class. He originally...
Fox 19
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
UC Football Portal Tracker 2022-23
UC is facing plenty of turnover in the wake of Luke Fickell accepting the Wisconsin job.
Wyoming High School football team advances to the Division IV state final
The Wyoming football team defeated Steubenville 32-20 in a Division IV state semifinal in Columbus. The Cowboys (15-0) play Cleveland Glenville (14-0) in the Division IV state final Dec. 3 in Canton.
Look: Luke Fickell Introduced At Wisconsin, Gives First Comments Since Leaving UC
The Bearcats winningest head coach made a swift exit to be the Badgers new head coach.
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation
Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
Conflicting Reports Surface On Major Coach's Interest In UC Job
The Bearcats are beginning their search for the next person to lead the football program.
Seven Potential Candidates To Replace Luke Fickell
Cincinnati is entering the coaching wilderness this offseason.
College football world reacts to insane coaching news
The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch: Luke Fickell Arrives In Wisconsin, Makes First Statement As Badgers' Head Coach
The winningest coach in UC history wasted little time taking over at Wisconsin following the end of UC's AAC Title chances.
Fox 19
Prices for Bengals-Chiefs tickets as high as $8,000
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single ticket for Sunday’s highly anticipated AFC Championship rematch at Paycor Stadium is getting pricey on the secondary market. The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) are on a roll, winning five of their last six games, as they go into their Week 13 matchup with the AFC’s top team, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2).
Notre Dame Academy names Trish Miller fourth president, effective July 1, 2023
The Notre Dame Academy (NDA) Board of Directors has appointed Trish Miller as the fourth president of Notre Dame Academy in Park Hills. The appointment is effective July 1, 2023. The search for a new president was necessitated by the resignation of Dr. Laura Koehl in February 2021. In April...
Comments / 0