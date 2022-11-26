ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – with Eileen Hayes, Amos House & Joe Paolino, Jr.

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and office holders who provide insight and information on issues of relevance to Rhode Islanders. This week he talks with the president and CEO of Amos House, a Rhode Island social service agency, Eileen Hayes. They talk about the homeless situation and food...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Holiday travels wraps up in Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As of 6:00 p.m. Sunday, over 4,000 flights within, into, or out of the United States had been delayed, according to FlightAware.  Several flights leaving T.F. Green Intenational Airport were also delayed or cancelled Sunday, disrupting plans for several people leaving the Ocean State.   “It could have been better; I was delayed […]
FLORIDA STATE
MassLive.com

Over $30K raised for family of Drew Ceppetelli, RI student killed in crash

A fundraiser organized to support the family of a Rhode Island university student killed in a car crash this week has received more than $30,000 in donations. As of Saturday afternoon, nearly $32,000 had been raised through the GoFundMe page that was launched Friday for the family of Drew Ceppetelli. The 21-year-old junior Salve Regina University student died in the single-car, rollover crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thanksgiving day. Three others who were also in the vehicle were seriously injured, and the driver and another occupant were left with wounds that were not life-threatening.
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Weather for Nov. 27, 2022 – John Donnelly

An occluded low pressure system developing over the southeastern US moves our way and delivers some afternoon rain and gusty south-southwesterly breezes. A cloudy morning low in the low 40’s rises to a wet afternoon high in the mid 50’s. Rain begins around 1pm and lasts until around 11pm.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC6.com

Cranston City Council to vote on homeless pallet housing proposal

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston City Council will meet Monday to vote on the resolution opposing 500 pallet housing units being brought to the city. The proposal, made by Gov. Dan McKee a few months ago, suggested the city-owned site of the Pastore Complex to be a possibility for the units.
CRANSTON, RI
WCVB

Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight

STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters say the wind was a major factor in fueling and fanning the fire. The Chamber of Commerce...
STONINGTON, CT
whdh.com

Salve Regina University student killed in New Hampshire crash on Thanksgiving

NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A student from Salve Regina University was killed in a car crash in New Hampshire Thursday morning, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, a 22-year-old man was driving Drew Ceppetelli and four others when he veered off the road, flipping the car several times. The crash resulted in Ceppetelli’s death at 21. The other five occupants of the car were taken to area hospitals.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

New jewelry store opens on Mineral Spring Avenue

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new jewelry store has opened its doors in North Providence. DeLuca Diamonds at 1744 Mineral Spring Avenue will be open daily through the holiday season. “I’ve been in this business for a long time and it’s great to see the same people after...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island’s 30 Days of Great Local Gifts

This holiday season is about spreading joy and happiness. Nothing is better than giving the coolest, yummiest, or most creative gift. And it is easy here, as Rhode Island is known for its tremendous artisans, chefs, and brewmasters. Each day GoLocal will introduce a new and exciting artist or gift...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
NBC Connecticut

Massive Fire Rips Through Mystic

Fire crews from across southeastern Connecticut responded to a four-alarm fire near the Mystic River in the vicinity of 2 Washington St. At least one business was engulfed by the flames which could be seen throughout Groton and Stonington. The Stonington Police Department asked residents to avoid the downtown Mystic...
STONINGTON, CT
CBS Boston

2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving

BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
BOW, NH
WPRI 12 News

Holiday Lights Spectacular canceled for Sunday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled tonight’s showing of the Holiday Lights Spectacular. The Zoo is saying they are canceling the event due to predicted inclement weather. If anyone has pre-purchased tickets for tonight, they can be used for any remaining night, or you can request a reimbursement at visitorservices@rwpzoo.org.
PROVIDENCE, RI

