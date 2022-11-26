GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Senior Scout Nelson had the game-winning plays last Tuesday in a win over Northwood and that all-around play continued on Sunday in a 73-61 win over visiting Hillsdale. The guard from Mt. Pleasant scored a career-high 24 points (six more than her previous high) on 8-of-15 shooting and connected on 4-of-9 behind the arc. She also contributed four rebounds, four steals (season high), three assists and one blocked shot in 38 minutes. She got her first start of the season and 75th of her career and had a remarkable game to lead the Panthers to their third straight win and a 4-2 record this season. The Panthers concluded a four-game homestand with a 3-1 record. Even more impressive is that the Panthers lost 81-44 last season at Hillsdale and have now won two of three in the all-time series with the Chargers.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO