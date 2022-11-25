ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
uclabruins.com

No. 15 UCLA Heads to No. 1 South Carolina for Midweek Showdown

LOS ANGELES – UCLA Women's Basketball (7-0) flies out to Columbia, S.C., to take on undefeated South Carolina (6-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST. Tuesday's matchup will be the third meeting in program history, with South Carolina holding a 2-0 advantage in the series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

No. 21 UCLA Returns to Action at Stanford on Thursday

LOS ANGELES – No. 21-ranked UCLA (5-2) returns to action against Stanford (3-4) in the Pac-12 opener for both schools this Thursday night. UCLA's game at Maples Pavilion will be nationally televised on ESPN2. Last season, the Bruins won both regular-season meetings against Stanford, including a 79-70 decision at Stanford's Maples Pavilion (Feb. 8, 2022).
STANFORD, CA
uclabruins.com

Softball Reveals 2023 Schedule

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA softball team announced its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Monday. There are currently 56 games listed on the schedule, including 24 home contests at Easton Stadium. The Bruins will open the season on Thursday, Feb. 9 versus Cal State Fullerton at Easton...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Lane Kiffin signs new contract with Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract to remain at Mississippi, the school announced Tuesday. Details of the deal were not released. The 47-year-old Kiffin has gone 23-12 in three seasons with the Rebels, who lost four of their last five games to finish the regular season at 8-4.
OXFORD, MS
iheart.com

Coach Prime is lit!!

Sanders’ track record at Jackson State has been impressive. Taking over a team that went 4-8 the year before he arrived, Sanders went 4-3 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then went 11-2 in 2021 and is 11-0 so far this season. It’s easy to see why a Power 5 school like Colorado would be interested in his services.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Mendenhall South State Champs & Heading to State

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mendenhall Tigers kept the ball rolling with a 26-14 victory over the Tomcats!. Mendenhall and Stone County played at MG@...
MENDENHALL, MS
uclabruins.com

Women's Tennis Signs Standout Guichard

LOS ANGELES – Ahmani Guichard, hailed as one of the top junior girls tennis players in the United States, has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend UCLA. Head coach Stella Sampras Webster announced the addition of Guichard, who will join the Bruins for the 2023-24 academic year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Yazoo City, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures on Tuesday, Nov. 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, November 29. The following school districts will be closed: Vicksburg Warren School District The following school districts will dismiss early: Adams County Christian School Preschool at 11:30 a.m. Elementary at 11:45 a.m. High school at 12:00 […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at house in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a house on Hollow Oak Lane in Brandon around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department described the incident as a “total loss.”. According to Holley, four people lived at the house and are safe....
BRANDON, MS
howafrica.com

Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi

Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Doctors bracing for possible triple-threat

JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals and urgent care centers are bracing for a possible so-called "triple-demic" threat. Doctors said they are seeing a very large number of patients in Mississippi who have either the flu, a respiratory virus or COVID-19. Baptist Hospital in Jackson said it had 543 cases of the flu in the month of November, and this is not the usual peak time.
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake

MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Gov. Reeves appoints Donna Ingram to Warren County Port Commission

Governor Tate Reeves recently appointed Mrs. Donna Ingram of Vicksburg, Mississippi as the Governor’s appointee to the Warren County Port Commission (WCPC). Mrs. Ingram will serve the remainder of Mr. Michael Roach’s term ending December 1, 2023. Mrs. Ingram is President of Donna M. Ingram CPA, PC in...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: Waves of rain showers and storms are expected today! Next week, strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning !

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!. We are expecting periods of rain showers and storms, some of which could be heavy at times, are expected throughout much of the day Saturday. While the risk is low, an isolated strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out in our southernmost areas. Most of the rain should clear out to the east by tomorrow night as this slow-moving system finally exits the area.
JACKSON, MS
deltanews.tv

Jackson, MS Is One of the Best Cities for Veterans

This past Veterans Day, there were all the usual gestures of appreciation from the public, lawmakers, and companies who offer freebies to active and former members of the uniformed armed services. There are, however, far more substantive and perennial publicly funded services for the veterans who served their country. All...
JACKSON, MS

