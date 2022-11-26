On the brightside, Ashley furniture has openings for them. Finding skilled experienced workers is difficult right now. Hope everyone affected finds employment soon. For me, it's the coworkers that make me work where I do. Love my team! I feel terrible for these guys, didn't even get to say goodbye.
Wilsonart in Fletcher, NC is hiring if any of the affected employees read this. This includes OTR drivers. Pay starts at $22/hr with full benefits. OTR drivers average 100k/yr.
That's a Damm shame. you can't tell me something isn't going on. Amazon just laid off 10,000 . I know there's people that don't won't to work and there's plenty of jobs out there. Family dollars is getting ready to close many of its stores. prayers for those that are able and willing to get out of their beds every morning and night to even go off to work each and every day and to deal with something like this. Bless
