2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Blake HS Master Certification Exhibition Shows Student's ArtworkModern GlobeTampa, FL
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
TPA Eases Holiday Stress with Entertainment and DecorModern GlobeTampa, FL
dupanthers.com
Davenport Captures First Win of the Season, 64-58 Over Tampa
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Davenport University men's basketball team broke through for its first win of the season on Saturday defeating Tampa of the Sunshine State Conference, 64-58. Now with an overall record of 1-4, the Panthers will open GLIAC play on Thursday at Lake Superior State with the opening tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Sault Ste. Marie.
dupanthers.com
DU stretches win streak to three with 73-61 win over Hillsdale
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Senior Scout Nelson had the game-winning plays last Tuesday in a win over Northwood and that all-around play continued on Sunday in a 73-61 win over visiting Hillsdale. The guard from Mt. Pleasant scored a career-high 24 points (six more than her previous high) on 8-of-15 shooting and connected on 4-of-9 behind the arc. She also contributed four rebounds, four steals (season high), three assists and one blocked shot in 38 minutes. She got her first start of the season and 75th of her career and had a remarkable game to lead the Panthers to their third straight win and a 4-2 record this season. The Panthers concluded a four-game homestand with a 3-1 record. Even more impressive is that the Panthers lost 81-44 last season at Hillsdale and have now won two of three in the all-time series with the Chargers.
iheart.com
UCF Survives USF In Final War on I-4
The 22nd ranked UCF Knights (9-3, 6-2) defeated the USF Bulls (1-11, 0-8) 46-39 on Saturday evening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It looked like this game would be a blowout early, as UCF took a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter. The Bulls would rally in the second half, taking a 39-38 lead with 7:02 to go in the fourth quarter.
Fans gather in Tampa for the big Gators vs. Seminoles game
It’s a Thanksgiving weekend tradition. Every year, the Seminoles go up against the Gators. Several people - fans on both sides - came to the Press Box here in Tampa to watch the rivalry game live
MLive.com
WMU football upsets Toledo behind stingy defense, record-setting punter
KALAMAZOO, MI – Punting the ball 14 times and failing to eclipse 200 yards of total offense are signatures of a lopsided loss, but Western Michigan turned them into a stunning 20-14 win over Toledo on Friday at Waldo Stadium in the Broncos’ 2022 season finale. WMU’s defense...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida city reckons with past as paved-over Black cemeteries uncovered
In the first half of the 20th century, Clearwater Heights, Florida, was a Black neighborhood — thriving, proud and anchored by faith. But being in the segregated south, African Americans couldn’t stay at the White hotel, walk on the beach or swim in the bay. In death, they were laid to rest in segregated graveyards.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names
“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
Erased: The fight to restore Tampa Bay area’s destroyed Black cemeteries
CLEARWATER, Fla. — For three years, archaeologists have been digging to shine a light on some of the Tampa Bay area’s darkest secrets. So far, they have found hundreds of graves from destroyed African American cemeteries buried under schools, apartments and business properties. Vestiges of racial segregation, the...
Family says schizophrenic St. Petersburg man missing for 3 days
Chapinski says 56-year-old son, Benjamin Chapinski, III, has been missing for three days. This isn't the first time he's been gone before too. He was missing for about two weeks back in 2017.
destinationtampabay.com
International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar
The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
Poker Face: Retired Military Officer Sues USF Professor Over Alleged Bad Book Deal
TAMPA, Fla. – A professor at USF in Tampa and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force are in a legal tango over a deal to write a book. On November 22, Mark Wiser, 54 of Land O’ Lakes sued Marvin Karlins,
Florida man accused of attacking woman in head with hatchet
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of attempted murder after deputies said he attacked a woman with a hatchet and left it in her head, authorities said. According to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Dougherty, 40, was charged with one felony count of attempted second-degree murder for the Tuesday attack.
stpetecatalyst.com
Unlike nation, Tampa home prices soar
November 26, 2022 - According to the real estate platform Zillow, home values in Tampa Bay surged in October while the national average “remained nearly flat.” The recently released report stated that home prices were up by over 21% in the area, compared to just 0.1% nationally. Additionally, it showed that Florida home sales dropped by nearly 25% compared to Oct. 2021, while the Tampa Bay market comprised 17% of all state transactions last month.
WOOD
Man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment complex
A man was killed in a Friday night shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex. (Nov. 26, 2022) Michigan likely will move up to No. 2, with the Buckeyes falling. (Nov. 26, 2022) Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare …. Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare for...
Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
St. Pete man arrested for killing woman with hatchet, deputies say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman attacked with a hatchet in her home days before Thanksgiving has died from her injuries. Now, her accused killer is set to face a murder charge. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Pinellas County deputies responded to a home near the corner of...
St. Pete woman dies days after being attacked with hatchet, deputies say
A St. Petersburg woman has died days after she was attacked with a hatchet by a man she let stay in her home, according to deputies.
Enchant 'Christmas light maze' in St. Pete open for the holidays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Enchant's Christmas light adventure is back in St. Petersburg, and this year there are all new features including the story-themed maze, the "Everwhite" tree and the starry night chandelier effect. It may not snow in the Tampa Bay area, but Enchant will surely put you...
42-Year-Old St. Pete Man Struck And Killed Crossing Haines Road
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 42-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed in a crash that happened around 6:40 pm on Saturday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling northbound on Haines Road North, approaching 58th Avenue North, when the St. Pete man
1 killed in Saturday night hit-and-run in St. Petersburg
One person died, and another was arrested in a late Saturday night hit-and-run in St. Petersburg, police said.
