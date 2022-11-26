Read full article on original website
Raducanu and Serena Williams among four tennis stars to make Elle 100 Women Change Makers list
Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams found themselves in the Elle 100 Women change-makers list alongside two other tennis players. Emma Raducanu saw herself become an inspirational figure back home in the UK by winning the US Open as a qualifier. She created tennis history and inspired many kids, particularly young girls to pick up the racquet. It's something that has made her very happy as she showcased her support recently by surprising a group of high schoolers at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.
Serena Williams looks back with fondness on Sydney Olympics: "I remember it being pivotal in my career"
Serena Willliams' first Olympics were the ones in 2000 in Sydney and she fondly remembers them as she won a gold medal. Williams remembered the Olympics in a talk with fellow tennis players for a feature for Wilson Tennis. Present there was Billie Jean King, the woman who lead the American team through the Olympics which Serena thanked her for:
Federer takes in post retirement return to Wimbledon after playing final major at SW19
Roger Federer found himself in London recently and he made his way to Wimbledon where he was received warmly. If you had to guess which place Federer favours in London you'd probably guess Wimbledon and you'd probably be right. Federer experienced so much joy on the courts that he always enjoys returning there. He did just that recently posting a photo of the Wimbledon trophy with the caption:
Zverev looking forward to seeing Thiem again on return to action at Diriyah Tennis Cup: "We haven’t seen each other for almost two years now"
Alexander Zverev will take part in the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia as will Dominic Thiem and the German is excited to see him there. Zverev and Thiem are great friends and they contested the US Open final a few years ago when Zverev lost a 2-0 lead to Thiem for whom that is his only grand slam triumph. Both have struggled with injuries lately albeit Thiem was able to get back to a solid level in recent weeks.
Auger-Aliassime brings Canada glory in 2022 Davis Cup Finals, adding to ATP Cup triumph
Felix Auger-Aliassime has brought Canada glory in the 2022 Davis Cup Finals after seeing off Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to seal the title for the very first time. Canada add to their ATP Cup triumph earlier in the season which of course will be changed to the United Cup going forward, a tournament they won't win due to not entering a team.
Auger-Aliassime on Canada winning maiden Davis Cup title: "We grew up together from 7-8 years old dreaming about winning the Davis Cup"
Felix Auger-Aliassime completed Canada's dream run at the Davis Cup finals and he admitted it was a huge dream of his. Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov grew up together on the courts in Canada. They broke out among the professionals at the same time with their careers following very similar paths so far. Both of them were spectacular throughout the event and both were great on the final day.
Azarenka, Sinner and Kvitova join Murray in Adelaide International lineup
Andy Murray is getting some competition in Adelaide as several players have signed up alongside him for the event. Andy Murray elected not to play at the United Cup for Great Britain instead going to Adelaide for the first time in his career. Murray was excited about the prospect of playing there for the first time hoping to get his 2023 season to a great start.
American sportswriter Chris Oddo sees Fritz as leading light in American men's tennis: "Setting the bar even higher for guys like Tiafoe and Tommy Paul"
American tennis is experiencing a slow but sure rise on the ATP Tour with American number one Taylor Fritz being the leading man. It's not just Fritz doing the heavy lifting it's also players like Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe who both have had an amazing year in 2022. They are all capable of becoming major players but Fritz has established himself as the leader of the pack.
Hewitt wishes Davis Cup Final was back home: "I'm disappointed the boys don't get to play in front of 15,000 at Rod Laver Arena"
Lleyton Hewitt was very outspoken about his dislike of the new way the Davis Cup is being played and he talked about it even more. The Australian is with the team in Malaga for the event final and he's disappointed about the lads not being able to really feel what the Davis Cup means. For Hewitt it means playing back home in Australia in front of their fans:
“It is a pleasure to collaborate with you and your team” - Toni Nadal praises Auger-Aliassime after Davis Cup triumph
Toni Nadal congratulated Felix Auger-Aliassime on winning the Davis Cup saying it was a pleasure collaborating with him and his team. Nadal was hired by Auger-Aliassime as an advisor and secondary coach last year and since then he's been working with Felix to improve both his tennis and mindset. It's hard to argue that it doesn't work as the Canadian was able to finally win a trophy and score some major wins on the Tour.
“My knee has been a little bit so-so and that has to wait”: Federer rules out certain holidays as knee recovery continues post retirement
Roger Federer retired from tennis but he still would like to have a farewell tour of sorts if his knees permitted. Federer's knees are not what they used to be and he's going on about the situation very carefully because one of his motivations to undergo all those surgeries was being able to enjoy life after retirement. Federer likes to play sports and be active and preserving his knees will allow him to do that in the future.
"The greatest moment in Canadian tennis!" - Milos Raonic shares heartfelt tribute to members of Canadian team following maiden Davis Cup victory
Former World No.3 Milos Raonic congratulated the 2022 Canadian Davis Cup team for achieving "the greatest moment in Canadian tennis history." On Sunday, Canada defeated Australia 2-0 to win its first Davis Cup title. By winning this year's Davis Cup title, Canada became the 16th nation in tennis history with a title in the competition.
Djokovic went to congratulate Canada team after Davis Cup Finals triumph according to Pospisil
Novak Djokovic personally congratulated every member of the Canadian Davis Cup after their win over Australia. Novak Djokovic replaced Monaco with Marbella in 2020 during the Coronavirus pandemic as it allowed him more freedom due to the spaciousness of the villa he chose. He's been enjoying his time there and spending the majority of his free time there which allowed him to quickly make a trip to nearby Malaga for the Davis Cup Finals.
2022 ATP Comeback Player of the Year Award including Thiem, Coric and Wawrinka
The nominees for the ATP Comeback player of the year include names like Dominic Thiem, Borna Coric and Stan Wawrinka. The comeback player of the year is reserved for the player who experienced a return to glory following something that derailed their career. For most, it's some kind of injury with the players named in the nominee's list all suffering injuries in the past.
Swiatek well clear in WTA top 10 prize-money earners list which includes Jabeur, Garcia and Barty
Swiatek topped the top 10 in prize money earnings on the WTA side of things ahead of Jabeur, Garcia and Ashleigh Barty. Swiatek dominated the WTA tour this year and it certainly shows as we look at the top 10 earners on the WTA tour. The Polish player won multiple events including two grand slams and that's why she easily won the prize money battle this year.
Murray trolls Piers Morgan after Messi scores at World Cup following bombshell Ronaldo interview
Andy Murray took a shot at controversial media personality Piers Morgan after Lionel Messi scored with Morgan replying. Both Murray and Morgan are huge football fans but they have different opinions when it comes to the whole Messi/Ronaldo debate. Both players have a good case to be considered the greatest in their sport however the overall football fandom is widely split on who it is.
