Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
Spoiler: Closing Match for WWE Survivor Series WarGames Revealed
The match order for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston appears to be set. According to PWInsider, the Men’s Survivor Series WarGames match will be the show’s finale. There is no word on how the match will end, but anyone who has been paying attention can...
Huge Update On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns 2023 Title Matches
At WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Bloodline took out Team Brawling Brutes to win their WarGames Match. Now, Roman Reigns shifts to his next opponent who will challenge him for his top spot in the company. According to WrestlingNews.co, sources within WWE are telling them that the...
The Bloodline Wins Men’s WarGames Match After Sami Zayn Declares 100% Loyalty
Sami Zayn is officially a part of The Bloodline. The main event for WWE Survivor Series was Men’s WarGames Match that featured The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) squaring off against Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens). Earlier during the show prior to the bout, there was some tension in The Bloodline with the faction having trust issues with Zayn, however, the “Tribal Chief” cleared it up with the “Honorary Uce” before the match took place.
Undertaker Spotted With Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
This year’s Survivor Series WarGames was quite special as it featured WarGames matches for both men and women. Triple H has bragged about the massive attendance of this year’s Survivor Series, which was the most viewed and highest grossing Survivor Series of all time. It seems a legendary WWE Hall of Famer was also part of this record-breaking attendance.
Major Update On William Regal’s AEW Future
The future of William Regal in AEW appears to be clearer following his walking out on Jon Moxley on Dynamite after Moxley told him to “run and never come back.”. William Regal strode into AEW back at Revolution in early 2022 when he stopped Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley from beating each other up and bringing them together as the Blackpool Combat Club. Over the next several months, the group added Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli to its ranks but good things don’t last forever.
Sami Zayn WrestleMania 39 Plans Reportedly Revealed
WWE’s plan for current Bloodline member Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 this coming April has been revealed according to a new report. Last night (November 26) at Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn pledged his allegiance to the Bloodline by low-blowing his once-best-friend Kevin Owens and presenting him for Jey Uso to score the win.
Major WWE Star Returns On SmackDown
We’re heading into Survivor Series weekend and this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown kicked off in a big way. The show started with Damage CNTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley in the ring. Bayley was cutting a promo, but Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim...
Updated Early Estimate On AEW Full Gear PPV Buys
An update has been provided on the number of pay-per-view buys for the AEW Full Gear event. AEW Full Gear took place last Saturday, November 19th from Newark, New Jersey. It was a newsworthy event that saw Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) win the AEW World Title for the first time thanks to William Regal turning on former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley by handing MJF some brass knuckles that MJF used to knock Moxley out – while the referee wasn’t looking – and leave with the gold.
Kevin Owens Blocks Sami Zayn and The Bloodline From WWE War Games Advantage
Before WWE's Survivor Series War Games, the opposing teams in the Men's War Games match had to settle who would get the advantage, and it was The Bloodline's Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn facing Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Butch, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland for the opportunity. This all came after both teams collided earlier in the night backstage, so it was a pretty active night for both teams. Unfortunately for Zayn Kevin Owens was also ringside, and he would intervene when Zayn attempted to give Jey a Title to use. Owens would push Zayn in the ring with the Title, causing him to get ejected, and that allowed Owens to interfere and help Sheamus get the win and the advantage for War Games.
Eric Bischoff Addresses MJF’s Potential As An Actor, How It Relates To John Cena
The AEW World Champion MJF has a bright future when it comes to acting, according to Eric Bischoff. During his AEW career, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has shown that he’s willing to say or do anything to get under the skin of his opponent or to win a match. He showed it at Full Gear last Saturday when William Regal slid MJF some brass knuckles that MJF used to punch Jon Moxley (without the referee seeing it) and pin Moxley to become the youngest AEW World Champion at just 26 years of age.
WWE Hall Of Famer Hails Survivor Series Match As ‘Incredible’
Amy Dumas — you may know her as WWE Hall of Famer Lita — was certainly a fan of the Women’s WarGames Match that took place at WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event. On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Survivor Series, the show kicked off with the Women’s WarGames Match between Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim) and Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross), and it ended up being a chaotic half an hour with both sides pounded each other with their bodies and outside weaponry.
5-Star Match Reviews: Shingo Takagi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi – NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam 2021
As I write this in late 2022, New Japan is at its coldest in years. Despite having a solid roster and some interesting international partnerships, interest in its matches and shows has taken a nosedive. But how is this possible? How can a company that boasts talented wrestlers like Hiroshi...
WWE Set For Major International Event In January 2023
It looks like WWE will be heading far from home once again with a report saying the company will be holding a major international event in early 2023. 2022 will be remembered for a lot of reasons in the wrestling world. The return of Stone Cold Steve Austin to the ring, the return to WWE of Cody Rhodes, the rise and rise of Logan Paul, the All Out fight between CM Punk and The Young Bucks, and of course, the retirement of Vince McMahon.
WWE Officially Changes Name Of Sarah Logan On Smackdown
Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. On the November 25, 2022 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the company switched up the name of Sarah Logan — who recently made her WWE comeback joining Erik and Ivar’s The Viking Raiders — as she will nown be known as Valhalla.
Kenny Omega Breaks Silence On Returning To NJPW
Kenny Omega will be making his NJPW return at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and he has explained why he’s going to face Will Ospreay at the show. As a former New Japan IWGP World Champion and AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega knows how to perform in big matches. That’s why he had a lot of confidence as he delivered a message to Will Ospreay that he would face the current IWGP US Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th.
WWE News: Sneak Peek Of The Shield On This Is Awesome, Best of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Video, More
– WWE featured a sneak peek clip from Peacock’s This Is Awesome focusing on The Shield, described as:. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
Sami Zayn story shines at WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Sami Zayn’s story with the Bloodline was already great, but it reached new heights at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Roman Reigns is the focal point of WWE television, as he is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since Aug. 2020, after all. He formed The Bloodline stable alongside his cousins, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa. But adding Sami Zayn to the mix added much more intrigue to the story, and only improved upon it.
Sami Zayn is MVP of The Bloodline as Drama Continues with Roman Reigns
WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts felt like one of the better pro wrestling events of the year. A huge chunk of that credit goes to Sami Zayn's storyline in the Bloodline drama and the way he has totally revitalized a Roman Reigns unified-title storyline that was stuck in purgatory.
Road Dogg Called Out Following Controversial Tweet
Over the years, WWE has undergone a ton of evolution, eventually getting to a point of embracing a diverse group of professional wrestlers. While the diversity is accepted by universally everyone, there are some out there who think that wrestlers don’t know how to make the crowd pop, such as Disco Inferno and Road Dogg.
