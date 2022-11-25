Read full article on original website
Omaha Falters at Mississippi State
OMAHA, Neb. – The Mavericks continued a seven-game road trip at Mississippi State Monday night. The Bulldogs came out on top, 74-54. Omaha was led by Tony Osburn and Frankie Fidler who each scored 10 points in the loss. The Mavericks fall to 3-5 overall. Leaders for Omaha. Fidler...
Morning Mash: Life post-Palmer and Rhule reactions
Not quite lost, but simply shuffled in somewhere during the last 72 hours of Nebraska winning a football game, hiring a new coach, news of new assistants was an announcement from Trey Palmer on his future. The wide receiver is hitting the NFL Draft and it seems highly unlikely anything...
Marcus Satterfield Leaves For Nebraska
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is leaving South Carolina and will join Nebraska and new head coach Matt Rhule.
Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up
Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
Matt Rhule Poaches SEC Offensive Coordinator In Significant Nebraska Hire
The new head coach at Nebraska is wasting little time filling out his staff. Two days after the former Carolina Panthers head coach was officially hired by the Cornhuskers, a report has emerged that Rhule has found an offensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Rhule is "close to ...
Nebraska Football: Urban Meyer replacing Ryan Day could be a Husker dream come true
For Nebraska football fans, this has been a better weekend than we have the right to have, considering the team just finished with a losing record for the sixth straight season. Matt Rhule being named the Huskers head coach might not even be the main reason why it’s been such a great weekend.
Nebraska Staff Tracker (2022-23)
Scott Frost was the first FBS head coaching change of the season, giving the Huskers a head start on the rest of the field. After an extensive search that included some quality coaches, Matt Rhule was finally formally announced as the new leader of the Huskers on the final Saturday of college football's regular season.
Monroe restaurant hosts 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive
Mike Jones Jr. - 11/26/2022 (Full Interview) LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr. talks about the disappointing loss to Texas A&M ahead of the SEC Championship game. Warhawks lose to Golden Eagles, 20-10. tech vs uab. Updated: 17 hours ago.
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police provided photos from the scene. Bulldogs beat Warhawks, 79-58. Aaron’s Aces: Matthew Fobbs-White and Jaylon Nichols. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST. Neville stars led team to second round playoff win over East...
Claiborne Parish bridge project will close part of Louisiana 9 until spring 2025
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to replace three bridges on Louisiana 9 over Middle Fork Bayou in Claiborne Parish. Work on this $13.7 million project between Homer and Summerfield is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 1. This will require a closure of Louisiana 9...
Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS
The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston reports the following arrests: Noe Castillo, 35 years of age, Farmerville, La., arrested on 9-1322 for Disturbing the Peace and Possession of Schedule II-Methamphetamine. Kasden Ezidore, 20 years of age, Ruston, La. arrested on 9-15-22 for Extortion and Nonconsensual Disclosure of a...
NWS: Damage reported from “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service Tuesday night reported structural damage from a “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish. According to the NWS, they received reports of damage in Caldwell Parish along Highway 126 six miles southeast of Clarks. The report followed another report of a radar confirmed tornado striking just after 6 p.m. Tuesday 7 miles southeast of Columbia. The storm was moving at 45 miles an hour.
LA 124 in Catahoula Parish to temporarily close on December 12th
CATAHOULA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development confirmed that LA 124 in Catahoula Parish will have intermittent closures lasting longer than an hour on Monday, December 12, 2022. The closure will take place from 9 am to 2 PM. According to reports, there will not be a detour route available.
Grambling police investigating homicide
A Grambling man was shot and killed early Wednesday outside his home. About 4:30 a.m., Grambling Police received a report of a possible shooting on Harris Street. When officers arrived, they found Eric Richardson, 28, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. According to police, Richardson was...
Tornado Warning issued for multiple locations in the ArkLaMiss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, a Tornado Warning was issued for multiple locations in the ArkLaMiss. Meteorologists Walker Snowden and Alex Noel are providing the ArkLaMiss with live updates. Be sure to tune in to our live stream above and/or on our Facebook Page.
UPSO searching for suspect after crashing into car and building
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a traffic stop on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. Deputies said the suspect fled to Spearsville, where he allegedly hit a parked car and building. Deputies said the suspect then fled on foot to a nearby church.
Still no clues in 2021 murder of man outside popular Monroe liquor store
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A shooting just outside a popular liquor store in Monroe left one person dead in September 2021. No arrests have been made, leaving the family longing for answers and a murderer on the loose. It happened on September 4th in the 1600 block of Winnsboro Rd., taking the life of 34-year-old Rodrecas […]
NBC 10 News Today: Checkers drive-in restaurant opens first location in Monroe today, November 29th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Mitch in the Morning gave details on the opening of Checkers, happening today in Monroe, La. For more details, watch the clip above.
