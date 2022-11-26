Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Promises made – and broken. Homeless get a waiting list as state unprepared for crisis.
5 days ago, the day before Thanksgiving, few of us were working, even fewer after noon on the day to plan for Thanksgiving – to cook our recipes, set our tables and plan what we would wear, and that we had enough chairs for all the visitors, adult and child.
In the Arena – with Eileen Hayes, Amos House & Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and office holders who provide insight and information on issues of relevance to Rhode Islanders. This week he talks with the president and CEO of Amos House, a Rhode Island social service agency, Eileen Hayes. They talk about the homeless situation and food...
Holiday travels wraps up in Rhode Island
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As of 6:00 p.m. Sunday, over 4,000 flights within, into, or out of the United States had been delayed, according to FlightAware. Several flights leaving T.F. Green Intenational Airport were also delayed or cancelled Sunday, disrupting plans for several people leaving the Ocean State. “It could have been better; I was delayed […]
Over $30K raised for family of Drew Ceppetelli, RI student killed in crash
A fundraiser organized to support the family of a Rhode Island university student killed in a car crash this week has received more than $30,000 in donations. As of Saturday afternoon, nearly $32,000 had been raised through the GoFundMe page that was launched Friday for the family of Drew Ceppetelli. The 21-year-old junior Salve Regina University student died in the single-car, rollover crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thanksgiving day. Three others who were also in the vehicle were seriously injured, and the driver and another occupant were left with wounds that were not life-threatening.
These holiday movies were filmed in New England
Many towns in Massachusetts are considered to be picturesque holiday communities. But if holiday charm is measured in Hallmark-esque movies, Connecticut takes the win.
Salve Regina senior softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash in NH
PORTSMOUTH, NH — A Salve Regina University softball player was killed in a rollover crash in Portsmouth, NH on Thanksgiving, according to school officials. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Thursday, state police said. Police said a 2018 Porsche Macan, driven by...
Merry and Bright: The best 2022 holiday light shows & displays in RI, Mass.
The best displays of 2022
RI Weather for Nov. 27, 2022 – John Donnelly
An occluded low pressure system developing over the southeastern US moves our way and delivers some afternoon rain and gusty south-southwesterly breezes. A cloudy morning low in the low 40’s rises to a wet afternoon high in the mid 50’s. Rain begins around 1pm and lasts until around 11pm.
Cranston City Council to vote on homeless pallet housing proposal
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston City Council will meet Monday to vote on the resolution opposing 500 pallet housing units being brought to the city. The proposal, made by Gov. Dan McKee a few months ago, suggested the city-owned site of the Pastore Complex to be a possibility for the units.
Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight
STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters say the wind was a major factor in fueling and fanning the fire. The Chamber of Commerce...
Salve Regina University student killed in New Hampshire crash on Thanksgiving
NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A student from Salve Regina University was killed in a car crash in New Hampshire Thursday morning, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, a 22-year-old man was driving Drew Ceppetelli and four others when he veered off the road, flipping the car several times. The crash resulted in Ceppetelli’s death at 21. The other five occupants of the car were taken to area hospitals.
Rhode Island’s First Adult-Use Cannabis Sales to Begin on December 1st, Gov. Dan McKee Announces
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's first retail sales of cannabis for recreational use will start this week, on December 1, according to a statement from the governor of Rhode Island.
New jewelry store opens on Mineral Spring Avenue
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new jewelry store has opened its doors in North Providence. DeLuca Diamonds at 1744 Mineral Spring Avenue will be open daily through the holiday season. “I’ve been in this business for a long time and it’s great to see the same people after...
Rhode Island’s 30 Days of Great Local Gifts
This holiday season is about spreading joy and happiness. Nothing is better than giving the coolest, yummiest, or most creative gift. And it is easy here, as Rhode Island is known for its tremendous artisans, chefs, and brewmasters. Each day GoLocal will introduce a new and exciting artist or gift...
Massive Fire Rips Through Mystic
Fire crews from across southeastern Connecticut responded to a four-alarm fire near the Mystic River in the vicinity of 2 Washington St. At least one business was engulfed by the flames which could be seen throughout Groton and Stonington. The Stonington Police Department asked residents to avoid the downtown Mystic...
Thanksgiving meals distributed in Rhode Island despite inflation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — While inflation and homelessness continues to be an everyday issue people in the ocean state, finding ways to make sure everyone gets to eat a Thanksgiving meal. “It’s a wonderful feeling, we take it for granted that we have homes to go to , our...
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!
Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Things are getting nutty in Plymouth! The Plymouth Police Department revealed on Sunday, November 27 via Facebook that a flying squirrel landed on an officer while they were on duty!
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, multiple compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next week. The five compassion centers include:. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center...
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
Holiday Lights Spectacular canceled for Sunday night
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled tonight’s showing of the Holiday Lights Spectacular. The Zoo is saying they are canceling the event due to predicted inclement weather. If anyone has pre-purchased tickets for tonight, they can be used for any remaining night, or you can request a reimbursement at visitorservices@rwpzoo.org.
