reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Animal Shelter News

A cat family at the Rehoboth Animal Shelter has an unusual story: Ginny was so determined to find homes for her kittens that she brought them to the ACO! Ginny is about two years old, quiet and gentle; she has been spayed, vaccinated, and tested negative for FIC/ FeLV. Her daughter Aurora is also a black short-hair and has a little patch of white under her chin. She is friendly and playful and has also been spayed and vaccinated. Information about these and other adoptable pets is at www.Petfinder.com. To inquire about any of them, or to report a lost or found pet, please call 508-252-5421 ext. 126.
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

‘Buy Nothing’ coat drive spreads warmth throughout Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Coats, gloves, scarves, hats were among the winter gear that took over the Rhode Island State House to keep Providence warm. Becka Carroll, “Buy Nothing” coat drive organizer, told ABC 6 Friday that she aims to reduce waste and keep the community warm before the cold season kicks off.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Nine Residents Displaced In New Bedford Fire

Nine people were driven from their homes early Saturday morning when fire broke out in a three-story dwelling at 14 Sidney Street. According to a post on the Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters responded to the scene just after 5 am. First and second-floor tenants were already awakened thanks to...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Woman accused of slashing a mother and daughter with a knife in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A mother and daughter were allegedly stabbed Sunday by the current girlfriend of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Alto Street. Police said the female suspect, identified as 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick, allegedly slashed both women with a knife...
WARWICK, RI
reportertoday.com

Santa Claus To Arrive by Antique Fire Engine!

Santa Claus will arrive for his annual visit at the Seekonk Little League Fields on Water Lane in Seekonk located behind the Dr. Kevin Hurley Middle School on Sunday, December 11th from 11AM-2PM. Santa will be riding on the Seekonk Fire Museum Antique Engine #3 with his elves and helpers....
SEEKONK, MA
reportertoday.com

East Bay Community Action Program Announces New Chief Medical Officer

(East Providence, RI, November 22, 2022) - East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Denny, MD, of Barrington, RI, from Associate Medical Director to EBCAP’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Denny replaces Sarah Fessler, MD, of East Providence, who is stepping down as EBCAP’s CMO after more than 20 years. “EBCAP is grateful to both Dr. Denny and Dr. Fessler for their dedication to improving the health and well-being of those we serve in the community,” states Dennis Roy, EBCAP President and CEO. “We look forward to advancing our community-focused health care services under Dr. Denny’s very capable leadership. And while Dr. Fessler is giving up her duties as EBCAP’s CMO, we look forward to her remaining as an integral member of our health care team,” adds Roy. Fessler plans to continue to care for her patients as well as expand her clinical hours.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Donated car gives New Bedford woman a way forward

“Record-high car prices have persisted for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a New Bedford woman, a donated car is bringing relief from her transportation struggles and enabling her to move forward in life. Melissa Costa was awarded a 1997 Toyota...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
reportertoday.com

Town of Seekonk - Where to recycle/repurpose items that can’t go in your bin:

• Plastic bags or wrap – Bread bags, produce bags, and Ziploc bags all stretch. There's an easy way to tell if bags are eligible to be recycled. As with most recycling programs, there's a rule-of-thumb to remember: The bag needs to be clean and dry and you need to be able to stretch it, at least a little. Try doing this over your thumb. Return the bags to local stores that accept plastic bags such as Stop & Shop, Shaws, or Walmart.
SEEKONK, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Residents race out of burning home in early morning Massachusetts fire

“Chief Justin Alexander reports that the Easton Fire Department extinguished a fire at a single-family home early Friday morning. Crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
EASTON, MA
nrinow.news

Gallery: Victorian Holiday brings cheer to downtown Pascoag

BURRILLVILLE – Mild weather and good cheer prevailed at the Downtown Pascoag Neighborhood Association’s Crowds annual Victorian Holiday on Saturday, Nov. 26. The event included demonstrations, vendors for holiday shopping, food trucks, carolers, music and a lights parade of decorated firetrucks and jeeps bringing in Santa Claus.
BURRILLVILLE, RI

Comments / 0

