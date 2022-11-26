2024 PK Nolan Hauser of Cornelius, NC grew up in a Clemson family. Both of his parents were Clemson athletes, dad in baseball and mom in soccer, and his sister is on the women’s soccer team. So, it was only logical that when Dabo Swinney offered him a couple of weeks ago, Hauser would follow the path his family had carved out to Clemson. Monday night Hauser announced that he will be part of the Tigers’ 2024 signing class.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO