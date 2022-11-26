Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.
NBC Sports
Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return
Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
Yardbarker
Pelicans rout Grizzlies despite Brandon Ingram's exit
Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke had double-doubles and the host Memphis Grizzlies dominated the New Orleans Pelicans from beginning to end in a 132-111 victory on Friday. Morant had 23 points and 11 assists, Adams added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Clarke had 12 points and 10...
Grant scores 44, Trail Blazers edge Knicks in overtime
NEW YORK -- Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.Simons' 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups joked that he was disappointed that Grant's missed free throws kept him from getting a nice number at Madison Square Garden."He had a chance to...
MySanAntonio
Ayton has 29 points, 21 rebounds as Suns edge Jazz 113-112
PHOENIX (AP) — There was much debate during the NBA offseason about whether Deandre Ayton was worth a max contract. On nights like Saturday, the answer is a resounding yes. Ayton notched season highs with 29 points and 21 rebounds, Devin Booker added 27 points and the Phoenix Suns held on for a hard-fought 113-112 win over the Utah Jazz.
Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone knew when the schedule came out that his team was going to have to be successful again on the road if it was going to be contend in the Western Conference. So far, the Nuggets are living up to Malone's goal...
NBC Sports
Curry drains 7 3-pointers, Nets start homestand with win over Blazers
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Seth Curry added a season-high 29 off the bench and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-94 on Sunday. Curry was 7 for 10 on 3-pointers and had his highest point total with the Nets and the most by a Brooklyn reserve this season.
