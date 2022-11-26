ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

#STRecruiting: 2024 PK Nolan Hauser announces commitment to #Clemson Monday night

2024 PK Nolan Hauser of Cornelius, NC grew up in a Clemson family. Both of his parents were Clemson athletes, dad in baseball and mom in soccer, and his sister is on the women’s soccer team. So, it was only logical that when Dabo Swinney offered him a couple of weeks ago, Hauser would follow the path his family had carved out to Clemson. Monday night Hauser announced that he will be part of the Tigers’ 2024 signing class.
Swinney reviews loss to #Gamecocks, says no QB change and looks ahead to ACC Championship Game (AUDIO) #Clemson

Roughly 24 hours after the loss to USC, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had to relive it all again while taking questions on a Zoom call previewing Saturday’s ACC Championship Game meeting with North Carolina. Much as he did following the game, Swinney gave plenty of credit to the Gamecocks while also citing the many opportunities he team had to win the game.
#STRecruiting: #Clemson looks in good shape with two running backs who made official visits over the weekend

Clemson showed off their running game in the loss to USC Saturday rushing the ball 37 times for 237 yards. That no doubt caught the attention of two running backs who were in on official visits over the weekend, Jamarius Haynes of Roanoke, AL and Christopher Johnson of Fort Lauderdale. Both came out of the weekend with Clemson their leader.
