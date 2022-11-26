Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s Overdue: AEW Star Reveals Major Surgery For Months Old Injury
That’s never good to see. Injuries are one of the few constants in all of wrestling as anyone can get hurt at any time. They can take someone out of action for any length of time and that can be devastating to any momentum that a wrestler has. Some injuries are a lot worse than others and now it appears likely that an AEW star will be out of action for a good while after a serious one.
wrestlingrumors.net
Do It Again: Title Change Takes Place At WWE Survivor Series
Hand it over. Winning a title can be the kind of change that makes all the difference in the world for a wrestler’s career. A wrestler becoming a champion for the first time often suggests that the promotion is moving them up to the next level and that there is some hope for your future. That being said, winning a title for the second time is an even more positive sign and that was the case this weekend.
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT LVL Up Results – November 25, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s Black Friday and that seems to be a rather appropriate term for a night with LVL Up. The show has had its recent bright spots and that is about all you can expect from a short burst of decent. I’m not sure what to expect this week and in this case, that might be a good thing. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Monday Night Raw Results – November 28, 2022
We’re done with Survivor Series and that means it is time to start the very long road to the Royal Rumble. That could include quite a few things, but we are almost guaranteed some kind of fallout from Sami Zayn officially declaring his allegiance to the Bloodline. Other than that, a lot of the show is wide open so let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Personal Request: How Ronda Rousey Caused Controversial Name To Work Survivor Series
He was requested. There are all kinds of people who come together to make a wrestling show work and some of them do not get the attention they deserve. While the people in front of the cameras are the ones who matter the most, there are also people who are going to help put everything together behind the scenes. Now one of the more controversial ones has a bit better of an explanation.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Major Main Event Planned For WWE Elimination Chamber
That would be a big one. There are all kinds of ways to make a match feel more important. This could include adding in a stipulation or a gimmick, but it can also help to have someone special person involved. That could be one of a few different things, but now WWE is ready to have a match for a certain challenger in a location that would make things very interesting in a hurry.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Next Big Thing: Triple H Reveals Brock Lesnar Is Selling Meat
Eat it before he eats you. Wrestlers can do a lot of things and some of them have nothing to do with what goes on in the ring. Sometimes you hear about them doing something outside of wrestling, possibly using their celebrity status to get the word out a bit easier. That is apparently the case with a top WWE star, even if you have never heard of them before.
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s In: Interesting Story On How Britt Baker Brought Top Star Into AEW
She has an eye for this. AEW has done quite a few things during its three and a half years of existence and quite a bit of those things have been built around the company’s roster. One of the most important things it that the company needs to bring in new talent to keep the roster fresh, which was what a prominent member of the roster helped them do in an important way.
wrestlingrumors.net
On The Clock? WWE Reportedly Considering Plans For Next Draft
Sometimes you need to shake it up. WWE has all kinds of wrestlers on its roster, to the point where they can be spread across multiple groups. This includes Monday Night Raw, SmackDown and NXT, each of whom have their own unique group of stars. Every so often, WWE needs to mix things up though and now we might have an idea of when that will be coming next.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Triple H Discusses The Future Of Hell In A Cell Match
Well, maybe? WWE is in the middle of a series of huge changes and there is nothing to suggest that those changes are ending anytime soon. Some of the changes involve the company premium live events calendar changing, but very little has been confirmed so far. Now we are hearing a little bit more about this from one of the most powerful people in wrestling today.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To The Ring
Welcome back. Wrestlers have a weird situation when it comes to retirement, as they can always wrestle one more match. With no season or anything really close to it, a wrestler can step back in the ring over and over without having to worry about the next match. That can lead to some great returns, and now we are going to be seeing another one before the year is out.
wrestlingrumors.net
Welcome Back? Controversial 43 Year Old Former Star Working Backstage At Survivor Series
Another hand. There are a lot of people needed to make a wrestling show work and a lot of them are not people you see in front of the camera. In addition to the wrestlers, there are coaches and producers who help put the matches together. WWE has a large group of such producers and this week saw them bring back a name to help things out a bit, though it might not be so well received.
wrestlingrumors.net
Survivor Series 2022 Results
Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Wade Barrett. It’s time for WarGames and no that still doesn’t feel right to say. We have a men’s and women’s version of the match here and that should make for a great core of the show. There are only five matches on the card but double WarGames is probably enough to carry things, especially with the Bloodline vs. Team Drew McIntyre as the likely headliner. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
That’s Better: New Report On WWE Backstage Morale Under New Regime
That’s an upgrade. WWE has been going through a lot of changes this year and by far the biggest has been the change over from Vince McMahon to the new regime, mainly headed by Triple H. Things have gone in a new direction in the months since McMahon retired, and now we know a bit more about how much of an impact the change has had backstage in the company.
wrestlingrumors.net
Angry Chief: Roman Reigns Reportedly “Very Heated” Over Unplanned WarGames Spot
Spoils of war? Over the weekend, WWE presented its annual Survivor Series event, which featured the main roster debut of WarGames. There was both a men’s and women’s match on the show, with the Bloodline coming out on top in the show’s main event. Roman Reigns dominated parts of the match, but there was one part that did not go so well for him, which could have been much worse.
Comments / 0