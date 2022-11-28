This Xbox series S Black Friday deal sees the games console reduced to its lowest ever price

The Black Friday sales are in full swing and the real bargains have emerged from the woodwork.

If you happen to be looking for a discount on gaming , it’s an especially great time, particularly if you’re in the market for the latest generation of consoles and don’t want to break the bank. That’s where the Xbox series S comes in.

Compared with the more powerful series X (£449, Amazon.co.uk ), the series S is a digital-only offering in a smaller package that can play the same games as its counterpart, just without the 4K resolution.

It’s also an excellent way to experience what Game Pass has to offer. Much like a Netflix monthly subscription , Game Pass gives players access to more than 100 titles, including the latest Microsoft-exclusive games.

New additions worth checking out right now include sleeper indie hit Vampire Survivors and medieval detective sim Pentiment , if you’re after some recommendations. To find out how to save £60 on a brand new console this Black Friday , keep reading below for more deal details.

Xbox series S: Was £249.99, now £189, Currys.co.uk

The Xbox series S is currently discounted by £60 at Currys, as part of its early Black Friday offerings. It’s a remarkably good deal on a games console in 2022 that was already decent value, so it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re in the market for a console to play the latest games.

In our round-up of the best gaming consoles to play in 2022 we said: “The Xbox series S is remarkably good value for a gaming console in 2022. With the lowest price point for any of the major next-gen console manufacturers, it’s a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.”

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

If you’re yet to shop during Black Friday, you can expect to save some serious money in time for the Christmas rush. The shopping event originally started in the US as a one-day event, the day after Thanksgiving, to help clear out old stock before the latest products hit the shelves in time for Christmas. Now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer from just about every major retailer.

Many UK retailers take part and slash the prices of big-name brands, including Apple , Dyson , Shark , KitchenAid, LG , Nintendo , Asos, Flannels, Sky and more.

