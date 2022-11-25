Read full article on original website
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Where to Watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on CountryCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Add Kyren Williams in Fantasy Football Week 13FlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
uclabruins.com
No. 15 UCLA Heads to No. 1 South Carolina for Midweek Showdown
LOS ANGELES – UCLA Women's Basketball (7-0) flies out to Columbia, S.C., to take on undefeated South Carolina (6-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST. Tuesday's matchup will be the third meeting in program history, with South Carolina holding a 2-0 advantage in the series.
uclabruins.com
No. 21 UCLA Returns to Action at Stanford on Thursday
LOS ANGELES – No. 21-ranked UCLA (5-2) returns to action against Stanford (3-4) in the Pac-12 opener for both schools this Thursday night. UCLA's game at Maples Pavilion will be nationally televised on ESPN2. Last season, the Bruins won both regular-season meetings against Stanford, including a 79-70 decision at Stanford's Maples Pavilion (Feb. 8, 2022).
uclabruins.com
Softball Reveals 2023 Schedule
LOS ANGELES – The UCLA softball team announced its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Monday. There are currently 56 games listed on the schedule, including 24 home contests at Easton Stadium. The Bruins will open the season on Thursday, Feb. 9 versus Cal State Fullerton at Easton...
theadvocate.com
In a rematch with Jackson State, Southern is looking for more offense. A lot more.
Southern is grateful to get a second shot at Jackson State, which steamrolled many of its opponents en route to its first 11-0 record in school history. With the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship on the line, the Jaguars would be grateful to face anyone. In this case, they'll get the...
Jackson State – Southern: Numbers Don’t Lie, SWAC Championship
Jackson State and Southern will square off in a rematch for the SWAC Championship on Saturday. The post Jackson State – Southern: Numbers Don’t Lie, SWAC Championship appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
Lane Kiffin signs new contract with Mississippi
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract to remain at Mississippi, the school announced Tuesday. Details of the deal were not released. The 47-year-old Kiffin has gone 23-12 in three seasons with the Rebels, who lost four of their last five games to finish the regular season at 8-4.
iheart.com
Coach Prime is lit!!
Sanders’ track record at Jackson State has been impressive. Taking over a team that went 4-8 the year before he arrived, Sanders went 4-3 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then went 11-2 in 2021 and is 11-0 so far this season. It’s easy to see why a Power 5 school like Colorado would be interested in his services.
mageenews.com
Mendenhall South State Champs & Heading to State
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mendenhall Tigers kept the ball rolling with a 26-14 victory over the Tomcats!. Mendenhall and Stone County played at MG@...
uclabruins.com
Women's Tennis Signs Standout Guichard
LOS ANGELES – Ahmani Guichard, hailed as one of the top junior girls tennis players in the United States, has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend UCLA. Head coach Stella Sampras Webster announced the addition of Guichard, who will join the Bruins for the 2023-24 academic year.
Yazoo City, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Yazoo City, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Winona Christian School soccer team will have a game with Yazoo County High School on November 28, 2022, 15:30:00.
LIST: School closures on Tuesday, Nov. 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, November 29. The following school districts will be closed: Vicksburg Warren School District The following school districts will dismiss early: Adams County Christian School Preschool at 11:30 a.m. Elementary at 11:45 a.m. High school at 12:00 […]
Jackson Free Press
BRAVO! Remodeling, Jesse Houston at Fine & Dandy, Two Sister's Closes and Rankin on the Move
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar will close from Aug. 28 through Sept. 25 for building repair and renovation. The restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244) will celebrate the coming renovations with a party called "The Closer" on Saturday, Aug. 12, that starts at 6 p.m. The Closer will feature...
WLBT
‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at house in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a house on Hollow Oak Lane in Brandon around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department described the incident as a “total loss.”. According to Holley, four people lived at the house and are safe....
howafrica.com
Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi
Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
WAPT
Doctors bracing for possible triple-threat
JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals and urgent care centers are bracing for a possible so-called "triple-demic" threat. Doctors said they are seeing a very large number of patients in Mississippi who have either the flu, a respiratory virus or COVID-19. Baptist Hospital in Jackson said it had 543 cases of the flu in the month of November, and this is not the usual peak time.
breezynews.com
Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake
MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
vicksburgnews.com
Gov. Reeves appoints Donna Ingram to Warren County Port Commission
Governor Tate Reeves recently appointed Mrs. Donna Ingram of Vicksburg, Mississippi as the Governor’s appointee to the Warren County Port Commission (WCPC). Mrs. Ingram will serve the remainder of Mr. Michael Roach’s term ending December 1, 2023. Mrs. Ingram is President of Donna M. Ingram CPA, PC in...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Waves of rain showers and storms are expected today! Next week, strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning !
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!. We are expecting periods of rain showers and storms, some of which could be heavy at times, are expected throughout much of the day Saturday. While the risk is low, an isolated strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out in our southernmost areas. Most of the rain should clear out to the east by tomorrow night as this slow-moving system finally exits the area.
deltanews.tv
Jackson, MS Is One of the Best Cities for Veterans
This past Veterans Day, there were all the usual gestures of appreciation from the public, lawmakers, and companies who offer freebies to active and former members of the uniformed armed services. There are, however, far more substantive and perennial publicly funded services for the veterans who served their country. All...
