Read full article on original website
Related
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter – Meet Lennox, at the Providence Animal Control Center
Meet Lennox, a Pit Bull Terrier & Siberian Husky mix adult male, Tricolor (Brown, Black, & White). I’m described as friendly, playful, outgoing, and energetic. I am house-trained and fully vaccinated. I’m good with cats and children. I’m Lennox! I was surrendered when I became too much for...
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Animal Shelter News
A cat family at the Rehoboth Animal Shelter has an unusual story: Ginny was so determined to find homes for her kittens that she brought them to the ACO! Ginny is about two years old, quiet and gentle; she has been spayed, vaccinated, and tested negative for FIC/ FeLV. Her daughter Aurora is also a black short-hair and has a little patch of white under her chin. She is friendly and playful and has also been spayed and vaccinated. Information about these and other adoptable pets is at www.Petfinder.com. To inquire about any of them, or to report a lost or found pet, please call 508-252-5421 ext. 126.
Heartbreaking News For Fans of Somerset’s Beloved Railway Cafe
Another amazing SouthCoast restaurant is closing their doors, though they hope its not forever. In a pre-Thanksgiving Facebook post from the Railway Cafe in Somerset, the beloved breakfast spot shared the very sad news that they would have to close their doors due to decision out of their hands. They...
Tiverton family has plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving
David Ryan spent two weeks fighting for his life hundreds of miles away from home.
ABC6.com
‘Buy Nothing’ coat drive spreads warmth throughout Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Coats, gloves, scarves, hats were among the winter gear that took over the Rhode Island State House to keep Providence warm. Becka Carroll, “Buy Nothing” coat drive organizer, told ABC 6 Friday that she aims to reduce waste and keep the community warm before the cold season kicks off.
Nine tenants, 3 cats escape from multi-family fire in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Five adults, four children and three cats were displaced following a fire at a multi-family in New Bedford on Saturday morning, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported. Shortly before 5 a.m., several 911 calls were made reporting a structure fire at 14...
rinewstoday.com
Get your holiday(s) on! – Fairlawn Tree Lighting, activities, Santa in Pawtucket
TODAY, Sunday November 27, 2022, the city of Pawtucket, Mayor Donald R. Grebien and City Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak will host the Annual Fairlawn Tree Lighting Ceremony at Nathanael Greene Elementary. Starting at 4:00PM, the Pawtucket Public Safety Department and Public Works Department will host a Touch-a-Truck event for families...
Merry and Bright: The best 2022 holiday light shows & displays in RI, Mass.
The best displays of 2022
Nine Residents Displaced In New Bedford Fire
Nine people were driven from their homes early Saturday morning when fire broke out in a three-story dwelling at 14 Sidney Street. According to a post on the Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters responded to the scene just after 5 am. First and second-floor tenants were already awakened thanks to...
ABC6.com
Woman accused of slashing a mother and daughter with a knife in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A mother and daughter were allegedly stabbed Sunday by the current girlfriend of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Alto Street. Police said the female suspect, identified as 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick, allegedly slashed both women with a knife...
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!
Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Things are getting nutty in Plymouth! The Plymouth Police Department revealed on Sunday, November 27 via Facebook that a flying squirrel landed on an officer while they were on duty!
reportertoday.com
Santa Claus To Arrive by Antique Fire Engine!
Santa Claus will arrive for his annual visit at the Seekonk Little League Fields on Water Lane in Seekonk located behind the Dr. Kevin Hurley Middle School on Sunday, December 11th from 11AM-2PM. Santa will be riding on the Seekonk Fire Museum Antique Engine #3 with his elves and helpers....
reportertoday.com
East Bay Community Action Program Announces New Chief Medical Officer
(East Providence, RI, November 22, 2022) - East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Denny, MD, of Barrington, RI, from Associate Medical Director to EBCAP’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Denny replaces Sarah Fessler, MD, of East Providence, who is stepping down as EBCAP’s CMO after more than 20 years. “EBCAP is grateful to both Dr. Denny and Dr. Fessler for their dedication to improving the health and well-being of those we serve in the community,” states Dennis Roy, EBCAP President and CEO. “We look forward to advancing our community-focused health care services under Dr. Denny’s very capable leadership. And while Dr. Fessler is giving up her duties as EBCAP’s CMO, we look forward to her remaining as an integral member of our health care team,” adds Roy. Fessler plans to continue to care for her patients as well as expand her clinical hours.
ABC6.com
Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
newbedfordguide.com
Donated car gives New Bedford woman a way forward
“Record-high car prices have persisted for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a New Bedford woman, a donated car is bringing relief from her transportation struggles and enabling her to move forward in life. Melissa Costa was awarded a 1997 Toyota...
WMUR.com
University community reacting after Barrington student killed Portsmouth crash
NEWPORT, R.I. — The Salve Regina University community is reacting after a former softball player and student from Barrington died in a crash early Thanksgiving morning. New Hampshire State Police said the crash happened early Thursday morning at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South. Five hours...
reportertoday.com
Town of Seekonk - Where to recycle/repurpose items that can’t go in your bin:
• Plastic bags or wrap – Bread bags, produce bags, and Ziploc bags all stretch. There's an easy way to tell if bags are eligible to be recycled. As with most recycling programs, there's a rule-of-thumb to remember: The bag needs to be clean and dry and you need to be able to stretch it, at least a little. Try doing this over your thumb. Return the bags to local stores that accept plastic bags such as Stop & Shop, Shaws, or Walmart.
Turnto10.com
Amazon fulfillment center in Fall River says it prepares all year for Cyber Monday
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Cyber Monday is just a few days away, and companies like Amazon are getting ready for their busiest time of the year. "I expect us to ship maybe between 80,000 and 90,000 Packages per day every single day next week," Katin Miller, the general manager at the Fall River fulfillment center told NBC 10 News.
newbedfordguide.com
Residents race out of burning home in early morning Massachusetts fire
“Chief Justin Alexander reports that the Easton Fire Department extinguished a fire at a single-family home early Friday morning. Crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
nrinow.news
Gallery: Victorian Holiday brings cheer to downtown Pascoag
BURRILLVILLE – Mild weather and good cheer prevailed at the Downtown Pascoag Neighborhood Association’s Crowds annual Victorian Holiday on Saturday, Nov. 26. The event included demonstrations, vendors for holiday shopping, food trucks, carolers, music and a lights parade of decorated firetrucks and jeeps bringing in Santa Claus.
Comments / 2