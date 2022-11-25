ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UWBadgers.com

Five Things to Know: Badgers hit the road for Bemidji State

MADISON, Wis. – The second-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team hits the road this weekend to Bemidji, Minnesota, to take on the Bemidji State Beavers. Puck drop on Friday at the Sanford Center is set for 3 p.m. while Saturday's series finale begins at 2 p.m. CT. Fans can watch...
UWBadgers.com

Guctekin named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, Co-Freshman of the Week

MADISON, Wis. – Gulce Guctekin, a freshman on the second-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team, has been named the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday. She earns her second Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award and her third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor.
UWBadgers.com

Lucas: Fickell eager to help Badgers grow and evolve

MADISON, Wis. – As an Ohio State player, a sturdy nose guard that started a then school-record 50 straight games, Luke Fickell had a perception of Wisconsin football from the trenches. During some intense battles with the Badgers in the mid-'90s, he came to respect the culture under Barry Alvarez.
UWBadgers.com

Five things to know: Badgers head to Minnesota Invitational

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin men's and women's swimming and diving teams head to Minneapolis to compete in the Minnesota Invitational Wednesday- Saturday. Throughout the meet, prelims begin at 10 a.m., diving prelims start at 1 p.m., and finals begin at 6 p.m. at the Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center.
