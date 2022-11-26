Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Bowl-Bound Utah State Aggies Await Bowl, Opponent Announcement
LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies know they are going bowling, all that’s left is finding out the who & where in regards to their next game. Utah State’s regular season closed on a low note, falling 42-23 at Boise State to finish the regular season at .500. The loss also ended the Aggies three game win-streak as they went 5-3 in Mountain West games.
ksl.com
BYU holds off Stanford for historic win in David Shaw's final game
STANFORD, Calif. — Nothing comes easy this year for the Cougars, and Saturday's regular-season finale at Stanford was no different. With their veteran quarterback in the medical tent and his seldom-used backup leading the charge with a three-touchdown lead, BYU was forced to dig deep in its last regular-season road trip against an opponent it had never beaten of the independence era.
usustatesman.com
Overall Wednesday unites Aggie Nation one pair of overalls at a time
On Wednesdays, they wear overalls. USU students Parker Norton, Jaxon Hunt, Jeff Kelly, Connor Gray and Jake Hotchkiss are the overall-wearers behind Overall Wednesday, a movement with the goal of “uniting the nation through overalls, one Wednesday at a time.”. This group of friends — and bandmates — started...
kvnutalk
Study finds Utah among states coping with property value escalation – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — With the Nov. 30 property tax deadline fast approaching, Utahns are justified in feeling the pinch of escalating home values. That’s because Utah is one of the top ten states where homes have gained the most value in the past year, according to a recent nationwide study of real estate values.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
usustatesman.com
Hook them with humor
Frida Kahlo, one of the founding members of the Guerrilla Girls, presented on Thursday, Nov. 10 as a speaker at the Caine College of the Arts Hashimoto Communication Arts Seminar. Established in 1985, the Guerrilla Girls are anonymous artist activists who, according to their mission statement, “use disruptive headlines, outrageous...
usustatesman.com
Letter to the Editor: Students deserve more transportation options
Utah State University is a large institution with students from all over the word, however USU has a significant unaddressed issue that is often completely overlooked by those in decision making positions. USU lacks any decent transportation options to leave the valley that don’t involve driving. Many students don’t own automobiles, some just want an alternative, others (like myself) have no desire to pay the price of airport parking for the entire holiday season.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85
DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
newslj.com
Evanston surgeon performs southwest Wyoming’s first bone jack procedure
EVANSTON — Wanda Kaynor was in a significant amount of pain after sustaining severe injuries at the hands of a buck on Thursday, Oct. 6. “I didn’t think I was going to make it,” she said. Kaynor attempted a few remedies before visiting Dr. Jake Measom at...
81-year-old Idaho pilot ‘miraculously’ survives plane crash, walks several miles for help
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — An 81-year-old Idaho pilot walked away from a plane crash unscathed on Sunday. In fact, authorities say he walked around 6 miles to phone for help. According to a Facebook post from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, the plane crashed in northern Utah's Morgan County near Durst Mountain. “The pilot miraculously walked away from the crash, then hiked about 6 miles to get cell service...
eastidahonews.com
‘Pretty darn lucky’: Pilot hikes 6 miles after surviving Utah plane crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A pilot survived a plane crash in Morgan County on Sunday and hiked for roughly two hours to get cell service and call for help. The airplane crashed several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District. The plane had taken off from the Morgan County Airport located in Mountain Green and was traveling to somewhere in Idaho.
utahstories.com
FOOD ON THE FLY Eating at the new SLC International Airport
Lots and lots of folks are going to be flying to visit friends and relatives this Thanksgiving holiday, which will give many a first look at the newly (and beautifully) revamped Salt Lake City International Airport. It’s a stunner. I got a somewhat unwanted chance to explore the new...
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
Gephardt Daily
Man charged in Ogden road rage incident
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old man has been booked into the Weber County jail after an alleged road rage incident. Izumi Gonzalez was charged Saturday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault. Police were called at about 10:18 a.m. to the scene of...
kvnutalk
Paradise man arrested following alleged domestic dispute in Clarkston – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 41-year-old Paradise man has been arrested following a domestic violence incident in Clarkston. Kit Kyle Moser was booked Sunday morning into the Cache County Jail. According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were initially called to a domestic assault Oct. 21 at a Clarkston...
KSLTV
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. On Friday, police identified the victims as Thomas (Tom) Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85. Officers on Wednesday responded...
usustatesman.com
Holiday reindeer get veterinary checkups at Reindeer Express
Before flying around the world, Santa’s reindeer will receive health checks in a holiday event organized by the Utah State University College of Veterinary Medicine. The event will take place at the USU Equestrian Center on Friday, Dec. 2. There will be two sessions: the first will be from 3:45-5:15 p.m., and the second will be from 5:45-7:15 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting vetmed.usu.edu/reindeer-express.
