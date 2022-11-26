Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Won’t Be Returning To WWE Anytime Soon
Randy Orton remains one of the top Superstars in WWE, but The Viper has been out of action for a significant period of time. Matt Riddle carried on in his absence, but now we have some new information about Orton’s current status. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals Why The Kingdom Decided To Sign With AEW
During a recent interview with Just Alyx, AEW wrestler Maria Kanellis commented on The Kingdom deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling, how it’s been working with Tony Khan so far, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why they signed with AEW:...
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Doesn’t Care About His Position In The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Sami Zayn has over-delivered at every gimmick he was given in WWE for well over 8 years now, and the results speak for themselves. Whether it be a babyface or a heel, Zayn will do his best to get himself over with the fans. Following what happened at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn made it clear he doesn’t care about his position in The Bloodline.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7
The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
wrestleview.com
Big Title Change At WWE Survivor Series
Austin Theory is the new WWE United States Champion. Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a three-way to win the Championship for a second time at Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Rollins had held the U.S. Title for 47 days, defeating Lashley on the October 10 episode...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Wants A Match With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since October 26, 2021 — making her just the third woman to hold a title continuously for a full year. She retained her title on the November 15 episode of "NXT," outlasting Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, albeit with a little bit of help from Isla Dawn. Still, she is the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. On that episode, though, some may say she made her entrance dressed similarly to how WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella used to present — so much so that the Bella twins even responded to it. And while the champ doesn't see it that way, she always knew the internet was going to go there.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
webisjericho.com
Brock Lesnar Apparently Refused To Wrestle Former Universal Champion
Very few wrestlers have ever had enough power to tell Vince McMahon who they were and weren’t prepared to wrestle, yet Brock Lesnar, during his second run with WWE, certainly had that power. And now, while discussing AJ Styles vs. Lesnar from Survivor Series 201, Road Dogg would reveal on his podcast that contrary to popular belief, Lesnar never refused to work with Jinder Mahal at this event. However, he would let slip that Lesnar did refuse to work with Kevin Owens, although no reason was given.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Separating Himself From Vince McMahon’s Booking By Giving WWE Superstars More Freedom
Triple H is regarded as one of the all-time greats in the pro wrestling world, and it’s not hard to see why. In fact, his influence grows stronger with each passing day, as he is now in control of WWE’s creative direction. Triple H is also separating himself from Vince McMahon’s booking by giving superstars more freedom.
ComicBook
New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion at WWE's Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night, stealing a pin in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Late in the match, Rollins vaulted over a prone Theory to nail a Curb Stomp on Lashley. He then attempted a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow on Theory, only for Lashley to knock the wind out of him with a Spear. Theory fell on top of Rollins and picked up the victory before Lashley could break up the pin.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks
Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
