Laclede County, MO

Kait 8

Boy hit by car seriously injured

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 10-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being struck by an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, on Highway 142, a little more than a mile west of Moody in Howell County. The...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Monday that eight people died on during the Thanksgiving counting period, which lasted from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. In addition, there were 115 people injured, 113 arrests made for driving while intoxicated, 414 crashes and 35 The post Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

A single-vehicle traffic accident in Pulaski County resulted in serious injuries for a Rolla motorist and his infant passenger

A Sunday afternoon single-vehicle traffic accident in Pulaski County resulted in serious injuries for a Rolla motorist and his infant passenger. The highway patrol says a 2008 Nissan Altima, driven by 23-year-old Shawn J. Allen, ran off Z-Highway at Trout Road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Allen was transported by...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Four killed Thanksgiving night crash, I-44 at Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding quadruple fatal crash along I-44 near Springfield on Thanksgiving night, November 24, 2022. The MICU (Major Incident Crash Unit) of Troop D assisted MSgt Michael Frazier’s investigation of the three vehicle crash. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH SCENE.   Josh Wamsley, 33, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says eight people died on Missouri roads over the Thanksgiving holiday, down from nine fatalities a year ago. Troopers say four people died in a three-car crash Thanksgiving night on I-44 west of Springfield. Joshua Wamsley, 33, and Danielle Dillman, 36, both from...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Area woman injured when vehicle runs into tree

A West Plains woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening in Howell County. Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer Truman was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Truman was traveling on County Road 6070. She was nearly 300 feet...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Man wanted on Texas County warrant arrested

A Birch Tree man wanted in Texas County was arrested Sunday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Robert W. Vermillion, 40, was wanted on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for DWI drugs. He was taken to the Texas County Jail after his arrest in Shannon County.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Traffic stop and drug arrest

A traffic stop on Friday night has resulted in charges for drug possession. According to the Lebanon Police report an officer on patrol in the area of North Jefferson and Fourth when they allegedly observed a pickup striking the curb and nearly hitting a pole. During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Lilyana Cooke was found to have a warrant and was taken into custody. When Cooke was searched she was found in possession of a marijuana pipe. A K-9 unit was brought in to assist in the investigation and alerted on the vehicle. When the officer searched the vehicle, a baggie with a small amount of marijuana, and another with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine were seized. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Cooke on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
LEBANON, MO
KRMS Radio

UPDATE: Highway Patrol Releases Details Following Double Drowning in Lake Ozark on Saturday

The highway patrol has released details into the double drowning near the .5 mile mark, along Thornsberry Road, in Lake Ozark. The report does not identify a kayak being involved but does confirm that the two men, 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari, were from the Country of India. The incident happened Saturday afternoon when one of the men started to struggle while in the water, went under and did not resurface. The second victim jumped in trying to help before he, also, did not resurface. One body was recovered a couple hours after the incident on Saturday while the second body was recovered Sunday morning…neither of the men had been wearing a life jacket. Responding to the scene was the highway patrol’s dive team with assistance from the Lake Ozark police and fire departments.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KRMS Radio

Woman Injured In Deer Accident

A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Christmas In The Park This Friday

Boswell Park will be the place to be Friday night as the Lebanon Parks Department presents Christmas in the Park. Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr says there will be something for the whole family. There is no charge to attend the Friday night event.
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking

There has been another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. Authorities there have announced that Tuesday morning at 11:05 offender Larry Bolton was pronounced dead at the Correctional Center. Bolton was a 53-year-old offender serving a 5-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 5th of this year. An autopsy will be conducted.

