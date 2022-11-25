Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.

