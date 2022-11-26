Read full article on original website
spoke.news
Music department prepares for Disney
The music department will travel to Disney World, Orlando, for their big performance trip, happening for the first time since 2018. This trip, which is set to take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, has been the cause of excitement amongst many members of the music department. Multiple music...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World’s SECRET Weapon in EPCOT
The first words that visitors to Disney World’s main EPCOT web page read are “Celebrate the Stories That Connect People and Cultures Around the World.” The second sentence? “Festival Fun Awaits You Today.”. While the main park icon at EPCOT is Spaceship Earth (aka the EPCOT...
WDW News Today
NEW Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort Refillable Tumblers Available for Christmas 2022
Two new Cabana Bay Beach Resort refillable tumblers are now available at Universal Orlando Resort in time for the holidays!. Cabana Bay Beach Resort Refillable Christmas Tumbler — $10.50-19.00. These new tumblers are identical, save for the lids and handles which are either red or green. The tumbler features...
travelawaits.com
6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays
Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
disneyfoodblog.com
HUGE Cyber Monday Sale Offering $40 Flights to Orlando for a Limited Time!
Frontier Airlines has been in the news a lot lately, from the canceled merger with Spirit Airlines to the closure of their customer service phone line. Still, Frontier offers some of the cheapest fares out there, and when you’re trying to make the most of your Disney World budget, saving money on flights can make a big difference! If you’re planning a trip to Disney World right now and you’re looking to save as much money as possible, you might want to consider booking with Frontier — and here’s why.
click orlando
Gatorland’s Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event returning
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gator Claus, his Merry elves and Krampus Croc are coming back for Gatorland’s Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event. Running select dates through December, the signature event features live music, festive displays, interactive characters, festive food items and thousands of alligators and crocodiles. [TRENDING: Melbourne fireworks...
bungalower
Plans filed for new outdoor market at Magic Mall
Magic Mall (Website), a retail hub on the western edge of our downtown coverage area, is looking to host a regular outdoor market and has filed paperwork with the City of Orlando for a Conditional Use Permit. The permit, if granted would allow the planned market to take place in...
tastychomps.com
First Look: Volcano Hot Pot opens on International Drive
We were invited to the grand opening of Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ – International Drive, located across the street from Orlando International Premium Outlets. The restaurant was very spacious and clean and there was a variety of fresh ingredients to choose from at the buffet table. At the dining table you each have your own soup pot and also one grill to share for the bbq.
Mecatos Bakery & Cafe to Open Ocoee Location
"I love their quality of food and I believe in the brand. I love their product, it was a business I wanted to invest in.”
tmpresale.com
Iliza: The Florida Only Tour at Hard Rock Live Orlando in Orlando Mar 17th, 2023 – presale code
TMPresale.com has just added the brand new Iliza: The Florida Only Tour pre-sale code!! Members with this presale information will have an opportunity to order tickets before the public. This just could be the best opportunity ever to see Iliza: The Florida Only Tour LIVE in Orlando, FL. Below are...
9 ways to celebrate the holiday season in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A packed events calendar this month is helping to put the “winter” in Winter Park. The city is hosting a flurry of events throughout December to help you get in the holiday spirit. Here are nine ways to celebrate the festive season in...
click orlando
A very happy meal: McDonald’s offering chance to win free food for life
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new contest gives McDonald’s lovers the chance to live the life of mcluxury with free Micky D’s for life. Or at least for a long time. [TRENDING: Melbourne fireworks store catches fire after fatal car crash into building | Hurricane treasure hunters: Daddy-daughter duo strike gold on Florida coastline | Become a News 6 Insider]
Red Lobster celebrating Cheddar Bay Christmas with new holiday collection
ORLANDO, Fla. — Red Lobster is bringing all things Cheddar Bay Biscuits with their newest holiday collection. The restaurant chain announced a brand-new shop that features seasonal apparel and merchandise for the season. The collection includes a Cheddar Bay Biscuit ugly Christmas sweater that comes with an insulated pocket...
allears.net
NEW Updates on Universal’s Epic Universe Theme Park Construction
2025 can’t get here any sooner! Universal’s third Orlando-based theme park is almost here!. We’ve been keeping an eye on any construction progress being made to the Universal’s new theme park and were happy to report a lot of new additions that have been made to Epic Universe’s themed lands!
fox35orlando.com
Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
WESH
Cat rescued from checked suitcase enjoys big Thanksgiving meal
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cat that was foundzipped inside a checked suitcase for a flight from New York JFK to Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 16 was enjoying some much-deserved relaxation over the holiday weekend. As it rolled through the X-ray machine, TSA officials could see what appeared to be...
WESH
Orlando International Airport sees busy holiday travel season
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday was projected to be the busiest of this holiday travel season at local airports like Orlando International Airport. Thousands of flights nationwide were delayed, including dozens arriving at and departing from Orlando. WESH 2 was at the airport Saturday evening and spoke to passengers.
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
Curaleaf announces opening of new Orlando dispensary
ORLANDO, Fla. — Curaleaf, a provider of consumer cannabis products, announced the opening of a new dispensary in Orlando. Curaleaf Orlando International Drive officially opened Nov. 19 and is one of two new locations to open in Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Another dispensary located...
