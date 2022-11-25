ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

buckeyescoop.com

The Oracle Provides An Update On the UC Vacancy

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The Oracle is back with an update on the new Cincinnati head coaching vacancy. Read more on the main board:. https://buckeyescoop.com/community/threads/what-the-uc-vacancy-means.20070/#post-749816.
CINCINNATI, OH
bannersontheparkway.com

Xavier's Adam Kunkel out for the Gonzaga game

Kunkel took a blow to the head while being called for his fourth foul against Duke. He was not able to return to that game, and he's apparently still feeling the effects of it today. He and his 11.5 PPG will be out for the game against Gonzaga tonight. To...
CINCINNATI, OH
gobearcats.com

Men's Basketball Signs Griffith, James in Early Period

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati head men's basketball coach Wes Miller has announced the signing of two four-star prospects in Rayvon Griffith (Cincinnati) and Jizzle James (Orlando, Fla.) during the fall period. Rayvon Griffith (SF, 6-7, 180, Cincinnati, Ohio, Compass Prep (Arizona)) Griffith was UC's first commit of the class. He originally...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation

Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

College football world reacts to insane coaching news

The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
Fox 19

Prices for Bengals-Chiefs tickets as high as $8,000

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single ticket for Sunday’s highly anticipated AFC Championship rematch at Paycor Stadium is getting pricey on the secondary market. The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) are on a roll, winning five of their last six games, as they go into their Week 13 matchup with the AFC’s top team, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2).
CINCINNATI, OH

