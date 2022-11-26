ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

dupanthers.com

Davenport Captures First Win of the Season, 64-58 Over Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Davenport University men's basketball team broke through for its first win of the season on Saturday defeating Tampa of the Sunshine State Conference, 64-58. Now with an overall record of 1-4, the Panthers will open GLIAC play on Thursday at Lake Superior State with the opening tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Sault Ste. Marie.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
dupanthers.com

DU stretches win streak to three with 73-61 win over Hillsdale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Senior Scout Nelson had the game-winning plays last Tuesday in a win over Northwood and that all-around play continued on Sunday in a 73-61 win over visiting Hillsdale. The guard from Mt. Pleasant scored a career-high 24 points (six more than her previous high) on 8-of-15 shooting and connected on 4-of-9 behind the arc. She also contributed four rebounds, four steals (season high), three assists and one blocked shot in 38 minutes. She got her first start of the season and 75th of her career and had a remarkable game to lead the Panthers to their third straight win and a 4-2 record this season. The Panthers concluded a four-game homestand with a 3-1 record. Even more impressive is that the Panthers lost 81-44 last season at Hillsdale and have now won two of three in the all-time series with the Chargers.
HILLSDALE, MI
iheart.com

UCF Survives USF In Final War on I-4

The 22nd ranked UCF Knights (9-3, 6-2) defeated the USF Bulls (1-11, 0-8) 46-39 on Saturday evening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It looked like this game would be a blowout early, as UCF took a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter. The Bulls would rally in the second half, taking a 39-38 lead with 7:02 to go in the fourth quarter.
ORLANDO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida city reckons with past as paved-over Black cemeteries uncovered

In the first half of the 20th century, Clearwater Heights, Florida, was a Black neighborhood — thriving, proud and anchored by faith. But being in the segregated south, African Americans couldn’t stay at the White hotel, walk on the beach or swim in the bay. In death, they were laid to rest in segregated graveyards.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names

“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
destinationtampabay.com

International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar

The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
OLDSMAR, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Unlike nation, Tampa home prices soar

November 26, 2022 - According to the real estate platform Zillow, home values in Tampa Bay surged in October while the national average “remained nearly flat.” The recently released report stated that home prices were up by over 21% in the area, compared to just 0.1% nationally. Additionally, it showed that Florida home sales dropped by nearly 25% compared to Oct. 2021, while the Tampa Bay market comprised 17% of all state transactions last month.
TAMPA, FL
WOOD

Man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment complex

A man was killed in a Friday night shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex. (Nov. 26, 2022) Michigan likely will move up to No. 2, with the Buckeyes falling. (Nov. 26, 2022) Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare …. Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare for...
KENTWOOD, MI
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
TAMPA, FL

