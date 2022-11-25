Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Boy hit by car seriously injured
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 10-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being struck by an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, on Highway 142, a little more than a mile west of Moody in Howell County. The...
KYTV
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
10-year-old boy seriously injured after a pedestrian crash in Howell County
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.- A 10-year-old boy has sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Howell County, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, a 10-year-old boy ran into the path of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, striking the child. The crash happened around 1:45 pm Sunday afternoon on Highway 142 west of […]
Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Monday that eight people died on during the Thanksgiving counting period, which lasted from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. In addition, there were 115 people injured, 113 arrests made for driving while intoxicated, 414 crashes and 35 The post Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
A single-vehicle traffic accident in Pulaski County resulted in serious injuries for a Rolla motorist and his infant passenger
A Sunday afternoon single-vehicle traffic accident in Pulaski County resulted in serious injuries for a Rolla motorist and his infant passenger. The highway patrol says a 2008 Nissan Altima, driven by 23-year-old Shawn J. Allen, ran off Z-Highway at Trout Road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Allen was transported by...
abc17news.com
Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
Four killed Thanksgiving night crash, I-44 at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding quadruple fatal crash along I-44 near Springfield on Thanksgiving night, November 24, 2022. The MICU (Major Incident Crash Unit) of Troop D assisted MSgt Michael Frazier’s investigation of the three vehicle crash. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH SCENE. Josh Wamsley, 33, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram...
KYTV
Howell County man arrested and treated after incident involving knife and gasoline
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Howell County man is being treated after an incident on Thanksgiving Day where he was seen arming himself with a knife and pouring gasoline on himself. According to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got numerous calls of a man in the roadway of...
KTTS
Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says eight people died on Missouri roads over the Thanksgiving holiday, down from nine fatalities a year ago. Troopers say four people died in a three-car crash Thanksgiving night on I-44 west of Springfield. Joshua Wamsley, 33, and Danielle Dillman, 36, both from...
Springfield police arrest man facing more than 20 charges for multiple incidents
The Springfield Police Department has arrested a man facing charges with multiple incidents, including a theft at an event at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds earlier this month.
KTLO
Area woman injured when vehicle runs into tree
A West Plains woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening in Howell County. Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer Truman was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Truman was traveling on County Road 6070. She was nearly 300 feet...
houstonherald.com
Man wanted on Texas County warrant arrested
A Birch Tree man wanted in Texas County was arrested Sunday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Robert W. Vermillion, 40, was wanted on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for DWI drugs. He was taken to the Texas County Jail after his arrest in Shannon County.
myozarksonline.com
Traffic stop and drug arrest
A traffic stop on Friday night has resulted in charges for drug possession. According to the Lebanon Police report an officer on patrol in the area of North Jefferson and Fourth when they allegedly observed a pickup striking the curb and nearly hitting a pole. During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Lilyana Cooke was found to have a warrant and was taken into custody. When Cooke was searched she was found in possession of a marijuana pipe. A K-9 unit was brought in to assist in the investigation and alerted on the vehicle. When the officer searched the vehicle, a baggie with a small amount of marijuana, and another with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine were seized. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Cooke on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: Highway Patrol Releases Details Following Double Drowning in Lake Ozark on Saturday
The highway patrol has released details into the double drowning near the .5 mile mark, along Thornsberry Road, in Lake Ozark. The report does not identify a kayak being involved but does confirm that the two men, 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari, were from the Country of India. The incident happened Saturday afternoon when one of the men started to struggle while in the water, went under and did not resurface. The second victim jumped in trying to help before he, also, did not resurface. One body was recovered a couple hours after the incident on Saturday while the second body was recovered Sunday morning…neither of the men had been wearing a life jacket. Responding to the scene was the highway patrol’s dive team with assistance from the Lake Ozark police and fire departments.
KYTV
Springfield man in custody after domestic disturbance and firing gun at police
Long stretch of road in Nixa to close this week for major road extension project. Nixa residents will need to find an alternate route leaving their neighborhoods this week due to the closure of Norton Rd. Cornholers around the Ozarks compete to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots.
KYTV
Witness shares driver’s description in stolen Springfield animal rescue trailer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Security cameras show the men drive right up to the trailer on November 19 and steal it in broad daylight at about 4:45 pm. Minutes later, someone spotted the truck and trailer. The tipster called the Greene County Sheriff’s Office this week with a description of the driver.
KRMS Radio
Woman Injured In Deer Accident
A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her...
myozarksonline.com
Christmas In The Park This Friday
Boswell Park will be the place to be Friday night as the Lebanon Parks Department presents Christmas in the Park. Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr says there will be something for the whole family. There is no charge to attend the Friday night event.
myozarksonline.com
Another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking
There has been another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. Authorities there have announced that Tuesday morning at 11:05 offender Larry Bolton was pronounced dead at the Correctional Center. Bolton was a 53-year-old offender serving a 5-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 5th of this year. An autopsy will be conducted.
