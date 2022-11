EUGENE, Ore. – Headlined by 2022 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Mimi Colyer, the University of Oregon volleyball team secured five all-conference performers when league honors were announced Tuesday. Colyer also joins Brooke Nuneviller and Hannah Pukis on the All-Pac-12 Team with Georgia Murphy and Gloria Mutiri garnering honorable mention accolades.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO